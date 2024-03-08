So, where can you watch and stream Cabrini? Is it on Netflix? What about Max? Here’s everything we know about how to watch Cabrini online:

'Cabrini' Release Date

Cabrini, the sickly yet indomitable Lombardy nun who landed in New York in 1899 with six sisters, scant cash and fathomless faith, founded scores of orphanages, hospitals and schools worldwide, starting in Five Points, the immigrant slum immortalized in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York (it looks as impressively awful in Cabrini). There were dozens of people to a room, dying of typhus, tuberculosis and cholera, with gangs of orphans roaming the muddy mean streets. In the film, hospitals not founded by Cabrini refuse to treat Italian immigrants.

Entrepreneur J. Eustace Wolfington, who raised $50 million to fund Cabrini, told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “It was the largest charitable empire the world had ever known, an accomplishment equal to any Rockefeller or Vanderbilt. And all of her institutions were run by women.” Cabrini premieres on International Women’s Day.

When Will KCabrini Be Streaming On HBO Max?

Cabrini is being distributed by Angel Studios — meaning it will, indeed, join Max. Since the company no longer drops its movies on the streaming platform the same day they’re released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.

While there is no official streaming release date yet, Blue Beetle, another Angel Studios movie, was released in theaters on Aug. 18 and didn’t make its way to Max until Nov. 17 — about three months after it debuted. If Cabrini follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until March to June 2024.

When Will Cabrini Release On Streaming?

Following the theatrical debut, Angel Studios has not announced when Cabrini's streaming release date is. The DreamWorks animated movie will begin streaming on Peacock once the time arrives, before moving to Netflix at a later date. Due to Angel Studios's trends with streaming releases, it should be expected that Cabrini will release on Peacock in July 2024. The studio typically gives their movies that perform well at the box office similarly long gaps between debuting in theaters and moving to streaming.

Where To Watch Cabrini

Cabrini is gearing up to release in theaters on Friday, March 8, International Women's Day. For more information on showtimes and tickets, here are some helpful links to find a nearby theater:

A notable part of Angel Studios' projects is the Pay It Forward initiative, which allows donors to pay for tickets to upcoming projects. In this case, supporters may already Pay It Forward for Cabrini, and free tickets will be available in March.

Can I Stream Cabrini Online?

As the film is still awaiting its theatrical release, potential viewers can expect to wait several months until Cabrini will be available to stream online. All Angel Studios films eventually stream on its website at no extra cost, but donating to the company is always welcomed to help spread its content.

Currently, an exception is being made to Sound of Freedom, which became the most unlikely summer hit at the box office in 2023. Sound of Freedom is not free to watch on the Angel Studios streamer but is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers. However, Cabrini is unlikely to see such success with movie-goers and will likely become available to stream for free on Angel Studios' website following its theatrical run.

When Will Cabrini Release On Digital?

Currently you are able to watch Cabrini" streaming on fuboTV, Paramount+, Paramount+ (Via Prime Video), and DIRECTV Stream. It is also possible to buy Cabrini" on Prime Video, VUDU, iTunes, and Apple TV or rent it on Prime Video, VUDU, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Apple TV.

What Is Cabrini About?

As detailed on the official website, Cabrini centers around Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant venturing into the bustling streets of New York City in 1889, where she is met with the harsh realities of disease, crime, and destitute children.

Undeterred by the challenges, Cabrini aims to persuade the skeptical mayor to prioritize securing housing and healthcare for the city's least fortunate members. Despite grappling with barriers and her own fragile health, Cabrini's spirit and innovative thinking led her to establish an unprecedented empire of hope.

Through her determined efforts, she reshapes the landscape of social welfare, leaving a legacy that resonates beyond her time. Angel Studios and director Alejandro Monteverde hope to inspire and entertain this March.

