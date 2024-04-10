Just before SCORP hits the market it has stepped up its market presence with a partnership with PinkSale, a decentralised launchpad. For those looking to invest from April 10 to April 14, it must be done via Pinksale. The token is set to officially launch on April 15, 2024, aiming to raise an additional $8 million. This funding is intended for allocation to the liquidity pool for trading on PancakeSwap, XT.com, Bitmart, and Lbank, enhancing Scorpion Casino's trading framework.