Ethereum Price Prediction – This Crypto Price Will Give You 30x More Gains

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world according to market cap. When it launched in 2014, some vigilant crypto investors got it for free in it its initial airdrop. On November 16, 2021, the coin reached an all-time high of $4,891.70.

This price pump generated over 308,622% for patient investors. Currently, ETH is trading for $1,298.36 as a result of the 2022 bear cycle. Ethereum is the largest altcoin in the world and investors are still confident that it will rise above its set all-time high in the coming years. In 2025, Ethereum is expected to trade at $5,511.84 and that price is expected to hit $7,143.74 in 2030.

If you are a smart investor, you already know that the Ethereum train has left the station and the beneficiaries are already enjoying their profits. However, there is a new token on the block that is expected to pump in the coming weeks and give you 30x more gains; but only if you get on the train early. This token is the D2T . D2T is the native token of the Dash2Trade platform and it is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

There are also other top crypots we mention here which may be worth an investment too, these include, RIA, IMPT, TAMA , so staty tuned for those too.



D2T will give you 30x gains – Why you should invest early

Extensive utility

Every crypto coin or token that has recorded a massive pump in price always had a unique utility that they offered to the blockchain industry. Ethereum was good for smart contracts, Bitcoin was perfect for security and decentralized payments, Solana was built for blockchain developers, and so on. That is why their respective tokens have done so well over the years. D2T is set to follow the same trend. This token is the native of the Dash2Trade platform and it is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Dash2Trade is designed to allow crypto traders to make well-informed decisions through the power of automated technical analysis and social sentiment monitoring. This innovative trading platform is the first of its kind and soon, it will be the preferred platform for go to traders all over the world. Anyone that wants to enjoy the full features of the Dash2Trade platform will have to subscribe with D2T. You can imagine the level of demand that D2T will have in the coming weeks and ultimately in a few years. If you buy D2T now and hold for the short and long term, you will not only enjoy 30x gains, you will record 3000x gains.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now <<<

High investor confidence

The first way to know if a token will pump massively is through investor confidence. When most tokens launch, they go through a slow presale and this only changes after they get wide community acceptance. D2T has a different story. The token launched on Wednesday 19th October 2022 and it crossed $500,000 in presale in under 24 hours. It hasn’t been up to a week yet and D2T has already crossed over $900,000 in presales. This indicates that crypto traders and investors have high expectations for the coin in the future. The presale is still on and the first round will end soon. When D2T is finally listed on major exchanges, the price will skyrocket and you will be glad you invested early enough.

Cheap presale price

The best time to buy any token is in its early phases. No matter how high the price of a coin is, it will always start small. D2T is at the very beginning of its development and smart investors are buying low right now. If you don’t take advantage of the low presale price now, you might find yourself paying a much higher price in the future for the same asset. Right now, D2T is trading for $0.05 and you should buy as many as you can before that price goes up.

Other high gains crypto to consider

IMPT

IMPT is an Impact Project designed to fight climate change through blockchain. This platform allows you to buy, sell, and retire carbon credits without worrying about fraud. It connects you to thousands of environmentally conscious brands so you can buy and sell with crypto while rescuing the planet. The project is backed by investors and it has crossed over $4M in presale. If you want to be part of the fight against climate change while making massive profits, you should invest in IMPT.

>>>Buy Impt Now <<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is the new blockchain project in the market that is making the news lately for its successful presale that started on October 21. The game is based on cards and revolves around a P2E mechanism. Users can access this game in two ways: one is by simply downloading it from the PlayStore, which serves as a free version of the game that encourages players to try the blockchain version.

The blockchain version, on the other hand, is different from any other card game. For example, players need to purchase RIA tokens before any game and stake them. Upon winning, the player gets the tokens back along with the opponent’s as well.

Calvaria is currently going through the first stage of its presale and has already raised 137,057 USDT by selling 13,705,768 $RIA out of 30,000,000 $RIA. At present users can get 1 USDT = 100.0 $RIA, after which the price might increase to 1 USDT = 66.67 $RIA.

>>>Buy Ria Now <<<

Tamadoge

Tama doge is the native token of the Tamaverse world. This virtual experience is the next big thing in P2E games and it can only be accessed through the Tama token. Tama presale went live in July 2022 and it recorded massive success. This led the developers of the meme coin to list it on the OKX exchange. It recorded an all-time high and it is currently selling fast. If you want to get on the Tama train, it is not too late. Buy now, Buy today!

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now <<<



Additional Information

Ethereum is expected to rise in price in the coming years. However, the fact is that it has already witnessed its major price pumps and smart investors are already enjoying their profits. D2T is a newer token that is set to do 30x in the coming weeks and far more than that in the coming years. You should invest a good amount of money in this token and wait for massive rewards. If you want to buy D2T today, click here.

Another piece of advice we have is to not put all your eggs in one basket. D2T is set the same as a few other tokens. These tokens are Tama and IMPT. Tama is the native token of the Tamaverse. This token will give you access to pet NFTs, arcade games, and the tamaverse virtual experience. Experts have described it as the future of play-to-earn games. If you want to invest in Tama, click here. IMPT is another coin set to pump to the moon. The coin has recorded over $4M in presales and it is one of the leading green cryptos we have today. If you want to buy IMPT, click here.