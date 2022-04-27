Enhance Your Skill-Based Learning With LeadsGuru, One Of A Kind EdTech Platform

Digitalization is dominating the world today; everyone is switching to the online mode. It is fascinating to see how everything is becoming available for use with a single click. People are starting to prefer everything online, shopping or ticket booking, hotel booking, or online studying. Seeing this, many brands started providing their services in the digital mode. One such company that understood the market and stepped into the EdTech realm is LeadsGuru .



EdTech platform LeadsGuru does not provide the usual courses; rather, it provides skill-based courses that sharpen a person’s entrepreneurial skills and help future businessmen find the right path for themselves. Sticking to the vision of providing education that helps individuals grow in life and business, LeadGuru provides unique courses like self-development, soft skills, digital marketing, high-demand courses, and freelancing mastery courses. The platform aims to provide its users with quality content in their comfort. With easy-to-learn courses it also provides an opportunity to become an affiliate. This also allows you to earn up to 90% by promoting the courses available at LeadsGuru.



The EdTech firm LeadsGuru would not exist if Covid-19 did not come and the state did not go under lockdown. There is no doubt that LeadsGuru is acing the market today, but honestly, their journey was not easy at all, it definitely had a lot of roadblocks, but the founder Ajay Singh was determined enough to keep going. Ajay witnessed that many people lost their jobs in the pandemic, and many people had a lot of time in hand; hence they wanted to learn new stuff. Seeing this, he came up with the idea of starting LeadsGuru around August 2020, and in just three months, that is, in November 2020, Ajay and his team successfully launched the platform. Today they have successfully enrolled around 50,000 students.



Talking about the LeadGuru’s journey Ajay Singh shared, “If I talk about my journey, then I must tell you that it was not easy to bring this idea into existence. I faced many rejections, and many people around me tried to pull me down by saying that this idea won’t work and I would fail, but I did not let it affect me, and now LeadsGuru is going to complete two whole years. The feeling is unexplainable, and I’m glad that I took so many lessons on my journey. The only success mantra I believe in is ‘consistency’; if you are consistent and have found the right direction for you, then there is no power in this world that can stop you from achieving the heights you desire.”



LeadsGuru promises to provide top-class courses and personal mentoring sessions to students. Abiding by rules and ethics is the top priority of this company; therefore, no student has to worry about the quality of education they are getting. They teach subjects that need to be taught, and with this one-of-a-kind service, LeadsGuru is changing the world of EdTech.