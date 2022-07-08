Dr. Rinky Kapoor On Redefining Cosmetic Surgery

Cosmetology is a mix of the use of art and medicine together in a way that is aesthetically pleasing. The skin is the largest organ of the body and therefore it is necessary to take care of the skin in order to keep it healthy and glowing.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor MBBS, DDV, MD, Fellow - National Skin Centre (Singapore), Fellow - Stanford University, USA, is without a doubt amongst the best dermatologists in India. Dr. Rinky Kapoor has accreditations from the top institutes in the world and years of experience under her belt, which makes her amongst the most sought-after dermatologists in Mumbai.

She is a cosmetologist as well as is associated with some of the best dermatology hospitals in India. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, at her cosmetic dermatology clinic, ensures that people who are not comfortable with their skin are helped in the best way possible so that they can overcome their insecurities and enjoy life to the fullest. Dr. Rinky Kapoor's unique ability to use a mixture of treatments for correct results makes her one of the best dermatologists in India.

Name Dr. Rinky Kapoor Profession Dermatologist and Cosmetologist Education MBBS, DDV, MD, Fellow- National Skin Centre, Singapore Specialty Non-invasive and non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments Co-founder The Esthetic Clinics

Academic qualifications

Dr. Rinky Kapoor's journey in the field of dermatology and cosmetology started with her undergraduate medical degree from the reputed Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital Mumbai.

After that, she went on the completion of her specialized residency training in dermatology (MD) at the same institution.

Dr. Kapoor was further nominated by the National Skin Centre (NSC), Singapore for a dermatology fellowship in the year 2008. Dr. Rinky Kapoor was the first-ever dermatologist to be awarded this international fellowship which was fully funded and supported by the International Society of Dermatology.

In Singapore, Dr. Rinky Kapoor received and honed her training in cosmetic dermatology and lasers and was awarded the International Society of Dermatology Fellowship. The NSC is one of a kind and the best and largest institution in Asia which provides a comprehensive study of Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermatology, Dermatologic Lasers, and Dermato-Surgery.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is also trained in Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermato-surgery & Skin Laser Therapy from Stanford University in California USA.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is also an expert in the field of non-invasive and non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments. She took training under Mr. Boris Kunsevitsky, who is a Singapore-based world-renowned training expert on the use of Thermage, and acquired expertise on the use of Thermage for performing facelifts using radio frequency techniques.

Dr. Kapoor received the training for the use of Botulinum Toxin, Fillers, and other mesotherapy-based injection treatments for skin rejuvenation from Dr. Susan Weinkle (expert dermatologist who is a member of a board of directors of American Academy of Dermatology, USA), Florida USA.

Ever since completing her training, Dr. Rinky Kapoor has been constantly upgrading her learnings and contributing to the development of new treatment methods, and providing quicker, safer, and long-lasting results for the patients seeking treatment.

Professional Life

Highly trained and an expert in her field, Dr. Rinky Kapoor has over the years successfully treated thousands of patients and has performed many skin care procedures. Some of the various treatment methods used by Dr. Kapoor include:

● Anti-aging treatment with the help of microdermabrasion and dermal fillers.

● Facial rejuvenation using mesotherapy for cellulite reduction and fat reduction.

● Hair regrowth using mesotherapy.

● Dermato-surgeries such as cryotherapies and skin grafting for correcting defects.

● Use of chemical peels for youthful and glowing skin.

● Use of various laser procedures such as the Nd YAG, diode, Carbon dioxide laser, fractional laser, Intense Pulse Light therapy, Pulse dye laser, Smooth beam, Pixer, Affirm Laser, etc. for various procedures such as hair removal, acne scar removal, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation removal, scar management, removing stretch marks, body contouring, toning and firming and chemical peels, etc.

● Cellulite reduction from various parts of the body to tone it and provide an even appearance.

● Pediatric Dermatology.

● Pigment disorders include freckles, tanning, hyperpigmentation, and melasma using non-surgical techniques.

● Medical management of hair loss and other scalp disorders.

● Scar revision surgeries.

● Dermatologic Phototherapy.

● Dermato surgeries include skin grafting and non-culture melanocyte transplant for the treatment of vitiligo.

● Tattoo removal using lasers.

● Using non-surgical liposuction and lipolysis techniques to remove the unwanted weight from the body results in the loss of inches and gives the body an even-toned, youthful look.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is one of the best dermatologists in India today to treat all kinds of skin ailments, nail diseases, and hair disorders. She is an expert in treating various conditions such as Acne Vulgaris Lichen Planus, Atopic Dermatitis & Eczema, Herpes Zoster (Shingles), Hives (Urticaria), Sun Burns & Skin Tanning & Skin Hyperpigmentation, Contact Dermatitis, Acne Rosacea, Fungal Infections like Ringworm, Tine Pedis and Tinea Corporis, Psoriasis, Lupus, Vitiligo, Viral Infections like Herpes, and Bacterial Infections like Carbuncle and Necrotizing Fasciitis and many others.

Occupational background

Dr. Kapoor was a consultant dermatologist in Mumbai from the year 2006 to 2009 and worked under the able guidance of Dr. Rekha Seth (Founder president Emeritus of Cosmetic Dermatology Society India). Dr. Kapoor has worked on developing and improving the laser suite and dermato surgery facility all over the country. She has worked with a team of doctors and beauty and salon professionals to understand the current needs and incorporate them into treatments accordingly.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor was the head of the Department of Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology and Lasers at Apollo Health City, Hyderabad India from the years 2009-to 2011. Dr. Rinky Kapoor was solely responsible for the establishment of the Department of Cosmetic Dermatology and Lasers in the Fortis Hospital Mumbai, India.

Currently, Dr. Rinky Kapoor is a Chief Coordinator and organizer of the core committee of the Cosmetic Dermatology Society of India. She has also been the co-investigator for the clinical trials conducted by Unilever Ltd. since the year 2004.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor co-founded The Esthetic Clinics which is the chain of the top-of-the-class aesthetic surgery and dermatology centers in India today. Dr. Kapoor is also the head of the department of Cosmetic Dermatology and Skin Laser Treatment at S L Raheja Fortis Hospitals, Mahim, Mumbai India. Today the best dermatologists in Mumbai and India are associated with The Esthetic Clinics. She is associated with some of the best dermatology hospitals in India.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is one of the best Dermato-Surgeon, skin specialists (dermatologists), skin laser experts, and cosmetic dermatologists in India. Her list of patients includes both Indian and foreign nationals. Dr. Rinky Kapoor is a celebrity skin specialist and many Hollywood and Bollywood actors and actresses seek her advice and trust her treatment methods for various skin treatments.

Dr. Kapoor was appointed as the Assistant Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist for the Femina Miss India 2009 finalists by the organizers. Dr. Rinky Kapoor has been the advisor for many beauty pageant contestants over the years and has earned her stature as one of the best skin experts and dermatologists in Mumbai and India.

As a cosmetologist in India, Dr. Rinky Kapoor is associated with many leading cosmetic companies in the country.

In news

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is a regular contributor to the various papers and journals published across the nation. She is also invited by top Indian newspapers and magazines like the Deccan Chronicle, Prevention, and My World, etc. to write articles and advise colors for them. Her name regularly appears in these papers and magazines which are subscribed by millions. Dr. Kapoor is also regularly invited by corporates, celebrities, and medical gatherings to give lectures and skin health and skin care.