Hottest Cryptocurrencies to buy in right now

The cryptocurrency market clearly offers appealing investment options, even if previous success is rarely a reliable predictor of future results. With so many developments, it is still not too late to join the bandwagon. However, since this asset class is unstable, it is recommended to exercise caution and be well-informed before investing.

The minimum standard that the market created for the crypto to be lucrative is very high. The project people trust is usually an entire ecosystem consisting of different platforms, all intervened with a cryptocurrency. That cryptocurrency is what is worth investing in, because it is the entrance and the exit point of your investment to the fiat currency.

Top 5 crypto to buy in 2022

You have made the decision to buy a cryptocurrency, but you are unsure which one to choose. We have conducted an analysis to provide you with a guide that lists the hottest cryptocurrencies for 2022. Our goal is to recommend the most reliable cryptocurrencies so you can invest without worrying a lot about losing money. Here is the list of the top 5 cryptos to buy in 2022:

1. Tamadoge – New Member Of The Doge Ecosystem,

2. Battle Infinity – Crypto with The Greatest Growth Potential,

3. Lucky Block - The No.1 NFT Competitions Platform,

4. Defi Coin - Exchange Crypto Assets Fast And With Low Fees,

5. Avalanche - Open Source Platform for Creating Blockchain Businesses and Defi Apps.

1. Tamadoge

Tamadoge is a brand new meme coin and a part of the Doge ecosystem. It is also in the center of the Tamaverse, a platform where users will be able to create, breed, care for and fight with Tamadoge pets.

The project is going to be launched in July 2022. There are a few terms you should be familiar with

● Tamaverse – a project’s metaverse,

● Tamadoge – a native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse,

● Tamadoge pets – NFT pets you can buy with Tamadoge coin,

● Dogepoints – point you get by winning fight with other Tamadoge pets, and progressing on the leaderboard,

● Dogepool – at the end of every month users with the most Dogepoints will get rewards from the pool,

● Tamaghost – your pet will become a Tamaghost if you leave it unattended for too long.

Tamaverse consists of platforms native cryptocurrency, Tamadoge, Tamadoge Pets in a form of mintable and tradable NFTs, and Tamadoge Store. In the store, you will be able to buy a Tamadoge pet, food, toys or some other tradable feature.

Founders of Tamadoge see their project as the future dogecoin since their coin is a utility coin. The total supply of Tamadoge will be 2 billion tokens. 50% of the total amount will be sold in public pre-sale, before the DEX listings. 20% or 400 million tokens are reserved for listings on centralized and decentralized exchanges and 30% will unlock over 10 years and will fund the project over time.

Many cryptocurrency projects charge a tax for each transaction on the platform, and they usually use that money to finance the project or secure long-term funding. Tamadoge has a different philosophy and they charge a tax on their transaction because they have a stance that the value of the project has to come from the people who use it.

How to Buy Tamadoge – Quick Steps

Tamadoge looks set to be one of the best low cap crypto gems of the year, given its exciting P2E mechanics and stellar roadmap. Those wondering how to buy Tamadoge can do so by following the steps laid out below:

Step 1 – Set Up a Crypto Wallet: Set up a crypto wallet, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet, so you can store your Tamadoge tokens after purchase.

Step 2 – Acquire ETH or USDT: Acquire some ETH or USDT to fund your Tamadoge purchase.

Step 3 – Connect Wallet to Presale: Head to the Tamadoge website, click ‘Buy’, then click ‘Connect Wallet’ to link your wallet to the presale dashboard.

Step 4 – Buy Tamadoge: Enter the amount of Tamadoge crypto coins you’d like to purchase (10,000 minimum) and click ‘Convert ETH’.

Step 5 – Claim Tamadoge Tokens: Once the presale has concluded, you can collect your Tamadoge tokens by clicking the ‘Claim’ button on Tamadoge’s website.

2. Battle Infinity

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a comprehensive gaming platform with many P2E games that are surrounded by a metaverse environment called The Battle Arena. Besides playing games, users can also enjoy the metaverse and interact with the platform and other users. The main idea behind the project is to revolutionize the gaming industry by making it completely decentralized.

The Battle Infinity ecosystem consists of 6 environments:

- IBAT Premier League is the first decentralized blockchain-based NFT-based fantasy sports game.

- IBAT Battle Swap functions as a decentralized exchange and a bank.

- IBAT Battle Market is a portal where you can buy and sell assets and characters.

- IBAT Battle Games is a multiplayer gaming hub where users can access a variety of P2E NFT games.

- IBAT Battle Arena is a platform where each player will have a distinct avatar that they can customize with items from the battle market.

- The Battle Stake is a staking platform that allows you to compete with others for larger annual percentage yields.

The main feature in the game is the NFT pass. Players use NFT passes to create their sports teams, enter competitions and compete. If they win the competition a reward comes in form of $IBAT tokens or NFTs.

Behind the Battle Infinity ecosystem is a $IBAT token. There will be 10 billion tokens in circulation. Currently, the platform is in the presale phase, where the token is sold at a price of $0.0015 per token. Since the token is built on Binance Smart Chain, the total supply is presented in BNB. You can get 166,666 IABT for 1 BNB.

There is a total of 16,500 BNB in IBAT for pre-sale, out of which at the time of the writing, 28.26% are sold, surpassing the soft cap. At this rate, the hard cap will be reached by the end of September.

For those who are not familiar with the terminology, “soft cap” is the minimum amount of money a cryptocurrency has to get during an Initial coin offering (ICO). This is like a quality test for crypto.

3. Lucky Block

Lucky Block is the No.1 NFT Competitions Platform making it the only platform where you can win prizes and be rewarded for owning Lucky Block NFTs.

To enter the competition you will need one of the Platinum Rollers Club NFT, which can be bought with the platform’s native token, LBlock. Over the past few weeks, Lucky Block has begun its migration from V1 to V2. This actually means that LBlock is moving from the decentralized exchanges (DEX) with BEP-20 on Binance Smart Chain, to centralized exchanges (CEX) and ERC-20 tokens. The main feature of the V2 is that there isn’t any transaction tax.

Lucky Block has its NFT collection which is called Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club NFT and it consists of 10000 pieces. The main quality of every NFT, besides it being a unique work of art, is that it serves as a lifetime ticket for the Lucky Block competitions platform. The potential rewards are quite exquisite, $1.000.000.000, a house, a season ticket for a big sports competition or a luxury car.

It is important to differentiate daily competitions from The Competitions. Platinum Rollers Club NFT gives you unlimited entrance to the daily Platinum NFTs competitions every day. From time to time Lucky Block will organize big competitions, with their own NFT collection. Every prize will have its own NFTs, and to enter the competition for the specific prize you will need to buy that NFT.

4. Defi Coin

DEFC is a DeFi cryptocurrency that has recently gained popularity. DEFC stands for DeFi Coin. DEFC also represents a DeFi Swap exchange as well as the website. The DeFi Swap exchange gives the opportunity to sellers and buyers to conduct transactions without the need to involve a third party. One of the reasons why investors have become interested in it is because of its low price, which makes it a lucrative investment. Its initial value was $0.035, but things swiftly changed for the better, and it is currently worth $ 0.09.

We anticipate that the value of DEFC will climb consistently and eventually reach $1, which is quite encouraging for investors who are just getting started on their fascinating crypto adventure. One of the most significant benefits for DeFi Coin token holders is the ability to collect dividends via a fixed reward structure. Furthermore, a burning program has already been launched, implying that the supply is being gradually curtailed. Because demand and supply alter the market and raise their worth rather fast, a decrease in the number of coins on the market signifies exclusivity and, as a result, a rise in the value of the coins.

The manual burning approach will be used to safeguard the supply and control the number of coins that will circulate in the future. The best part is that if you get lost along the way, there is a DeFi Swap forum where you can share your experiences and receive the advice and support you need.

5. Avalanche

Emin Gün Sirer, an IT professional linked to Bitcoin (BTC) and decentralized networks, is one of three co-founders of Ava Labs. The Avalanche Consensus, which enables substantially bigger transaction volumes than Bitcoin and competes with organizations like Visa, is a direct result of Sirer's long-standing concerns about Bitcoin scaling.

Avalanche is an open-source platform for creating blockchain businesses and DeFi apps in an extremely scalable environment. It is the first smart contract platform that supports the whole Ethereum development tools, verifies transactions in under a second, and allows millions of independent validators to take part as full block producers.

Avalanche is capable of orders of magnitude more transactions per second than current blockchain networks (around 4,500 transactions/second) and security levels much beyond the 51% norms of other networks, in addition to providing sub-second finality.

The consensus mechanism is a key distinction between Avalanche and other decentralized networks.

Avalanche allows people and companies to easily build strong, dependable, and secure applications and custom blockchain networks with sets of complex rules or build on top of existing private or public networks that suit their use, in contrast to other networks that enforce network participation terms and conditions uniformly across the system.

The native token of the Avalanche platform, the Avalanche Token (AVAX), is used to pay fees, secure the network via staking, and serve as a fundamental unit amongst the many subnets built on the Avalanche platform.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrencies can provide a significant financial gain. It is just important to choose the right time to invest and to choose the hottest cryptocurrency. You will certainly invest in the right cryptocurrency if you continue reading this article, but it is also important to do your own research about it.

The first thing you need to do is check the development team behind the project and their previous results. If the development team members already made success in the crypto world it is more likely that the project will be successful. The next thing that is very important is the token’s utility. Simply, every crypto project has to have a use that is attractive to customers. And finally, you should check what experience other people have had with the project.

Always keep in mind that you should only invest or diversify your holdings in cryptocurrency with funds you are prepared to lose.