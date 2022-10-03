DJ and Music Producer Aftermorning Aka Abhishek Yesugade Plans To Collaborate With More Music Artists Shortly

Isn’t it wonderful to know about all those individuals and professionals who, instead of following the crowd blindly, make sure to pave their own path to success by walking on unconventional roads? Well, the world has been a witness to the rise of too many such talented beings, but among them, only a few rare gems go ahead in becoming their best versions in all that they choose to do in their careers. To do that in music has proved to have been even more challenging and taxing, but musicians and DJs like Aftermorning are making it look effortless.



It is reported that Aftermorning is now planning to collaborate with many other musical artists like DJs and music producers to come up with even more fascinating music gems that his fans and listeners have been craving for. Aftermorning, the Pune-based talent, who is also a sound engineer, says that it has been long since he has worked or collaborated with many other incredible artists in the industry, and now he can’t wait for enough to join hands with them to serve listeners and music lovers something that can instantly make them groove or something that can compel them to keep listening to those tracks.



Aftermorning, which already has over 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube and also 15+ million active monthly listeners, wants to do more for them. For that, he says, “As an artist, receiving so much love and admiration from people have only added to my confidence to keep moving ahead on my path, and that has motivated me to work around with established as well as budding artists in the industry to create music that can have a profound impact on their hearts and souls.”



He now wants to keep creating music that can truly add more value to people’s lives, and for that, he is looking forward to collaborating with other ace musicians and DJs.