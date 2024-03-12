Finally, non-Gamstop sites may cater to players who prefer alternative payment methods, such as cryptocurrencies, which might not be offered by UK-licensed operators due to stricter regulations. It's crucial to remember that these perceived advantages come with their own set of considerations, which we'll explore further in the guide.

Important Considerations: Navigating the Non-Gamstop Landscape

While non-Gamstop gambling sites offer a tempting escape from restrictions, venturing into this territory necessitates a cautious approach. Here are some crucial aspects to consider before signing up:

Licensing and Regulation: Gamstop's primary strength lies in its association with the UK Gambling Commission, a body renowned for its stringent regulations and player protection measures. Casinos of Gamstop, on the other hand, are licensed by various authorities outside the UK. While some jurisdictions like Malta or Curaçao boast established regulatory frameworks, others might have weaker oversight. Always prioritize casinos licensed by reputable authorities known for fair play and responsible gambling practices. Look for logos displayed on the casino website and verify their authenticity with the licensing body itself. A reputable license serves as a baseline for security and ensures a certain level of recourse should disputes arise.

Player Protection: A Balancing Act: One of the potential downsides of non Gamstop casinos is the possibility of encountering unlicensed or unfair operators. These casinos might lack essential features like secure payment methods, encrypted data storage, or independent dispute resolution mechanisms. Before depositing any funds, thoroughly research the casino's reputation through independent reviews and player forums. Look for casinos that utilize industry-standard encryption protocols to safeguard your financial information and personal data. Additionally, check for independent audits of their games to ensure fair play and the legitimacy of their random number generators (RNGs) that determine game outcomes.

Responsible Gambling: Your Ultimate Safety Net: Regardless of the casino you choose, responsible gambling practices remain paramount. Set deposit limits before you start playing and stick to them. Utilize features offered by the casino, such as time-outs or self-exclusion options, if needed. Remember, gambling should be a form of entertainment, not a desperate attempt to win back losses. There's no shame in taking a break or seeking help if gambling becomes problematic. This guide will explore resources available to UK players struggling with gambling addiction.

Pros and Cons of Casinos not registered with gamstop: A Double-Edged Sword

The allure of gamstop free casinos is undeniable, offering a world beyond the restrictions imposed by Gamstop. However, this freedom comes with its own set of challenges. Let's delve deeper into the advantages and disadvantages to empower you to make informed decisions.

Pros:

Wider Bonus Offers and Promotions: Gamstop casinos might have limitations on bonus types or amounts to promote responsible gambling. Non UK Gamstop casinos, on the other hand, can be a haven for bonus hunters. Expect to encounter a wider variety of enticing offers, including higher deposit match bonuses, free spins with lower wagering requirements, cashback deals, and potentially even exclusive loyalty programs. However, remember, these bonuses often come with terms and conditions, so be sure to read the fine print before claiming them.

Access to a Broader Range of Games and Software Providers: Gamstop-registered casinos might have limitations on the games they offer due to licensing restrictions or internal policies. Casinos not listed on gamstop, operating under different jurisdictions, can provide access to a wider selection of games and software providers. This means you might encounter unique game variations, cutting-edge features, or titles from developers not typically available on Gamstop sites.

Faster Registration and Potentially Fewer Restrictions: Gamstop can involve a waiting period before registering on a new site. Casinos not part of gamstop often offer a faster signup process, allowing you to dive into the action quicker. Additionally, you might encounter fewer restrictions on things like deposit limits or betting amounts (though responsible casinos will still offer these features as an option). However, remember, faster registration doesn't equate to responsible gambling. Always set limits for yourself beforehand.

Acceptance of Payment Methods Not Available on Gamstop Sites: Some players might prefer alternative payment methods like cryptocurrencies, which might not be offered by UK-licensed operators due to stricter regulations. Non Gamstop casino sites, depending on their licensing and policies, might cater to these preferences by offering a wider range of payment options, including crypto wallets, e-wallets not available in the UK, or prepaid vouchers.

Cons:

Less Stringent Regulations Compared to Gamstop Casinos: The UK Gambling Commission is renowned for its robust regulations that prioritize player protection. Non-Gamstop online casinos, while licensed by various authorities outside the UK, might operate under less stringent frameworks. This can expose you to a higher risk of encountering casinos with unfair practices or inadequate security measures.

Higher Risk of Encountering Unlicensed or Unfair Casinos: Not all non-Gamstop online gambling sitews are created equal. The absence of Gamstop's vetting process means a higher chance of encountering unlicensed or untrustworthy operators. These casinos might lack features like secure payment methods, encrypted data storage, or independent dispute resolution mechanisms. Extensive research and verification of licensing information are crucial before depositing any funds.

Potentially Fewer Responsible Gambling Tools and Support: Gamstop casinos are mandated to offer responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options. While some casinos and slots sites not on gamstop might provide similar features, there's no guarantee. The onus falls on you, the player, to exercise responsible gambling practices and be aware of your limitations.

Unveiling the Trustworthy: How to Find Reputable Non Gamstop Slots Sites

Venturing into the non-Gamstop landscape requires a keen eye for identifying reputable casinos. While the lack of Gamstop's vetting process presents a challenge, there are effective strategies to navigate this terrain. Here's how to separate the diamonds from the rough:

Licensing Information: This is your first line of defense. Every reputable non-Gamstop casino will prominently display their licensing information on their website. Look for logos from established gambling authorities like the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Curaçao Gaming Control Board, or reputable jurisdictions known for fair play and player protection. Don't be afraid to click on the logos; they should redirect you to the licensing authority's website for verification. A genuine license ensures a baseline level of oversight and recourse if disputes arise.

Independent Reviews and Player Forums: The power of the online community cannot be underestimated. Seek out independent reviews from reputable gambling websites or publications. These reviews should delve into aspects like licensing, game selection, bonuses, payment methods, customer support, and most importantly, player experiences. Look for recurring themes of fair gameplay, prompt payouts, and responsive customer service. Additionally, player forums can be a valuable resource. Engage with discussions about specific casinos not under the gamstop restrictions, but be wary of overly promotional posts and prioritize comments that raise red flags or highlight negative experiences.

Security Features: Reputable casinos prioritize player security. Look for websites that utilize industry-standard encryption protocols like SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or TLS (Transport Layer Security). These protocols encrypt your financial information and personal data during transmission, safeguarding you from potential breaches. Additionally, check for two-factor authentication (2FA) as an added layer of security for your account login.

Game Fairness and Independent Audits: Fair play is paramount. Look for casinos that utilize games from reputable software providers known for their adherence to industry standards and fair random number generators (RNGs). Some casinos might even display logos from independent auditing bodies like eCOGRA or iTech Labs, who test and verify the fairness of casino games.

Customer Support: Reliable and responsive customer support is a hallmark of a reputable casino. Check the available support options, such as live chat, email, or phone support. Ideally, the casino should offer 24/7 customer support in English, or at least during convenient hours for UK players.

Alternatives to Casino sites not with gamstop: Prioritizing Your Well-being

While non-UK casinos offer a wider range of options, it's crucial to remember that responsible gambling practices are paramount. If you're considering Gamstop free casinos because you're struggling with gambling addiction, here are some alternative solutions that prioritize your well-being:

Gamstop Self-Exclusion Benefits and Resources: Benefits: Gamstop offers a powerful tool for those seeking a break from online gambling. By registering with Gamstop, you'll be excluded from all online gambling websites and apps licensed in Great Britain for a minimum of six months, with options to extend for longer periods or even permanently. This enforced break can be instrumental in regaining control and breaking unhealthy gambling habits. Gamstop also provides resources and support to help you understand and manage your gambling behavior. Resources: The Gamstop website offers a wealth of information and resources, including self-assessment tools, tips for managing gambling urges, and links to support organizations. They also provide a helpline (0800 002 0133) for confidential advice and support.

Responsible Gambling Organizations in the UK: National Gambling Helpline: (0808 8020 133) This free and confidential helpline offers 24/7 support and advice for anyone struggling with gambling problems. GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk/ Provides information, support, and treatment services for people affected by gambling. They offer a helpline (0808 8020 133), web chat service, and online forum. Gamblers Anonymous UK: https://www.gamblersanonymous.org.uk/ Offers a network of support groups for people who want to stop gambling. Meetings are held throughout the UK, providing a safe space to share experiences and receive support from others who understand.



These organizations are staffed by trained professionals who can provide valuable guidance and support on your journey towards responsible gambling or overcoming gambling addiction. Remember, you're not alone. Help is readily available, and there's no shame in seeking it.

It's important to emphasize that this guide is for informational purposes only and does not promote gambling at a casino not on gamstop. If you suspect you or someone you know has a gambling problem, reaching out to these resources is the most important step.

Understanding Winnings from Casinos not covered by the Gamstop software and UKGC

While the allure of wider bonuses and a broader gaming selection beckons at non Gamstop UK Online casinos, UK players must be aware of the potential tax implications associated with their winnings. Unlike Gamstop-registered casinos where taxes are deducted at the source, winnings from casinos not signed up with gamstop might require you to report them to HMRC (Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs).

Here's a breakdown of the key points to consider:

The General Rule: Technically, gambling winnings in the UK are tax-free, regardless of the amount or the platform (online or land-based). However, this exemption applies primarily to winnings from casinos licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Since non-Gamstop casinos operate under different jurisdictions, the situation becomes a bit murkier.

The Jurisdictional Factor: The specific tax treatment of your winnings depends on the location and licensing of the non-Gamstop casino. Some countries might have withholding taxes on gambling winnings, which could be deducted by the casino before you receive your payout. However, the onus ultimately falls on you, the player, to declare any remaining winnings to HMRC if they exceed a certain threshold.

UK Tax Thresholds: Currently, there is no specific tax threshold for gambling winnings in the UK. However, if your total gambling winnings (from all sources, including lotteries, betting, and casinos that are exemp from gamstop) exceed £6,000 in a single tax year, you are required to report them on your tax return. Failure to do so could result in fines or penalties.

Record Keeping is Key: It's crucial to maintain detailed records of your deposits, withdrawals, and winnings from casinos without gamstop, especially if they exceed the £6,000 threshold. This will simplify the process of reporting your winnings to HMRC if necessary.



Customer Support at Online Non Gamstop Casinos

The thrill of playing at a non-Gamstop casino can be dampened by unexpected hurdles. Fortunately, reliable customer support can be your safety net. However, unlike Gamstop-licensed casinos with support tailored to UK time zones, casinos off gamstop might present a challenge due to potential time zone differences. Here's how to ensure smooth communication and timely assistance:

Understanding Time Zone Discrepancies: Casino sites off gamstop can be headquartered anywhere globally. This means customer support operations might function in time zones significantly ahead of or behind the UK. A seemingly minor difference can translate into frustrating wait times or limited availability during your preferred contact hours.

Researching Support Options and Availability: Before registering with a non-Gamstop casino, delve into their customer support offerings. Look for details regarding: Available Channels: Do they offer live chat, email support, or phone support? Identify your preferred method and check its operating hours. Advertised Availability: Some casinos advertise 24/7 support, but it might be limited to specific channels or languages during certain time zones. Time Zone Information: Ideally, the casino website should display their customer support operating hours in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) or clearly state the time zone they follow.

Planning Your Communication Strategy: Once you understand the support options and availability, tailor your communication strategy accordingly. Live Chat: If live chat is your preferred method, factor in the time zone difference. For instance, if the casino's live chat operates during European business hours (GMT+1), aiming for early morning UK time (GMT) might yield better results. Email Support: While email support might not offer instant solutions, it can be a good option for non-urgent inquiries. Be mindful that response times might be extended due to the time zone gap.



Delving Deeper: Bonus Terms and Withdrawal Times at Non Gamstop Slots Sites

The allure of enticing bonuses is a significant draw of casinos that bypass gamstop. However, before getting swept away by the promise of free spins or deposit match offers, it's crucial to delve deeper into the hidden complexities that can significantly impact your experience.

Bonus Wagering Requirements and Terms:

Wagering Requirements Explained: Most non-Gamstop casino bonuses come with wagering requirements. This represents the amount you must wager (bet) before you can withdraw any bonus funds or winnings derived from them. For instance, a 20x wagering requirement on a £100 bonus means you must wager £2000 (20 x £100) before bonus funds become withdrawable.

Scrutinize the Fine Print: High wagering requirements can significantly diminish the value of a bonus. A seemingly generous bonus with a 40x or 50x wagering requirement might be less attractive than a smaller bonus with a more manageable 10x or 15x requirement. Always factor in the wagering requirement when evaluating a bonus offer.

Game Eligibility and Contribution: Not all games might contribute equally towards fulfilling wagering requirements. Slots typically contribute 100%, while table games or live dealer games might contribute a lower percentage (e.g., 10%) or be entirely excluded. Focus on bonuses that contribute heavily to the games you prefer to play.

Other Bonus Terms: Beware of additional terms that can restrict your ability to claim or utilize a bonus. These might include minimum deposit requirements, time limits for fulfilling wagering requirements, or limitations on maximum bet amounts while the bonus is active. Read the entire bonus terms and conditions to avoid any unpleasant surprises later.

Withdrawal Processing Times:

Understanding Processing Times: Unlike Gamstop-licensed casinos with standardized procedures, withdrawal processing times at casinos with a way around gamstop can vary significantly. These times can be influenced by factors like: Casino's Internal Processes: Some casinos might have a longer internal processing period before releasing your withdrawal request. Payment Method: E-wallets typically offer the fastest withdrawal times (within 24-48 hours), while bank transfers might take several business days. Cryptocurrency withdrawals can also be relatively fast but depend on network confirmation times. Verification Procedures: Before processing your first withdrawal, the casino might require additional verification documents like ID or proof of address. Completing these steps promptly can expedite the withdrawal process.

Researching Before You Play: Before depositing funds, research the typical withdrawal processing times for your preferred payment method at the chosen non-Gamstop casino. Look for this information in the casino's FAQ section, payment information pages, or terms and conditions.



Dispute Resolution at Casinos that cancel gamstop

The thrill of winning at a non-Gamstop casino can quickly turn sour if you encounter an unresolved issue. While Gamstop-registered casinos have a well-defined dispute resolution framework overseen by the UK Gambling Commission, navigating disagreements at casinos not on UKGC’s gamstop scheme requires a more cautious approach. Here's how to ensure your rights are protected:

Understanding the Landscape: Unlike Gamstop casinos with a standardized process, dispute resolution at non Gamstop casinos varies depending on the casino's licensing jurisdiction and their internal procedures. Some reputable casinos might have clearly outlined dispute resolution processes displayed on their website.

Seeking Information: Before registering with a non-Gamstop casino, actively seek information about their dispute resolution procedures. Look for details in the following areas: Internal Complaint Process: Most casinos will have an internal complaints procedure as the first step. This typically involves contacting their customer support team and outlining the issue. Ensure you understand the timeframe for responding to complaints and the escalation process if a resolution isn't reached through their internal system.

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): Look for casinos that offer recourse through independent Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) providers. These impartial bodies can mediate disputes between players and online gambling operators. Reputable ADR providers have established procedures and ensure fairness for both parties.

Independent Licensing Authority: The casino's licensing authority might also offer a dispute resolution process, although this might be a last resort. Check the licensing information on the casino website and visit the licensing authority's website to understand their complaints procedures for licensed operators.

Red Flags to Watch Out For: Be wary of casinos that lack clear dispute resolution procedures or make it difficult to file a complaint. This could be a red flag indicating a potential lack of transparency or fairness.

Keeping Records: Always maintain detailed records of your transactions, bonus claims, and any communication with the casino regarding the dispute. These records will be crucial if your issue needs to be escalated to an ADR provider or licensing authority.

Essential Considerations Before Playing at Casinos not with gamstop

While the allure of a wider game selection and potentially more relaxed restrictions beckons at casinos not registered with gamstop, UK players should delve deeper before diving in. Here's a breakdown of some crucial aspects to consider:

1. Game Selection and Software Providers: Quality Beyond Quantity

Non-Gamstop gambling sites might boast a vast array of games. However, quantity doesn't equate to quality. Here's what to prioritize:

Reputable Software Providers: Look for casinos partnered with established and well-respected software providers in the industry. These companies have a proven track record of fair play, secure gaming environments, and adherence to random number generator (RNG) testing by independent auditing bodies like eCOGRA or iTech Labs. RNGs ensure game outcomes are random and unbiased. Familiar names like Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and Evolution Gaming are positive indicators.

Game Variety: While a wider selection is enticing, prioritize quality over quantity. Explore the types of games offered (slots, table games, live dealer games, etc.) and ensure they cater to your preferences. Look for casinos that offer popular game variations and titles you enjoy.

Game Fairness and Transparency: Reputable casinos display information about their RNG testing and fairness certifications. Look for logos from independent auditing bodies on the casino website. This transparency demonstrates their commitment to fair play.

2. Mobile Compatibility: Seamless Gaming on the Go

The convenience of mobile gambling is undeniable. Here's how to ensure a smooth mobile experience at non-Gamstop online slots sites:

Mobile Optimization: The casino website should be optimized for mobile devices (smartphones and tablets). This means a user-friendly interface that adjusts to different screen sizes and offers easy navigation.

Downloadable App (Optional): While not all casinos that help you get around gamstop offer dedicated mobile apps, some might. If an app is available, check its user reviews and ensure it's compatible with your device's operating system (iOS or Android).

Mobile Game Selection: Not all games available on the desktop version might be available on mobile. Ideally, the casino should offer a good selection of popular games optimized for mobile play to ensure a similar experience on the go.

3. Security Measures: Protecting Your Information

Security is paramount when gambling online. Here's how to assess the security measures employed by casinos not listed on gamstop:

Encryption Protocols: Look for casinos that utilize industry-standard encryption protocols like Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) or Transport Layer Security (TLS). These protocols encrypt your financial information (credit card details, bank account information) and personal data during transmission, safeguarding you from potential breaches.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): 2FA adds an extra layer of security to your account login process. This typically involves a code sent to your phone or generated by an authenticator app, preventing unauthorized access even if someone obtains your password.

Independent Security Audits: Some reputable casinos might undergo independent security audits by cybersecurity firms. This demonstrates their commitment to robust security measures.

4. Reputation and Reviews: Learning from Others' Experiences

Don't underestimate the power of online research before playing at a non-Gamstop casino. Here's how to leverage player experiences:

Independent Reviews: Seek out reviews from reputable online gambling websites or publications. These reviews should delve into aspects like licensing, game selection, bonuses, payment methods, customer support, and most importantly, player experiences.

Player Forums and Communities: Online gambling forums can be a valuable resource. Engage in discussions about specific non-UKGC casinos, but be wary of overly promotional posts. Focus on comments that raise red flags or highlight negative experiences regarding fairness, payouts, or customer service.

Trustpilot and Social Media Reviews: Platforms like Trustpilot or social media reviews can offer additional insights from players. Read a range of reviews to get a balanced perspective.

5. Language Options: Avoiding Communication Barriers

Clear communication is essential for a smooth gambling experience. Here's how to ensure language barriers aren't an issue:

Website Language Options: Verify if the casino website is available in English or another language you're comfortable with. Navigating a website in an unfamiliar language can be frustrating and lead to misunderstandings.

Customer Support Languages: Ensure customer support is available in English or your preferred language. Live chat, email support, and phone support should all cater to your chosen language to facilitate clear communication if you encounter any issues.

6. Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: Convenience and Security (Continued)

Here's what to consider regarding deposit and withdrawal methods at casinos not blocked by gamstop:

Payment Options Offered: Research the deposit and withdrawal methods available at the casino. Prioritize casinos that offer a variety of payment options, including popular methods in the UK like Visa, Mastercard, debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, PayPal where available), and potentially bank transfers.

Transaction Fees: Be mindful of any potential transaction fees associated with deposits and withdrawals. Some casinos might charge fees for specific payment methods or for exceeding a certain withdrawal threshold. Look for casinos with transparent fee structures.

Processing Times: Withdrawal processing times can vary significantly at non-Gamstop sites. Explore the typical processing times for your preferred withdrawal method. E-wallets typically offer the fastest payouts, while bank transfers might take several business days.

Minimum Deposit and Withdrawal Limits: Casinos might have minimum deposit and withdrawal limits. Ensure these align with your intended gameplay style and bankroll management strategies.

Popular asked Questions about casinos not listed on gamstop

1. Are casinos not on Gamstop safe?

Answer: Safety can vary depending on the casino. Look for casinos with valid licenses from reputable jurisdictions, industry-standard encryption (SSL/TLS), and positive player reviews. Avoid casinos with limited information or unclear terms and conditions.

2. Are winnings from sites not on gamstop taxable?

Answer: Technically, gambling winnings in the UK are tax-free. However, for non-Gamstop gambling platforms, the onus falls on you to report any winnings exceeding £6,000 in a tax year to HMRC. It's advisable to consult the casino's terms and potentially a tax advisor for complex situations.

3. Do non-Gamstop casino websites offer better bonuses?

Answer: They might. However, prioritize bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements and game eligibility. Scrutinize the bonus terms and conditions to avoid hidden limitations or restrictions.

4. How long do withdrawals take at non-Gamstop casino brands?

Answer: Withdrawal processing times can vary significantly. Research the typical timeframe for your preferred payment method at the chosen casino. E-wallets are generally faster than bank transfers.

5. Can I use my UK debit card at casinos that bypass gamstop?

Answer: It depends on the casino and your bank. Some casinos might not accept UK debit cards due to regulations. Explore alternative payment methods like e-wallets if necessary.

6. What happens if I have a dispute with a non-Gamstop casino?

Answer: Look for casinos with clear dispute resolution procedures. This might involve contacting their customer support, escalating to an independent Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) provider, or potentially involving the casino's licensing authority.

7. Are the games at non-Gamstop regulated casinos fair?

Answer: Reputable online non gamstop UK casinos use games from established software providers known for fair gameplay and random number generators (RNGs) tested by independent auditing bodies. Look for casino logos from eCOGRA or iTech Labs for verification.

8. Can I play at casinos that rae not on gamstop on my phone?

Answer: Many casinos that haven’t sign up to be part of gamstop offer mobile-friendly websites or dedicated mobile apps. Ensure the casino offers a user-friendly mobile experience and your preferred games are available on mobile.

9. What language options do these casinos offer?

Answer: This varies. Always verify if the casino website and customer support are available in English or your preferred language to avoid communication barriers.

10. Is it legal to play at casinos without gamstop in the UK?

Answer: It's not illegal, but Gamstop offers self-exclusion tools for those struggling with gambling addiction. Consider utilizing Gamstop resources or seeking help from organizations like GamCare if responsible gambling is a concern.

Conclusion: Navigating the World Beyond Gamstop Casinos for UK Players

While the lure of wider game selection and potentially more freedom beckons at non-Gamstop casinos, UK players should tread cautiously. Responsible gambling practices and a keen eye for reputable operators are crucial before diving in.

This guide has equipped you with valuable insights:

Alternatives to Non Gamstop online Casinos: Explore resources like Gamstop and responsible gambling organizations if struggling with gambling addiction.

Tax Implications: Understand potential tax obligations on winnings exceeding £6,000 from not blocked by gamstop casinos.

Understanding Customer Support: Consider time zone differences and explore alternative support options like FAQs or forums if live chat isn't ideal.

Bonus Terms and Withdrawal Times: Scrutinize bonus wagering requirements and game eligibility. Research withdrawal processing times for your preferred payment methods.

Dispute Resolution Procedures: Prioritize casinos with clear complaint procedures and potential recourse through independent ADR providers.

Beyond these key points, remember:

Research software providers: Look for reputable names known for fair play and random number generators (RNGs).

Mobile Compatibility: Ensure a user-friendly mobile platform for on-the-go gaming.

Security Measures: Verify industry-standard encryption protocols (SSL/TLS) and consider 2FA for added security.

Reputation and Reviews: Leverage independent reviews and player experiences to gauge casino legitimacy.

Language Options: Avoid communication barriers by ensuring the casino website and support cater to your language.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: Prioritize casinos offering popular UK payment options and transparent fee structures.

Ultimately, responsible gambling comes first. If considering casinos not on gamstop, prioritize reputable operators with fair practices, user-friendly platforms, secure transactions, and a strong focus on responsible gambling tools. Always gamble responsibly and only with what you can afford to lose.

