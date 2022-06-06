DJ Raahyl Awarded As The Best DJ By Filmfare Middle East

The 25-year-old award-winning DJ based in Dubai wins hearts with his tunes night over night.

Achievement is contagious, it not only persuades oneself to keep doing better and accomplish more but also attunes the ones around us with the vibe of success. Becoming a Filmfare Middle East awardee DJ at the early age of 25 years, DJ Raahyl sets the floor and the souls of the fans on fire with passion and charm.

Being based in Dubai this young and talented prodigy of the Bollywood nightlife has turned every stone to reach the altar he now presides over. DJ Raahyl started his career at the age of 17 since then his career has been uphill despite the hurdles and obstacles he had to overcome. The Filmfare Middle East title of the Best DJ in Dubai rewarded all those years of struggle and hard work that shaped a young star into a flourishing prodigy.

"From having played for an audience of thousands at the World Expo 2020 Dubai five consecutive times to playing at the World's tallest building, Burj Khalifa this year, has been full of some crazy experiences and opportunities so far and also a landmark in my career,'' says the young star. When asked what's the reason behind his successful career he says, "Success wasn't an accident which came suddenly, it came with a lot of hard work and persistence."

DJ Raahyl started his journey in Pune, India as a young boy fascinated with the magic of music and wished to one day compose and spread the tunes he was so fascinated with. He moved to Dubai at a very early age and it was difficult to adjust to the new circumstances. He found solace in bringing the familiar Indian chords into a foreign environment.

The stardom didn't end there, considering each of his shows with a happy audience as his achievement DJ Raahyl has also got some big moments in his life. The pleasure in his demeanour was unmatched while talking about his nominations for the Top 25 DJs in Asia's Category by EDMDroid in 2020 and for the category of Most Fashionable DJs in UAE in 2020.

He now performs at the most elite clubs all over UAE. He is a new generation enthusiast who plans to bring new trends to the Bollywood music industry with his dedication, taking his music to a global scale. He also produces music and with his great knowledge of different genres of music, he makes every opportunity meaningful by spreading his tunes across the globe.



