Here's Where To Watch 'The American Society Of Magical Negroes' Free Online Streaming At Home

It has yet to be confirmed when The American Society of Magical Negroes will be released on streaming. Lionsgate tends to let six months pass between when its movies are released in theaters and when they arrive on streaming. This would mean that The American Society of Magical Negroes's streaming release date might be late August 2024. As for where interested viewers will be able to stream the movie, that is expected to be Peacock. Lionsgate and NBCUniversal previously agreed to a deal that makes the streaming service the first place all Lionsgate movies go for the Pay 2 window.