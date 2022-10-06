How Anchor And Digital Creator Jindal Dikshit Went From Being A Zero To A Hero

Success follows when you heed your passion. Do you agree with this saying? We all do! However, it's easier said than done. Because walking down the aisle of passion simply implies leaving the threshold of security and inviting innumerable challenges. But individuals like Jindal Dikshit prove that unwavering dedication and unique skills can take you to places across the world.

The name Jindal Dikshit is cherished in the entertainment industry for the right reasons. With her unmatched oratory skills, alluring aura, good sense of humour, and natural impromptu attitude, she is undoubtedly a powerhouse. Throughout her decade-old career, Jindal has been an anchor and hosted thousands-plus of shows across the globe. Her skills have been graced with varied titles and awards too. But do you think achieving all this was duck soup? NO!!!

Did you know that Jindal is a naturopath doctor? She has been doing anchoring since her college days as a side hustle. After completing her education and attaining her internship in France, she flew back to India and started practising. However, this job didn't give her solace, and she embarked on her anchoring journey.

Jindal Dikshit got her first official show soon after she tossed out her job life. Eventually, she went on doing more and more shows until her passion became her profession. Talking about her journey, Jindal says, "It wasn't easy, but with God's grace and my dear one's support, I have reached this level of success. I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people who have always motivated me. But as they say: the journey is personal! I'm glad that I subdued all the barriers and fetched the most from my opportunities."

Anchor and digital creator Jindal Dikshit went on to achieve milestones one after the other. Throughout her journey, she has shared the stage with more than 50 celebrities, including Darshan Raval, Sailesh Lodha, Ojas Rawal, Sonu Nigam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Emraan Hashmi, Disha Vakani, Malaika Aroa, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Apte, etc.

Earlier last month, Jindal Dikshit was conferred the prestigious title of 'Best Master of Ceremony (Emcee) of The Year' at EMF Global Ace 2022 for her diverse skills in anchoring and emceeing. She has received many such awards. Not only on-stage, but Jindal is also inspiring people in the online space by being an adept digital creator. She has come a long way and still has miles to go.