How Probo Is Building India's Prediction Market - Opinion Trading Market?

Probo is an information/opinion trading market that lets you trade your opinions on a wide variety of topics with simple yes/no options (e.g. Chess, politics, Cricket, Current Affairs, Sports, Movies, etc.)

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 5:55 pm

Some Key Metrics

  • We are building India’s prediction market - Opinion trading market 
  • Similar concepts germinating across the world - Kalshi, Polymarket ($10bn+ transaction volume annually and growing) 
  • CFTC (USA) has approved 3 prediction markets in last 5 years, and moving towards more experimentation for alternatives to CME

About Probo

Probo is an information/opinion trading market that lets you trade your opinions on a wide variety of topics with simple yes/no options (e.g. Chess, politics, Cricket, current affairs, sports, movies, etc).

In the process;  

  • The Probo users get ROI on their opinions and knowledge - by putting money on their opinions and getting as average returns of 100% of money invested.
  • He/she also gets to learn about their favourite topics, increase their knowledge, engage with other smart people - all in a gamified way. They can also get to know the pulse of thousands and lakhs of people on every topic.

Here are the 3 reasons to use Probo:

Reason 1: Your Audience Can Make Money from What they already know - theiropinions!

You have been passionate about topics like the below and have an opinion on them, having read about them a lot, you also feel what you know is correct and is going to happen;

  • Chess: Team India Women’s team to winGold medal in Chess Olympiad 2022?
  • Crypto- which coins will gain best, about cryptobill passed in India, about upcomingcrypto coins and unpopular opinions about crypto
  • Finance -which laws will be passed, GST collection,US stocks performance like FB,Tesla stocks, Richest people and companies in the world, etc
  • Other topics like:will it rain tomorrow, pollution level, covid cases. Etc.

Have you ever wished you could take advantage of information you had that no else did?

Reason 2: Your audience will get smarter at their knowledge/opinion 

Probo has 1000s of question on every topics you can think of - you can answer, get validation on your opinion, get to read and research about the topics & also see the pulse of lakhs of people on that topic.

In short, get smarter at your game!

Probo can be a great tool to cut through the bias of your news/information source. A lot of people get caught up in thinking their particular new source is the most accurate and unbiased. However, in case there was any doubt, using Probo as a measuring stick might help judge whether that's actually true.

Reason 3: Simple, fun and full of thrill

Using Probo is very easy and rewarding. It's a fun way to monitor current affairs and a greatway to get rewarded for making markets more efficient.

Instead of being a passive observer, Probo will shift your mindset to become a more thoughtful consumer of information.

