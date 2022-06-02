From India To The World: G7 CR Technologies Going Global With Effective Leadership 



India is one of the largest economies in the world. The country is one of the favourite destinations and markets for multinational corporations due to the economic growth rate and huge population. However, there are a few India-grown enterprises that not only emerged as an international company and took their operations in different parts of the world; these enterprises have become a symbol of leadership excellence and India’s tech prowess on the global stage.

The growth journey of G7 CR Technologies Pvt Ltd , one of the leading cloud service providers based out of Bangalore, could be deemed rather exemplary for many companies in India that dream of leaving an impact in the domestic and global markets. Founded by Dr. Christopher Richard , the company is expanding its operations in various countries. It has a bright future as the management has embraced corporate restructuring as part of its strategic management policies.

The Recent Milestone: Acquisition of UAE based firm

As part of its corporate restructuring (mergers and acquisition) processes, G7 CR Technologies Pvt Ltd, has acquired a UAE-based firm for $ 6.5 million. This development will open the gates for multiple opportunities for the enterprise in the Middle East. It will be pivotal for the plans for the company’s expansion in Africa, Europe, the UK and the US. With its initial footprint in the MEA region, G7 CR Technologies is further looking to acquire companies in Africa, Europe, UK and the US and expands its base in the international cloud services market.

Speaking about the expansion plan of the company, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said, “We have always been trying to disrupt the market with our innovative solutions. The strategic acquisition of the company in UAE is part of our global outreach program where we intend to help SMEs, SMBs and startups in their cloud journey. We are excited to start our global journey and we are sure that with our innovative approach we will make a mark in the global market as well.”

A brief history of G7CR

The company has been a pioneer in driving cloud transformation across the country and the MEA region. The enterprise provides a wide range of services ranging from cloud hosting, management, service, advisory, and migration assistance. The company has been recognised as an efficient service provider (as an Azure Managed Service Partner) and has led cloud transformation in multiple industries, including Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail and IT.

The company had recently reported annual revenue of $ 65 Million in the previous year financial year. The company’s strategic management processes include collaboration and acquisition of small and medium-sized businesses, start-ups and independent software vendors as part of its expansion in terms of services and geographical locations. Based on its superior services, the company has been awarded the prestigious ‘Country Partners of the Year’ award by Microsoft for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020). The company’s success and progress have been phenomenal because it has achieved the targets rapidly since 2017, when it started its cloud division

Way Forward: Blueprint of the Future

The company plans to emulate similar success in the future as the focus is now on global expansion and leadership whilst following the same recipe and formula of mergers and acquisitions. The company will continue expanding in different parts of the world and is in talks with multiple enterprises to provide critical services such as swift and agile digital cloud transformation. There is no geographic restriction as the target regions include Africa, Europe, the US, and the UK.

The company has been providing the highest quality services to clients based in various parts of the world. Besides the organic growth that the company has attained, a significant part of the success could be attributed to its strategies that helped its partners and clients in getting an operational advantage through its expanded reach. The company believes in the mantra of collaborative growth. With this in mind, the company's future looks bright enough as there is clarity in terms of thinking and execution. The progress and growth of the company is exemplary for Indian tech enterprises that look forward to expand globally in multiple sectors.



