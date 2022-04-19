Filip Boksa On BookingKoala And Their 2022 Company Plans And Goals: Here's What's Coming

Earlier in March, BookingKoala posted on their Twitter, 'If you haven't been following us or haven't heard, this year is going to be our best one yet with massive plans and features coming out.' BookingKoala has been quickly emerging as a go-to software in the service industry since launching publicly in 2018.

Filip Boksa, the company's CEO and co-founder, credits the success of their growth due to the team's ability to recognize what matters and what doesn't. The customer is the boss, and the customer wants constant improvement. Realizing that makes it easy to point out what to focus on, which is the software and its daily improvement.

This year BookingKoala has plans to improve its development process. Boksa says his team has been working on a software restructure that would allow them to improve how quickly they can build and launch new features and modules or make changes. The restructuring is a highly time-consuming job that has been going on since the end of 2021. Boksa said this is a very positive move in favour of their customers. They may not see it since the changes are happening on their backend, but they will feel it going forward. For example, if a change or new addition needed to be made across multiple forms, before the restructure, they had to make such changes on each form one by one. Now, they added abilities to make those changes to all forms within a single click. Additionally, more developers can focus on an area of the software where that wasn't possible before the restructure. These are the improvements they are focusing on, which will significantly reduce the development time going forward.

Apart from the restructuring, the team worked on a new website redesign to attract new sign-ups. Boksa says that focusing on new users is also crucial because it helps everyone. More users mean more money and more developers, which speeds up features requests and everything current customers want. The existing website is outdated and needs revamping. Based on the CEO's own purchase behaviour, he knows the importance of a beautiful, clean, and simple website. He mentioned that whenever he needs to find good software or service, he often avoids ones with a bad, outdated website design. He searches on Google, opens up 20 different websites, and then closes the ones with the bad design first. Later he has a few options to look over, and if he doesn't find what he needs, he may come back to a more outdated site. This feedback alone should tell anyone reading how important it is to have a well-designed website in 2022.

Lastly, the team has been secretly starting new modules of the software. He won't be sharing with us what they are however, they have been widely requested. The timeline of such modules has not been discussed, but Boksa is optimistic that one may be released sometime this summer.