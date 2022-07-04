Cryptocurrencies To Consider For Long-term Investment; Mehracki (MKI), Zcash (ZEC), And Kucoin Token (KCS)

Since its introduction almost a decade ago, Bitcoin has grown in popularity to the point where investors can't avoid it. Cryptocurrency is a virtual currency that is completely decentralized. Nowadays, cryptocurrencies have grown to be alternative investments for investors looking to hedge against stock market crashes and optimize their earnings. As a result, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) have shown to have incredible staying power.

Many investors have been misled by the cryptocurrency market's volatility and are now wondering if any cryptocurrencies promise high profits. Investors who are interested in new cryptocurrency tokens should consider Mehracki (MKI),Zcash (ZEC), and Kucoin tokens (KCS). These three cryptocurrencies yield much potential for investors looking to play the long game.

Zcash token (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) is a decentralized crypto invented in 2016 by computer security expert Zooko Wilcox-0'Hearn. The token prioritises privacy, and ZEC coins can be found in a shielded or transparent pool.

Zcash (ZEC) offers private transaction parties the alternative of selective disclosure, allowing users to show payment for auditing purposes. The motivation behind this is to offer private players an alternative to meeting tax requirements and anti-money laundering regulations. In recent times, investors have been flocking Zcash (ZEC) since it announced its move to the proof-of-stake concept. The transition will help minimize online fraud when transacting, and minimize the miner's advantage during an attack.

Kucoin token (KCS)

KuCoin (KCS) is a native crypto token of the same-named cryptocurrency exchange. The coin was developed as a profit-sharing coin that provides holders with perks such as reduced platform trading fees. Since the token is pegged on the KuCoin exchange, holders of the token get a percentage of the revenue the exchange makes. KuCoin (KCS) holders also get to enjoy other perks like low trading fees and quick customer support.

KuCoin exchange, the 5th biggest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, is where KCS gets its value. KuCoin (KCS) has a market capitalization of $1.2 million. KuCoin recently secured $150 million to expand its play-to-earn game, DeFi, and NFT portfolio. As a result, the coin is considered a good choice for long-term investors considering the exchange has plans to expand, and it has enjoyed stability since its launch in 2017 relative to other volatile cryptos. Demand for KuCoin (KCS) is expected to rise as more people use it, making it a smart investment for anyone hoping to ride the cryptocurrency growth wave.

Mehracki token (MKI)

Mehracki (MKI) is another new cryptocurrency that is promising to disrupt the travel sector using blockchain. The token can be used as a payment form in real-world situations. Mehracki (MKI) enables fast and low-cost borderless transactions and could also be used to access customer behaviour data, which will help businesses provide better services.

The developers of Mehracki (MKI) aimed to erase the drab sensation that cryptocurrency consumers have towards cryptos and transform dullness from transactions with repeating coins into entertaining tokens built for feel-good uses. Furthermore, Mehracki (MKI) incorporates real-world use cases in this way to enhance user experience and strengthen the cryptocurrency community's affection for crypto.

Token holders will be able to enjoy great discounts from merchants, and travellers can now pay for their stay in hotels and tours using Mehracki (MKI) token. Also, the non-fungible token will offer incentive mechanisms and personalized experiences in the ecosystem.

Bottomline

For investors looking for the long game, these three crypto tokens present a massive opportunity to generate returns during this period when traditional capital markets are struggling. Notably, for Mehracki (MKI), the opportunity is massive, considering the travel industry is recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, purchasing Mehracki (MKI) tokens during the presale phase is advisable because the token can potentially return significant long-term returns.

