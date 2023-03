Here's Where To Watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ Online Free: How To Stream ‘New Thriller Action Movie’ At Home

Universal Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Cocaine Bear streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Horror movie at home. Cocaine Bear 2023 available to stream? Is watching Cocaine Bear on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: Cocaine Bear Full Movie Online Free

Tired of sequels and remakes? Are you or a loved one experiencing franchise fatigue? Universal Pictures has lined up an antidote for you. The company looks to blow fresh air into theaters with Cocaine Bear, a bonkers comedy/action-thriller starring Keri Russell; the late, great Ray Liotta; and a coked-up, bloodthirsty black bear. Read our Cocaine Bear review for more info.

Yet, a true story is exactly what inspired the next film from filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear (2023), which tells the very real story of, you guessed it, a black bear under the influence of cocaine. Well, to be perfectly honest, the inciting incident and namesake of the film is seemingly the only true event to be seen, originating from an event where a wild Georgian bear helped itself to a large serving of smuggled cocaine when a plane crashed in the state in 1985. The horrific and bloody rampage that the bear embarks on for the film adaptation is fictional, but it also looks like a hell of an absurd good time.

Where can you watch Cocaine Bear? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

Cocaine Bear is in theaters everywhere this weekend. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.

What Is the Release Date for Cocaine Bear?

Moviegoers everywhere shall be able to see a mammal with a drug addiction wreak havoc and destruction on the state of Georgia when Cocaine Bear premieres exclusively in theaters on Friday, February 24th, 2023.

An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest after a 500-pound black bear ingests a large amount of cocaine and goes on a drug-fueled rampage. Streaming on Roku.

Is Cocaine Bear Being Released on Streaming?

Audiences who wish to learn just exactly how one of nature's apex predators ingested at least a kilo of an illicit substance will have to find a theater near them as that's the place where Cocaine Bear will be available once it premieres later this upcoming February. No announcements in regard to if and when Cocaine Bear will receive a streaming release have not yet been made, but Peacock seems to be a likely streaming home for the dark comedy given it's a production of Universal Pictures.

Cocaine Bear is not currently available to stream online, though it will eventually be released on Peacock. Cocaine Bear distributor Universal Pictures cut a deal with Peacock in 2021 to have all of its movies come to the streaming service within four months of their theatrical debuts. This would put Cocaine Bear's streaming debut sometime before June 24.

Where to Watch Cocaine Bear Online Free?

As of now, the only way to watch Cocaine Bear is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 3. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

Watch Now: Cocaine Bear Full Movie Online Free

Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in December.

Will Cocaine Bear be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Cocaine Bear isn’t available to stream on Netflix. The romantic comedy isn’t included in the lineup of Netflix movies, which includes a vast number of rom-coms featuring some of our favorite actors and actresses.

If you want to watch Julia Roberts movies on Netflix, check out Ben Is Back, August: Osage County, Steel Magnolias, and Runaway Bride. Roberts always appeared in Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve with her Cocaine Bear co-star George Clooney, and both movies are currently streaming on Netflix as of October 2023.

Will Cocaine Bear Available On Peacock?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Cocaine Bear, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Violent Night, which hit theaters on Dec. 2, became available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 20 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If Cocaine Bear follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by mid-April. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will Cocaine Bear Streaming On HBO Max?

No, Cocaine Bear will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

What Is Cocaine Bear About?

Considering the enormous amount of writing talent that swims in our worldwide creative lake it can often be surprising when, beyond documentaries, we learn of a particular tale being true. However, sometimes the best and most ludicrous stories can only be the work of reality, and Cocaine Bear is one such narrative. Of course, exact details regarding the originality of the plot are yet to be seen but, with a true story as incredible as this one, it would be fair to suggest the writers may stay true to life.

Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear is a dark comedy action-thriller about a rampaging bear high on cocaine. Here's the official synopsis from Universal:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

Disclaimer:

Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means

Email: [email protected]