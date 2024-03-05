Anjali comes from a humble background and successfully completed education from leading institutes she has completed her studies in Vedic Astrology, Vaastu Shastra, Palm reading and Tarot and awarded the title of “Acharya”. She has also been awarded a PhD degree for completing her exclusive research on Vedic Astrology. She has been practising Astrology for more than a decade, and successfully runs her business in Gemstones and Crystals. She has been complemented by her clients for govt. certified genuine gemstones and the huge range of gemstones crystals available.
*Q: Dr. Anjali Chattopadhyay, could you share how your upbringing influenced your journey towards becoming an astrologer and gemologist?*
A: Certainly. Growing up in a humble background and challenges in life, sparked my curiosity about the universe's mysteries. I pursued education in Vedic Astrology, Vaastu Shastra, Palm reading, and Tarot, eventually earning a Ph.D. in Vedic Astrology.
*Q: Tell me why should I believe in Astrology?*
A: Astrology helps you on two planes. On material plane, it lets you understand your strengths and weaknesses. It helps you to decide whom to trust and whom not to. It guides you through the right times to conduct right activities. On spiritual plane, it helps you to understand your mission in this life. You can reach the ultimate goal of self-realization through Astrology. If you do not believe in Astrology, then you cannot get these benefits of Astrology which believers get.
*Q: How does your expertise in Vedic Astrology shape your consultations at Siddheswari Sahay Astrology & Gemstones?*
A: Vedic Astrology offers profound insights into life's journey and destiny. Our consultations focus on career, relationships, health, and spiritual growth, blending traditional wisdom with practical advice. On the other hand Gemstones assists individuals in their efforts to rectify their karma and tide over the challenges in life in a better way.
*Q: Astrology, Palmistry, Numerology, Tarot reading, Which one is reliable?
A: You can rely on any of the above subjects as far as you are deriving correct guidance.
*Q: Your business specializes in gemstones and crystals. How do these complement your astrological consultations?*
A: Gemstones and crystals enhance various aspects of life's energies. We offer government-certified genuine gemstones selected to resonate with individual energies and astrological influences, ensuring authenticity and quality.
*Q: What sets your gemstones apart from others in the market?*
A: Our commitment to authenticity and quality ensures each gemstone serves its intended purpose of supporting clients' well-being and personal growth.
*Q: How do astrology and gemology intersect in guiding individuals towards their true paths?*
A: By aligning planetary influences with appropriate gemstones, individuals can amplify strengths, overcome challenges, and align with their true paths, empowering them to navigate life with clarity and purpose.
*Q: For those interested in seeking guidance from Siddheswari Sahay Astrology & Gemstones, where can they find more information?*
A: They can visit our website at ssgemstones.co.in, email us at vaastu.anjali@gmail.com, or find us on Google Business under Siddheswari Sahay Astrology.
*Q: Thank you, Dr. Chattopadhyay, for sharing your insights today. It's been a pleasure speaking with you.*
A: Thank you for having me. It's been my pleasure.
