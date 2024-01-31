CS:GO is now a hugely famous game since its release in early 2012. Over time, it has attracted a sizable audience and started making money with in-game purchases as prices are high for gun and knife skins. With this came the birth of CS:GO trading sites where any player can earn money by selling in-game items, making smart exchange trades with other players, opening cases, and cashing out unique prize items.
7 Best CSGO Skins Trading Sites In 2024 | Trade Markets
Read on for a list and a review of the best CS:GO trading sites in 2024 that are safe and legit to trade. At https://hellagood.marketing/csgo-trading-sites/ we are solely focused on bringing the best and latest CSGO information and news to players.
List of The Best CSGO Trading Sites 2024
We have carefully reviewed and ranked the following sites below as the best CS:GO gambling sites players can visit as they are reliable, have proven fair games, offer bonuses, run promotions & affiliate programs, amongst other juicy benefits.
1. SkinsMonkey : Best CS:GO Trading Site & Trade BOT.
2. CSGORoll : Win CS:GO Skins At The World’s Longest-Existing Trading Site.
3. Tradeit.GG : Best Skin Trade Bot– Trade CSGO, DOTA, RUST, TF2 Skins
4. DMarket : Best Virtual In-Game Items Metaverse
5. CSGOEmpire : The Most Trusted CSGO Skin Gambling Site.
6. CS.Trade : Best Multi-Game Trade Bot CSGO, DOTA2, RUST.
7. SkinCashier : The Biggest and Most Trusted Skins Selling MarketPlace.
SkinsMonkey has been around for a few years and is owned by Virtual Asset Empire Ltd. On the online skin trading platform SkinsMonkey, players can purchase, sell, and trade CS:GO, Dota 2, and RUST skins. Their trade bot has every skin a player could want, making it simple for you to swap your current ones, purchase new ones, and sell any skins you don't need.
The main features include a Visually captivating site, easy accessibility, Lots of Skins, availability of filters to personalize trade items, and lots of banking options. Completion of tasks in the freebie section gives you free money!
✔️ Pros:
- Many Banking Methods.
- Multiple Customer Support Options.
- Lots of Skins available on site.
- Freebies Available.
- No Country restrictions.
❌ Cons:
- Little activities on their social pages and handles.
- Only login method is via steam.
- No chat room.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: The banking options offered include Visa & Mastercard, Cryptocurrencies, Apple pay, Google pay, Paypal, Skrill, Zen, Stripe, and Gift Cards. A transaction fee might be included, depending on the option used.
🎁 Bonus Code and what it gives: Using code “hellagood” gives players a bonus of free $5.
😎 Best for: - All types of Knives and glove skins.
CSGORoll has been in the top ranks of CSGO trading sites for a notable time. They are operated by Feral Holding limited with registration No:171519. The site offers players a platform to trade their skins, gamble, and play games. They also run promotions where players can earn real money when they refer friends to the site and also gift players a free case on each new level up!
The main features include a user-friendly site with ease of accessibility, and games like roll, crash, Plinko, case unboxing, case battles, and dice. The site has a challenge section, for players to participate in Coin Flips, Dice Duels, and Case battles.
✔️ Pros:
- Proven fair games.
- Variety of banking options.
- Live chat support.
- Promotions & Bonus codes available.
❌ Cons:
- Players need to deposit to be able to chat in the room.
- Must be level 5 to claim promo codes.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Players can deposit in either USD or EUR and payment options allowed are Mastercard, Visa, CSGO skins, Paypal, Google pay, Cryptocurrencies, Skrill, UnionPay, and Neosurf. All transactions are quick, although some options may have a fee attached to them while others might come with a bonus.
🎁 Bonus Code and what it gives: Use promo code “gamble-csgo” to activate daily 3 free cases rewards + 5% deposit bonus.
😎 Best for: All types of cases, skins, games, and promotions.
Tradeit.GG was launched in 2017. The CS:GO trading site caters to a variety of players’ needs which involves trading and buying from the store. They boast a large collection of items, so there is a high chance that you would always find whatever you are looking for here. Giveaways are done on the site hourly and daily, to participate players need to make entries with tickets, and tickets are gotten when one makes trades.
The main features are a catchy and simple site, a giveaway section, and a live chat icon. There is a Wiki & help tab in case you need information.
✔️ Pros:
- Huge and active social media presence.
- Bonus and Promotions.
- Customer support options.
❌ Cons:
- Live Chat is not 24/7 (Only Monday - Friday).
- No games available.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Currency options include USD, EUR, PHP, GBP, AUD, BRL, and HKD. Banking options include Visa, Mastercard, Ideal, Bancontact, and Alipay.
🎁 Bonus Code and what it gives: Using bonus code “hellagood” gives players free $5 and activates the first trade bonus.
😎 Best for: All types of cases, gloves, collections, stickers, guns, and knives.
DMarket is a CSGO trading website where players can exchange digital skins and cases. It is one of the Top 3 blockchain-based trusted sites, according to the most recent Newzoo study. The site offers lots of options to its players, especially the unique F2F market where players can sell directly to their fellow users. For more information on free CSGO skins and where to get them, check out https://gamble-csgo.com/free-csgo-skins/
Some main features include a live feed, a filter section, a search tab, a user-friendly layout, a bid option trade, language options and many more.
✔️ Pros:
- F2F trade type.
- Live chat.
- Multiple Banking Options.
- Gaming Community.
- Variety of Games.
- Bot trading.
❌ Cons:
- Some withdrawal options are temporarily unavailable.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Currencies allowed include USD, EUR, TRY, PLN, GBP, BRL, and others. Banking options available are Mastercard, Visa, Discover, American Express, Skrill, Giftcards, and Cryptocurrencies. For withdrawal, Payoneer, Skrill, and Neteller are available for now.
🎁 Bonus Code and what it gives: Using bonus code “IjodEs9eWW” gives players first trade bonus.
😎 Best for: All types of cases, NFTs, Skins, Knives, Guns, Collections, Gloves, Etc.
CSGOEmpire is a trading site, which came up with the stance of strongly upholding fairness and transparency. They were one of the first licensed skin gambling sites and still do their best to uphold their mantle on fairness and transparency. The company is licensed under Curacao laws with No: 8048JAZ.
Main features: Roulette gambling section, Live support, Match betting section, trade inventory, a user-friendly website, fairness, bonuses cases, free cases, referrals, and many more.
✔️ Pros:
- Bonuses & Promotions.
- Live Support.
- Availability of Games.
- Live Chat Rooms.
❌ Cons:
- Some Countries are restricted.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Banking methods accepted are CSGO skins, Visa, Mastercard, Astropay, Gift Cards, Jeton, Jeton Cash, and Cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals are in CSGO and Cryptocurrency options.
🎁 Bonus Code and what it gives: Using bonus code “top100list” gives players a free key to unlock and redeem a free case.
😎 Best For: Gaming and Roulette.
CS.Trade CSGO trading site was launched in 2018, although then it was under a different name called CSTrade.GG in 2016. The website is an automated trading system, which uses bots to trade. After trading, players are also given the option to check if the Steam Trade offer they received is right. Players can trade CSGO, RUST and DOTA skins here. Visit https://csgocatalog.com/rust-trading-sites for more details.
The main features of the site include user-friendly navigation of the homepage, an investment option, where players can earn monthly interest, earning balance by making trade item reservations, and a giveaway section.
✔️ Pros:
- Giveaways.
- Live Support.
- Investment Options.
- Lots of Items on Inventory to trade.
- Bonus and promotions.
❌ Cons:
- Few currencies accepted
- No games.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Currency options available are EUR, USD, and PLN. Banking options available are Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, PayPal, Gift Cards, Zen, and Cryptocurrencies. Using any of these options for a deposit gives you a 45% bonus on any amount deposited.
🎁 Bonus Code and what it gives: Using bonus code “hellagood” activates up to 55% deposit bonus on your account.
😎 Best for: Automated trading, Interest-based investments, Skins, and Cases.
SkinCashier is a CSGO trading site, where players can trade any of their skins, items, or cases for instant cash. They do not have an inventory of their own on the website, and trades are bot automated.
The Main features include no hidden fees, instant processing of transactions, a simple website and live chat.
✔️ Pros:
- Instant cash.
- No hidden fees.
- 100% safe.
- Live support.
❌ Cons:
- No onsite inventory to trade with.
- Strictly for selling
- No visible promotions & Bonuses.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Banking options available are PayPal, Skrill, Payeer, Wire, Qiwi, Payoneer, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
🎁 Bonus Code and what it gives: Using the bonus code “HELLA” gives players 3% Bonus for Cashing out.
😎 Best for: Instant Skin trading.
How to choose CS:GO trading site?
Trading online is a very sensitive activity due to a lot of reasons ranging from scamming and phishing to fraud, so safety is of the utmost importance. We understand the enormous and countless questions which might lead to confusion when it comes to choosing a CS:GO trading site, so we have that easy by giving a breakdown of things/criteria players need to look out for in knowing how to choose a CS:GO trading site.
👮 Security: Security is the backbone of the best CS:GO trading sites. Players looking to trade at a site must confirm that the site has up-to-date 128-bit SSL encryption on their site, as to ensure that their personal and financial details to be used at the site won’t be compromised by hackers. The above-listed sites we posted passed this criterion.
💯 Reliability: Reliability is another important factor to look out for in choosing a CS:GO trading site. Sites that have been around for longer periods are preferable. Also, looking out for positive reviews from players and well know review sites, endorsements from top software companies, and the presence of affiliate programs are great signs of reliability.
💰 Banking Methods: A variety of banking methods in a trading site is essential and speaks volumes about how good the site is. For trading which involves buying, selling, or exchanging actual money, a seamless and fast transaction with no hitches or delays is appreciated, so this is what players must look out for. The above CS:GO trading sites we listed passed this criterion.
ℹ️ Customer Support: When choosing CS:GO trading sites to gamble at, they need to be sure that the site offers customer support to its players. This is handy in case there are any issues or challenges or a player needs help or information. Multiple customer services options like an email, social media account, and a 24/7 Live chat is great.
🖥️ UI/UX Experience: The User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX) are very important when choosing a CS:GO trading site. The ease of access to important tabs and easy identification of sections by icons is essential. A simple site with a catchy layout is good, with the ability of the site to be compatible with any device it is accessed with, ranging from desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices.
Conclusion
CS:GO trading sites have been able to create a source of living/income for their players. These sites offer players the avenue of trading their skins, cases, and prize items in exchange for real money. Trading online can be very uneasy for the fear of scammers and knowing the right places to trade, so we have offered to do the work for you and make this review on the best CS:GO trading sites you can visit in 2023 that are safe and legit to play at. We also made available the criteria we used to review the sites and made some FAQs available.
FAQ
What is the best CSGO trading site?
The best CS:GO trading sites are safe and legit sites where players can carry out their trade activities like buying, selling & exchanging skins, items, cases, and other essentials. The best sites include:
- SkinsMonkey
- CSGORoll
- Tradeit.GG
- DMarket
- CSGOEmpire
- CS.Trade
- SkinCashier
-
Is CS:GO trading legit?
Yes, CS:GO trading is legit. Although there is no governing board or regulations, there are affiliate programs that are reliable to prove the legitimacy of the best CS:GO trading sites we have recommended. Positive reviews from players and the longevity of trading sites help in proving how legal it is.
How to trade CS:GO skins?
Trading CS:GO skins are simple, but we have made a list of steps to follow. They are:
- Pick a site from the list of our Best CSGO gambling sites in 2023.Visit the site and sign in using your Steam account.
- Set up your trade URL by selecting "Set trade URL" from the drop-down menu next to your profile in the right top area.
- Set your inventory to “public” to be able to see items on offer
- Choose the items you want to acquire from the site’s inventory and choose the items you want to trade from your inventory. To complete the trade, select the "Trade" button if you are satisfied.
- You will be able to evaluate and accept the trade trade-in once it has been created.
- Examine and approve the transaction through steam.
- Enjoy your new items after accepting the exchange using the Steam mobile authenticator.
Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.