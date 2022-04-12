Meet Entrepreneur Abhay Singh, The People’s Person Who Selflessly Helps The Society

A person requires a huge heart to help others selflessly; very few people are capable of doing so. Many social workers, politicians, or people in general work towards the welfare of those who are not so well versed. One such person who generously works for the public's well-being is Abhay Singh. He is the head of the state research, BJP Kisan Morcha, Uttar Pradesh. His family has been a BJP supporter since his birth and now he is an active member and office-bearer of the BJP. In addition, Abhay has also been associated with RSS and has maintained good relations with numerous media personnel. He has been a significant contributor to the field throughout his political career.



Paving way in Politics

Being head of state research of BJP Kisan Morcha, Abhay has been making sure that all the state-wide programs are organized successfully. As the in-charge of Unnav Kisaan Morcha, he contains programs such as Gram Samvaad at Gram Sabha Level, tractor rally at district headquarters, Kisan Sammelan in Vidhan Sabha Bhagwantnagar; he ensures that these programs run successfully and there is successful coordination amongst all members and departments. Not only does Abhay work for people, but the people also reciprocate his efforts by joining him in his rallies and programs.



He has been participating in BJP membership campaigns and has contributed to make a large number of citizens members of the BJP. His political involvement does not end here; he has successfully canvassed for various party nominated candidates like Shri Vimal Tewari for the adjoining seat of Vidyawati Pratham Ward, Hind Nagar Vidhan Sabha's candidate Madhu Mishra, Mohanlalganj's MP Shri Kaushal, Rajeshwar Singh MLA Sarojininagar, Rajnath Singh MP Lucknow, Ajai Singh MLA Harriah- Basti, Brijesh Rawat MLA Devband- Saharanpur, Pranshu Dutt Diwedi- MLC- Farrukhabad, Awneesh Singh Patel- MLC- Graduate Constituency, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh MP Kaisarganj. As a dedicated party worker he successfully helped in their election campings and has had a big hand in their victories. Many rallies and events also saw success because of Abhay Singh's help and efforts.



With novel thought contributing to society

Apart from politics, Abhay Singh owns the Aryakul Group of Colleges; the institute offers various courses like Journalism and Mass Communication, B.PHARMA, BTC, B.com, etc. it has all the best possible facilities, from more than 110 education rooms to a hostel with a capacity of 340 people to an air-conditioned auditorium, this institute has it all. He also has an NGO in Lucknow, Manav Vikas Evam Sewa Sansthan. The NGO works towards bringing reforms to the farmer community, they also provide people with jobs and try to make the basic necessities available for the underprivileged.



The virtuoso has founded two companies, first a software company, Hardshell Technology Pvt Ltd, and a Gas Agency, Raibarelly Indane Gas Sewa. The software company provides software in India and overseas, which helps boost the economy as well. Being a philanthropist and a dedicated BJP member, Abhay aims to work wholeheartedly in the future and wants to help the nation and the party reach new heights.



