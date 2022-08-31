CRYPTOCURRENCIES THAT MIGHT MAKE YOU FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT IN THE NEXT 5 YEARS

In a few years, cryptocurrencies have grown from digital novelties to trillion-dollar technology, holding an immense potential to disrupt the financial system.

Cryptocurrency is now considered superior to traditional fiat currencies because it is not dependent on the federal government. However, cryptocurrency volatility and sudden price changes are other factors you need to keep in mind.

The recent crypto market crash is a recent example of how unpredictable cryptocurrencies are. Mainstream companies across multiple industries have taken interest and invested in cryptocurrencies.

However, it is still a speculative and volatile investment. Decentralised finance (DeFi) is an immersive technology in the digital space. It does away with middlemen by allowing individuals, merchants, and businesses to conduct financial transactions using emerging technology.

Adirize DAO (ADI)

Adirize DAO (ADI) is a new cryptocurrency that aims to reintroduce cryptocurrency markets off their unsafe dependence on US dollars. The project will function as a value store rather than a currency tied to the dollar like USDT and others.

Buy Adirize DAO (ADI) During The Presale Stage

Adirize DAO is a decentralised algorithmic reserve currency that works as a free-floating reserve backed by a basket of assets.

ADI gives free-floating value to its users that they can always rely on, thanks to the fractional reserves from which it derives its inherent value.

Adirize DAO hopes that by focusing on supply expansion rather than price appreciation. Would maintain its purchasing power regardless of market volatility.

Adirize DAO's goal is to become a fully decentralised, community-driven system. For this reason, ADI has a vote function. The token holders will have voting rights and power proportional to their token holdings.

They will be able to debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the Adirize ecosystem platform.

Users commonly delegate their voting rights or vote on proposals by directly calling the required functions via accessible protocols. To get approved, a proposal must receive most of the votes cast.

Why Ripple (XRP) Is A Trusted Platform Of Many

Ripple is a native cryptocurrency digital payment network based on a decentralised peer-to-peer platform that focuses on improving existing and traditional banking systems.

This platform is specially designed to serve the financial services industry's needs. It offers very low transaction fees and extremely fast processing times. It has partnered with many financial institutions that use its technology.

In addition, it uses a unique distributed consensus mechanism to validate transactions.

This platform uses a shared ledger where transactions are encrypted but still visible to public nodes, validating every transaction.

Ripple (XRP) has many partnerships and received more than $55 million in funding from several institutions.

It is a trusted agent with two parties in a transaction. This network quickly confirms that the exchange went through properly. This platform aims to solve many problems and creates more opportunities for users.

Chainlink (LINK) Changed The Face Of DeFi

Chainlink is a decentralised oracle that works to improve the interconnectivity of smart contracts. It aims to get real-world data onto the blockchain, and the native token LINK can be used to pay node operators on the network.

The off-chain oracle nodes gather different answers to outside requests, which are then compiled via several consensus processes. Finally, these are combined into a single, trustworthy response and turned into contracts.

Platform independence is one of Chainlinks' design goals. Chainlink functions on several blockchains concurrently, unlike Ethereum. This makes it possible to exchange data feeds for external blockchain integration, such as API integration.

As a result, Chainlink may access real-world data, payments, and events through smart contracts while maintaining the highest level of security.

ChainLink is a key player in the digital future where smart contract technology has a lot of potential as an oracle network that aids blockchains in gaining access to trustworthy data.

Nevertheless, Adirize DAO (ADI) aims to become the next big community-driven system with a governance structure that is more collaborative in decision-making.

The coin is still in the presale stage and tends to gain massive profits with its unique ideas and roadmap. Ripple's (XRP) consensus protocol is less secure. It has attracted controversy because it's operated by a private company and a recent SEC lawsuit. Similarly, ChainLink (LINK) has very high fees when it comes to trading.

Adirize DAO (ADI) seems like a decent investment in such a bearish market. However, the coin is still in the presale stage, and investing in a small amount right now can get you massive returns in the future.

