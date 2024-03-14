Duelbits is a notable platform famous among gambling enthusiasts for its casino games and sportsbooks. The platform features a user-friendly interface and allows players to indulge in various online games. Moreover, Duelbits offers various promo codes and bonuses for users to treat with rewards, such as extended gameplay, exclusive access to new casino games, etc. For example, the Duelbits promo code “” unlocks Ace’s regards and allows users to claim nearly 50% Rakeback and . In this article, we’ll talk about the Duelbits platform, its benefits and uses. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in.
Latest Duelbits Promo & Referral Codes
Dueblits promo codes are available in a large variety and are regularly released for users. Let’s take a look at the exclusive Duelbits promo codes for 2024.
Promo Codes
Rewards
Users can activate this code to instantly unlock Ace’s rewards and up to 50% Rakeback
Activate to instantly unlock Ace’s rewards and up to 50% Rakeback
Activate to instantly unlock Ace’s rewards and up to 50% Rakeback
hellago
Activate to instantly unlock Ace’s rewards and up to 50% Rakeback
How to Use Duelbits Promo Codes
Using Duelbits promo codes is a streamlined and fluent process, thanks to the website's user-friendly interface. So, if you’ve found a valid Duelbits promo code, then you can simply apply the code to the promo code section to earn rewards. However, if you’re new to the platform, just simply follow these steps to enjoy a streamlined redeem process.
Sign-up or Log in to the Platform: Start by getting yourself registered on the platform, or if you already have an account, just simply sign in to access the dashboard.
Navigate to the Promo Section: After logging in to the platform, navigate to the promo code section from the dashboard.
Enter the Promo Code “infotoplist”: After that, enter your Duelbits promo code into the relevant input field. Make sure that you input the correct digits and that your promo code is still valid.
Press The Apply Button: Press the “Redeem” button to apply the promo code on your account and earn bonuses and rewards according to the code.
Confirmation Message: After the promo code has been successfully applied, a confirmation message will pop-up on the screen to notify the successful application of the Duelbits promo code.
Benefits of Duelbits Promo Codes
Duelbits promo codes offer many benefits that enhance the online gambling experience. These codes, available often to new and existing users, can significantly amplify the excitement and potential rewards of participating in online games. Here are some key benefits of using Duelbits promo codes:
Welcome Bonuses for New Users: New players get welcome bonuses on the Duelbits platform. These bonuses can include free spins, free bets, or a match on your first deposit, giving you more resources to start with.
Extra Playing Credits: Promo codes can grant extra credits or tokens, allowing you to play more games without spending additional money. This is especially beneficial for trying out new games or strategies.
Access to Exclusive Games or Events: Some promo codes might give you access to special games, tournaments, or events unavailable to regular users. This can enhance the gaming experience with unique opportunities.
Boosted Deposit Matches: Duelbits promo codes can enhance deposit matches, where the platform matches the amount you deposit up to a certain percentage, giving you more funds to play with.
Risk-Free Bets or Spins: Promo codes can offer risk-free bets or free spins, letting you play without the risk of losing your own money. This is particularly appealing for cautious players or those new to online gambling.
Loyalty Rewards: Regular platform users also receive promo codes as part of loyalty programs. These can reward consistent play or high-volume betting with special bonuses or perks.
More Duelbits Bonuses
The Duelbits casino houses a wide variety of bonuses and promotions that cater to the styles and preferences of a wide user base. These bonuses elevate the user's gameplay and give them a more enjoyable experience, providing extra value and opportunities, like free games, rewards, etc.
Duelbits No Deposit Bonus
The No Deposit Bonus on Duelbits includes free credits or spins and allows players to explore games on the platform and potentially win exclusive rewards without depositing any assets. It is ideal for players who are just getting started on their gambling adventures.
Duelbits Welcome Bonus
The Welcome Bonus is a customary bonus for all new users who join the platform. This bonus gives beginners a generous boost on the platform by rewarding them with extra funds and free games on their first deposit, significantly enhancing the initial gaming experience on the Duelbits platform.
Rakeback Bonus
The Rakeback bonus is available for both old and new players of the platform and offers a percentage of the house rake back to the player after a match. Hence, this bonus is a way of rewarding the loyalty and interactivity of the users and providing a continuous benefit for the regular users of the Duelbits casino.
Duelbits Casino
The Duelbits platform offers a vast in-house casino featuring many games, giving gambling enthusiasts a distinguished experience to earn rewards and play. It combines classic casino elements with modern virtual play technology to give users a fair and secure framework for an enjoyable experience. Let’s take a look at what the Duelbits casino has to offer:
Slot Games: Duelbits casino offers various slot games featuring traditional and modern video slots for users. From traditional fruit machines to innovative slots with high-quality graphics and immersive soundtracks, Duelbits has an option for every slot enthusiast in its casino.
Table Games: Duelbits casino also features table games that require a perfect combination of strategy and luck. These games include Poker, BlackJack, Roulette, Baccarat, and many more options for players to have a traditional casino experience virtualy. Each game comes with different betting options to allow users to choose according to their preferences.
Live casino: If you’re a sucker for the traditional casino experience, where you can enjoy and play with your friends, Duelbits has just the thing for you through Live Casino. The live casino allows you to enjoy the thrill of real-time games hosted by live dealers on the platform.
Duelbits Sportsbook
Duelbits also features a superb sportsbook section that caters to sports betting enthusiasts. It offers a wide range of sports and events around the world, where users can bet on the outcome and win rewards. The popular choices in the sportsbook are football, cricket, basketball, tennis, and e-sports, catering to a diverse variety of betting enthusiasts.
On the other hand, it employs a user-friendly interface that is easy to manoeuvre, even for beginners. Moreover, it also features live events that are happening and allows players to indulge in a live betting routine, making things more thrilling and enjoyable. Hence, Duelbits sportsbook stands out as a top choice for people who love sports betting.
Duelbits Promotions
Duelbits offers an extensive array of promotions and bonuses to incentivize its existing users and attract new ones to the platform. These promotions help users gain a boost in their gambling adventures and enjoy free rewards on the way. So, let’s take a look at these promotions and see how you can take advantage of them.
Daily & Weekly Leaderboards: Duelbits holds daily and weekly giveaways with a prize pool of about $5,000,000. This gives users the chance to win their fair share of the prize pool just by taking part in these leaderboard competitions.
Instant Lottery: Through this bonus, players get a chance at the jackpot every 5 minutes and can earn their rewards from a prize pool of $50,000, which is up for grabs every five minutes. Players just have to draw a number, and the ticket prices stay low at just $0.2, making it one of the most pocket-friendly promotions on Duelbits.
$10,000,000 Spinoleague Tournaments: Take advantage of one of the biggest promotions available on Duelbits and step into the allure of Saphire season where 2.5 million dollars await you. You can play any eligible games just for $0.2 per spin and just strive to raise your multiplier. The players with the most points in their banks, end up on the top spots of the leaderboard and will share the prize pool of that round, with a maximum prize pool of around $500,000.
Spring Fortune Drops: Players can take advantage of this month-long promotional adventure to get a chance to win up to $25,000. They just need to open any of the participating games and bet at least one real-money bet of any stake value. The higher the best, the higher the chances of winning the prize for the players.
Duelbits Payment Methods
Duelbits offers a wide variety of payment methods to facilitate a large user base from all around the world. Being a modern platform, its payment method ranges from traditional banking to crypto transactions. Let’s take a further look at these methods.
Credit/Debit Cards: Common options like Visa and Mastercard are accepted.
E-Wallets: Includes popular e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller.
Cryptocurrencies: Duelbits supports several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others, for deposits and withdrawals.
Bank Transfers: Allows users to transfer funds directly from their bank accounts.
Prepaid Cards: Options like Paysafecard are available for those who prefer prepaid methods.
Online Banking Services: Facilitates transactions through various online banking platforms.
Is Duelbits Legal?
Yes, Duelbits is undoubtedly one of the most legitimate gambling platforms available in the virtual gambling market. It is completely licensed and regulated by a central authority and operates within the legal frameworks set by the relevant authorities. Moreover, Duelbits employs various security measures and cryptography techniques to secure the data and assets of its user base, leading to thousands of users applauding them for their high security. With its 4.2 rating on Trustpilot, it's safe to say that Duelbits is a completely legitimate and regulated platform that doesn’t participate in any illegal activities and keeps the user base safe by providing a secure platform for betting.
Duelbits Mobile App
Duelbits has also expanded its offering to the mobile platform by releasing a dedicated mobile app that caters to the growing demand of betting enthusiasts who like staying connected to their passion while on the go. The app is designed to bring the full range of Duelbits casino and sportsbook features to a portable format, offering convenience and flexibility to users. Moreover, with an intuitive interface, the app ensures easy navigation, allowing players to seamlessly switch between games and betting options.
Duelbits Customer Service
Duelbits strongly emphasises the satisfaction of its customer base, which is evident in its customer service approach. The platform offers a comprehensive support system, ensuring users can access assistance whenever needed. The customer service team can be reached through various channels, including live chat and email, providing both convenience and efficiency in communication.
On the other hand, the Live Chat customer support system offers instant support, addressing queries and issues in real time. Moreover, the support staff is known for being knowledgeable, friendly, and responsive, which enhances the overall user experience. Duelbits also has an extensive FAQ section on its website, covering a wide range of topics, and allowing users to quickly find answers to common questions they face while on the platform.
FAQ
What is the best referral code for Duelbits?
The best Duelbits referral code for 2024 is “infotoplist”. Using this code can get you a 100 percent deposit bonus and almost up to 100$ off through this. Moreover, this can reward you with a Rakeback of up to 50% on your wagers and top-class promotions.
How can I get the Duelbits promo code?
You can get the Duelbits promo codes through the official website and social media platforms of Duelbits. So, make sure you follow them to get regular updates. Use code “infotoplist”.
How to claim Duelbits promo codes?
To claim Duelbits promo codes, go to the deposit section and enter the promo code. Then follow the further instructions to claim your rewards from the promo code “infotoplist”.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.