How Fabricoz Overcomes Indian Fashion Industry Challenges

Indian clothing has a huge fanbase. The styles, patterns, designs, and colors that are depicted in Indian fashion dresses are widely appreciated worldwide. Indian outfits have intricate and beautiful designs that are mostly hand stitched which makes the outfits precious. Not just the designs, but Indian attires have a wide range of colors from very bright to rather pale giving people a plethora of options to choose from and customize their favorite outfit. These days, there is a high demand for such outfits in western countries where people, especially those of Indian origin - with the largest expatriate population in the world, crave such beautiful patterns and styles.

As technology developments continue to advance, it has become considerably easier to create online services to serve a market. However, competition is fierce in the online fashion industry which makes it challenging to serve the target population, especially of Indian and Pakistani origin. Fabricoz online store caters to the designer Indian Fashion needs of people in the USA, Canada & Australia, and across the globe. Their services help the Indian diaspora make their occasions special by being in touch with their origin and traditional clothing.

Fabricoz store primarily focuses on women’s attire by giving them a broader variety of choices to glow gracefully in a Saree, Lehenga Choli, Pakistani dress, or an Indian Salwar Kameez.

With the inception of any new business idea, setbacks are natural and obvious. It is important that one learns from it and moves ahead with enthusiasm to benefit in the long run. Starting a store that caters to the competitive Indian clothing market with a wide range of clothing styles for women is not an easy task. It is essential to have a collaborative team along with extensive market research to ensure services are well designed and accessible to the target audience.

Mr. Shakeel Ahmed, Managing Director of Fabricoz.com says, “During Covid times, we encountered several challenges that prevented us from keeping the business running to its full potential but it was within a month that we managed to overcome those challenges and were again serving our largest consumers in USA and Australia”.

The fashion industry constantly undergoes change, which makes it of paramount importance to adapt to such changes and reflect them in Fabricoz. Adapting to such constant changes creates a hurdle for the business. Everything might fall in place, but there is not much one can do if finance falls short. So initially, limited budget and resources were a major challenge but there was a gradual development until the business found its equilibrium. To add a cherry on top, covid was no less of pain disrupting the entire market which further created various issues like on-time delivery and expensive product sourcing.

How did the Fabricoz team shine through this? Fabricoz team knows that solely focusing on the issues is not going to do any good. Due to the inherent circumstances, there has to be a realignment of goals as a business. Consequently, a significant focus was put on improving the online store website. Fabricoz ensures that it is exclusive and posh with the Indian clothing designs they offer for any of their Salwar Kameez, Saree, or Lehenga choli styles. The website provides original quality brands not only from India but also from Pakistan that are not available to any other provider adding precious value to the exquisite product ranges.

The founder of Fabricoz, Ms. Shazia, gives a 100% guarantee of originality and authenticity to her customers worldwide. Every Indian dress or Pakistani clothing item including Lehenga and Saree that she sells comes with an assurance of being genuine. Fabricoz store can be easily accessed and no customer would go disappointed as they offer customized tailor-made outfits that are made to order for the measurements provided by the customers. This offer is always available to cater to the needs of size issues, especially plus sizes in Salwar Suits, which is a prime concern and cause of frustration in the fashion market. Customers don't have to worry about the fit as they can always get it accustomed to their needs. Customers get to explore and get a platform to create their meaning of fashion through Fabricoz.

Fabricoz has developed a well-designed and thoroughly researched website that makes it a piece of cake for anyone to use with a simple user interface for a great user experience. The user-friendly online store makes browsing the outfits as well as finding and providing customers’ measurement details an easy process. Fabricoz's online store sets them apart as it's a prime factor in achieving success in the e-commerce industry.

The e-commerce team at Fabricoz has made use of state-of-the-art technology to provide a seamless online shopping experience to its customers for any type of Indian or Pakistani clothing outfit. The best part about the website is the 24/7 customer care online service. This legitimately shows their concern for her customers. Fabricoz doesn’t want any of her customers to be in any sort of ambiguity which is why they have a helpline that will ensure customers’ wellbeing all day and night. Additionally, Fabricoz also provides express shipping of all clothing items that are extremely urgent based on customer needs. Fabricoz understands that sudden occasions call for sudden orders and they are all set to provide the fastest service possible so that they can glamour their way with the impressive Indian outfits.

