From Visions to Reality: The Evolution of Ritu Kantawala, A Tarot Luminary

Ritu’s mentor – The Late, Ms. Ruby Kanan was responsible for initiating her into the world of Tarot. After extensive readings, research and attending various workshops and courses, she started practicing Tarot. Her clientele includes celebrities, clients from the U.S., U.K., Canada and U.A.E as well as clients from different walks of life. Ritu also trains in Tarot Interpretations. She teaches numerous courses from her office in Fort Mumbai as well as online classes. The feedback she has been receiving since the beginning has been heartening and only motivated her to go deeper into it. She has seen the lives of people unfold and wished to help, protect and guide them so that they would be prepared to deal with what was in store for them.