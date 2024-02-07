Crash gambling is no longer an outsider, with millions of players enjoying this simple game of chance across hundreds of crypto casinos.
In this article, we have ranked and reviewed the best crash gambling sites after months of research and testing to help you get started at a trustworthy site that offers a fun and exciting crash gambling experience.
We will list their pros and cons, bonuses for new players, all of the crypto crash games available, and who they are suitable for the most.
Let’s dive in and check them out!
Best Crash Gambling Sites
- 7Bit: Best crash gambling site
- Mirax: Best choice for big bonuses
- mBit: 5 crash games + 4 BTC bonus
- Roobet : Quickest payouts
- MyStake: Unique crash game + 170% bonus
- KatsuBet: Biggest variety of games
- Flush Casino: Best for Spaceman
- Thunderpick: Exclusive crash betting game
- Ignition: Best for Thundercrash
- Cafe Casino: Best for USD players
1. 7Bit: Best Crash Gambling Site – Editor’s Top Pick
Pros:
- 500+ active crash players at all times
- Highly reputable and licensed crypto casino
- Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC
- 6,000+ casino games
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Weaker bonuses for non-crypto players
- Games vary based on location
Regardless of when you decide to play Crash, 7Bit will have 500+ active users playing its most popular Crash game – Aviator. You cannot attract so many players if you’re doing things wrong, and 7Bit certainly knows this.
From a smooth interface and high-quality graphics to some of the most generous bonuses in the industry, 7Bit is more than worthy of being labeled as the best crash gambling site out there.
Let’s check it out.
Crash Gambling Experience:
The crash gambling experience at 7Bit is as good as it gets, with a lag-free interface and 3 of the most popular Crash games available – Aviator, Space XY, and Spaceman.
We’re big Aviator fans ourselves, so we always end up playing this game at 7Bit. It features a high 97% RTP, with bets ranging from $1 to $100 per round.
During peak hours, there are around 1400 active players, and being able to see how much they wager and how they play is a really nice touch.
Bonuses for New Players:
The bonuses on display at this crypto casino are fantastic, with a welcome package worth up to 5 BTC that you can claim across your first four deposits.
- First Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins
- Second Deposit Bonus: 50% up to 1.25 BTC
- Third Deposit Bonus: 50% up to 1.25 BTC
- Fourth Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 1 BTC
The total welcome package for USD deposits is $5,000, which cannot compete with the crypto bonus but is by no means weak.
You can use your bonus funds to play Crash games, just keep in mind that each wager on Aviator will contribute 5% towards the wagering requirements.
Elsewhere, you can get 222 free spins by subscribing to 7Bit’s Telegram channel, and you can also get 25% cashback during the weekend.
Other Games:
Some of the other crypto casino games that you can play at 7Bit include online slots, instant-win games like Minesweeper and Plinko, table games – and there are even bonus-wagering games in a separate category, which really come in handy when you’re playing with bonus funds.
Having said that, it’s worth noting that some games are not accessible in certain countries – but this does not apply to the super-exciting crash gambling games that 7Bit has.
2. Mirax: Best Crash Gambling Site for Bonuses
Pros:
- Welcome bonus worth 5 BTC and 200 free spins
- No transaction fees (except Bitcoin and Litecoin)
- Accepts 9 cryptocurrencies
- Fast payouts
- Aviator and Space XY available
Cons:
- Multiple country restrictions
- Small fees for Bitcoin and Litecoin deposits
Mirax came onto the crypto gambling scene in 2022, and it’s been going from strength to strength with some of the biggest bonuses for new players ever since. Bonuses play a huge part when it comes to crash game gambling, so ranking Mirax at #2 was a no-brainer decision.
Crash Gambling Experience:
All of the Crash games at Mirax are listed under the “Instant” category, along with many other crypto casino games similar to Crash.
Here, you can play both Aviator and Space XY, with the option of trying them for free before you decide to wager real money. The number of active players on Aviator is slightly lower compared to 7Bit, standing at 300+ most of the time.
Bonuses for New Players:
This is where it gets really good. Mirax will double your first crypto deposit up to 1.5 BTC and throw in 50 free spins for good measure. On your second deposit, you can get a 50% bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins, with a 75% bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins available on your 3rd.
Your fourth deposit will be doubled up to 1.5 BTC, and you will also get 50 extra spins, bringing the total package up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins.
The bonuses continue as you become a regular player, including:
- Monday Lootbox: Get 25, 75, or 100 free spins
- Wednesday Match: 50% bonus up to 0.005 BTC
- High-Roller Cashback: Get from 10% - 20% cashback based on your losses
Other Games:
Besides featuring some of the best crash gambling games, Mirax Casino also stands out with its selection of online slots. You can play over 3,000 slot games here and take a stab at some of the biggest jackpots in the industry.
Some of the most notable games to try are 20 Super Stars, Gold of Maya, and Aztec Coins.
3. mBit: Best Selection of Crash Gambling Games
Pros:
- 5 Crash games to play
- 2100+ other casino games
- RTPs listed for each game
- Fast payouts via cryptocurrencies
- Unique Bitty Quiz for bonuses
Cons:
- Geo-restricted games
- Doesn’t accept less-popular cryptos like Solana
If you’re looking to try many different crash gambling games, then mBit is likely to be the best online casino for you. Here, you can enjoy playing 5 different crash games on a secure and reliable platform.
Crash Gambling Experience:
mBit hosts the highest number of crypto crash games on our list, including:
- Aviator (97% RTP)
- Space XY (97% RTP)
- Spaceman (96.5 RTP)
- Triple Cash or Crash (96% RTP)
- Cricket Crash (95% RTP)
The point of each game is the same – place a bet and cash out before the multiplier stops. Triple Cash or Crash by Betsoft is a little bit different in the sense that it allows you to place 3 bets on a single round, as opposed to the 2 bets for all other crash games.
Cricket Crash is also pretty interesting as it has a built-in bonus round, which can get triggered at any moment and will increase the multiplier anywhere from 10% - 100%.
Bonuses for New Players:
mBit Casino offers a welcome package of up to 4 BTC and 300 free spins that you can claim across your first 4 deposits. On your first transaction, you will get a 75% bonus up to 1 BTC + 75 free spins.
What sets this crash gambling site apart from others is its Bitty Quiz. Join mBit’s Discord channel from Monday at 6 AM UTC to Thursday at 6 AM UTC for some Trivia action. If you secure your place on the leaderboard, you will receive either a cash bonus or free spins.
Other Games:
You can play over 2,100 other games at mBit Casino and take part in daily casino tournaments.
Every day, mBit will select a new game and host a casino tournament around it. All you need to do is play this game and climb the leaderboard to secure a handsome prize – either free spins or a cash reward.
4. Roobet: Best Crash Gambling Site for Fast Payouts
Pros:
- Payouts within 10 minutes for verified members
- Exclusive crypto crash game
- $20,000 max bet
- Up to $80 worth of free spins
- Over 3,000 other casino games
Cons:
- Multiple country restrictions
- Simple website design
Roobet needs no introduction among seasoned gamblers – it’s the proud winner of 3 industry awards, including Best Online Casino Product of the Year.
Plus, it has Snoop Dogg as its brand ambassador. That doesn’t affect anything really but it’s nice to know.
Crash Gambling Experience:
There are 2 different crypto crash games to play at Roobet, including:
- Crash by Roobet
- Live Cash or Crash by Evolution
Here, we will talk about Roobet’s exclusive – Crash Original. The RTP of this game is 96.5%, with a maximum win of $500,000 and an unlimited multiplier.
Roobet’s Crash casino game is especially suitable for high-rollers, with a maximum bet of $20,000, which is much higher than the standard $100 for most other games.
Bonuses for New Players:
As a new player at Roobet, you can claim up to $80 worth of free spins with your very first deposit.
Once you start playing, you will get 25 free spins worth $0,40 each on the slot game The Roo House when you wager $400. Then, you can get 20 free spins on Rip City when you wager $600 – worth $1 each.
If you go on a lucky streak and wager $1,500, you will get 25 free spins on Roo Bonanza, each worth a whopping $2.
The wagering requirements are 40x for the first batch of spins and 50x for batches 2 and 3.
Other Games:
Besides Crash, Roobet has over 3000 titles that you can explore at your leisure. All of them come with a ‘DEMO’ mode that allows you to test them for free, which goes a long way for new players.
There are also plenty of giveaways, with the current Roo’s Raffle Reloaded carrying a $50,000 prize pool.
5. MyStake: Exclusive Bitcoin Crash Game With a $10k Max Payout
Pros:
- Exclusive Crash game – Dino
- $10,000 max payout
- 3300+ casino games
- 170% crypto bonus
- Crash-specific bonuses
Cons:
- All payout requests take at least 24 hours to process
- FAQ section doesn’t cover many questions
If you’re up for a different kind of gambling experience, then you’re very likely to enjoy playing MyStake’s exclusive Crash game called Dino.
Crash Gambling Experience:
There are two crash games to play at MyStake, including Cricket Crash and Dino. We’re all about the latter, though.
Dino is a different crash crypto game with the same objective – to cash out before the running dinosaur is struck by a meteor.
This game’s RTP is set at 95.9%, with a maximum win of $10,000, a minimum bet of $0,20, and a maximum bet of $1,000. Therefore, it’s a great choice for both novice players and high-rollers alike.
Bonuses for New Players:
MyStake offers a nice 170% welcome bonus for new crypto players, worth as much as $1,000 if you decide to deposit $600.
You can also opt for a different welcome bonus – one that you can use to play Dino. Deposit between $20 and $500, and MyStake will give you a 100% bonus that you can use to play its mini-games, including Crash.
Additionally, when you deposit at least $20 and use the code DINOFREERUN, you will get 10 free runs on MyStake’s crash game Dino worth $1 per run.
Other Games:
There are thousands of other games to try out at MyStake, including slot games, live dealers, table games, and exclusive mini-games. We’re big fans of those exclusive games, and we’re positive that you'll want to try Chicken and Teleport if you’re a crash gambling fan.
6. KatsuBet: Top Crash Gambling Site for Variety of Games
Pros:
- Aviator available to play
- 5 BTC welcome package
- 4000+ games
- Free-to-play Crash games
Cons:
- Some games are restricted in certain countries
- Lower withdrawal limits
KatsuBet is home to over 4000 online casino games, including the two most popular crash variants Aviator and Space XY. All of the titles here are powered by leading developers, ensuring top-quality gameplay across the board.
On your first 4 deposits, you can claim a welcome bonus worth 5 BTC and 200 free spins, followed by a 50% high-roller bonus and free spins on Wednesdays.
You can deposit using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and USDT. And while withdrawals are near-instant, the maximum weekly payout limit is a bit low at 0.4 BTC.
7. Flush Casino: Best Crash Gambling Site for Spaceman
Pros:
- 3 crash games
- 150% welcome bonus
- Over 2000 casino games
- Intuitive UI
Cons:
- Must deposit $200+ to claim the 150% bonus
- No original games (yet)
Flush Casino is a relatively new crash gambling site, established in 2022. Even though new on the market, this casino has already attracted a huge number of players from all across the world and is fully licensed in Curacao.
Right now, you can play 3 crash games at Flush Casino, including Spaceman, Aviator, and Cash or Crash.
There’s also a category for ‘Original Games,’ but they are all listed as ‘Coming Soon.’
8. Thunderpick: In-House Crash Casino Game With Big Multipliers
Pros:
- 2600+ casino games
- Trusted brand
- Exclusive Crash game
- Accepts 9 cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Weak welcome bonus
- Many country restrictions
If you’re up for yet another exclusive Crash game, visit Thunderpick and try out its in-house game called Thunder Crash. This game comes with an infinite multiplier, which is a rather rare feature.
To start playing, you can use 9 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, BCH, XRP, TRON, and BNB.
The minimum deposit is $20, which also qualifies you for Thunderpick’s 100% bonus of up to $500.
9. Ignition: Best Crash Gambling Site for Thundercrash
Pros:
- Thundercrash available
- Over 350 casino games
- $3000 casino and poker bonus
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Crypto payouts take at least 24 hours to process
- Slower customer support replies
Ignition is a great crash gambling site to use if you’re a non-crypto player, as it accepts deposits via credit cards like Visa and MasterCard, as well as MatchPay and P2P transfers.
There are over 350 games to explore, developed by providers like Betsoft and Rival, including the retro-style Thundercrash.
10. Cafe Casino: Best Site to Play Crash With Real Money (USD)
Pros:
- 350% bonus up to $2500
- Free-to-play version of Thundercrash
- Special rewards for crypto users
- Over 250 games
Cons:
- Slower payouts
- Only 1 crash game available
Cafe Casino accepts both crypto and fiat currency deposits, but it really pays off to use Bitcoin to play here because you will get a 350% bonus on your first deposit up to a maximum of $2,500.
The only Crash betting game available here is Thundercrash, and you can play it both for free or real money.
On the downside, Cafe Casino takes at least 24 hours to process crypto payouts, which increases to 72 for non-crypto banking options.
Ranking Methodology: How We Scored These Crash Gambling Sites
Crash Gambling Experience
The overall crash gambling experience, including the types of crash games available, was the most important ranking criterion when creating our list.
We’ve tracked down crypto casinos featuring different types of crash games so that you can pick and choose until you find the best game for you.
Bonuses for New Players
Each crash gambling site offers a welcome bonus, but just how good of a bonus that is lies within the terms and conditions.
Knowing this, we checked the wagering requirements, expiry dates, and any other important information that might make or break your experience.
Other Casino Games
Playing Crash is fun, but it’s not the only casino game out there. All of our recommended crash gambling sites feature thousands of other casino games powered by world-renowned software developers.
Safety & Fast Payouts
There’s no shortage of websites that will hold your money hostage for weeks after you’ve won, which is exactly why we only added safe and reputable crash betting sites that are known for fairness and offering fast payouts.
What is Crash Gambling?
Crash gambling is the ultimate game of chance that includes placing a bet and cashing out before the multiplier stops or “crashes.”
The multiplier can go anywhere from 1x to over 1000x, and in order to win money, you need to hit the “Cashout” button before it stops. Once the multiplier stops, all of the non-cashed-out bets are lost.
Most crypto crash games allow you to place 2 bets on the same round, which really helps if you want to include some strategy into your gameplay.
Nowadays, there are many different types of crash gambling games available to play – so let’s look at the most popular ones in the section below.
Most Popular Crash Gambling Games
Below, we’ve listed the most popular crash gambling games that offer the highest RTPs and biggest multipliers.
Aviator — 97% RTP
- $10,000 max payout
- Unlimited multiplier
- $100 max bet
Space XY — 97% RTP
- $250,000 max payout
- 10,000x max multiplier
- $100 max bet
Spaceman — 96.5% RTP
- $500,000 max payout
- 5,000x max multiplier
- $1,000 max bet
Roobet’s Crash — 96.5% RTP
- $500,000 max payout
- Unlimited multiplier
- $20,000 max bet
MyStake’s Dino — 95.9% RTP
- $10,000 max payout
- Unlimited multiplier
- $1,000 max bet
Best Crash Gambling Strategies
We’ve been playing Crash since the first game came out in 2019, and during this time, we’ve uncovered a few strategies that may increase your odds of winning if you follow them closely.
Let’s check them out.
Utilize the 2-Bet Feature
Each crash gambling game allows you to place 2 bets in a single round, which can really play to your advantage if you use it wisely.
Basically, you can set one of your auto-cashouts at 2x, with the other one anywhere between 5x and 10x. If you don’t manage to hit the bigger multiplier, the winnings from your 2x multiplier will cover your losses. Of course, if the multiplier stops before 2x, you will lose both of your crash bets.
Only Consider Chasing Big Multipliers With Small Bets
Some crypto crash games come with a multiplier that can go beyond 10,000x, but we don’t have to remind you how rarely this happens.
If you want to chase those big winnings, only play with small stakes between $0.50 and $5, so that you keep your bankroll alive for longer.
Smaller Wins Pile Up
If you’re a big-stakes player, then consider cashing out at 1.5x or even lower when playing with big bets. The multiplier tends to go over 1.3x a lot of the time, so those small winnings can really pile up.
How to Get Started With Crash Gambling
To start gambling on Crash games, you will first need to create a crypto casino account and deposit.
Below, we’ve included all of the steps that you need to take before playing.
- Visit the official website of the crypto casino you want to use
- Find and click the Sign-Up button
- Fill out the registration form with your details
- Accept the casino’s terms and conditions to create your account
- Verify your account via email
- Log in using your credentials and open the Deposit section
- Follow the instructions to deposit
- Find the crash game you want to play, set your stake, and place your bet!
Comparison of the Top 5 Crash Gambling Sites
7Bit:
- Crash Games: Aviator, Space XY, Spaceman
- Bonus: 5 BTC + 100 Free Spins
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, XRP, TRON, ADA
- Payout Speed: 10 Minutes
Mirax:
- Crash Games: Aviator, Space XY, Cash or Crash
- Bonus: 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, XRP, TRON, ADA
- Payout Speed: 20 Minutes
mBit:
- Crash Games: Aviator, Triple Cash or Crash, Cricket Crash, Spaceman, Space XY
- Bonus: 4 BTC + 300 Free Spins
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, XRP
- Payout Speed: Within 20 Minutes
Roobet:
- Crash Games: Roobet Crash, Live Cash or Crash
- Bonus: $80 Worth of Free Spins
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT
- Payout Speed: Within 10 Minutes
MyStake:
- Crash Games: Dino, Cricket Crash
- Bonus: 100% Up to $500
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, DASH, XMR, USDT + 7 More
- Payout Speed: Within 24 Hours
Crash Gambling FAQs
Is Crash Gambling Legit?
Yes, all Crash gambling games are based on the provably fair algorithm that runs on the blockchain, allowing you to personally verify that the game is legit and fair.
Where Can I Play Crash Games?
You can play crash gambling games at many crypto casinos, including 7Bit and Mirax. It’s best that you stick with licensed casinos like these two to ensure you’re getting a fair experience.
Can I Win Money Playing Crash Games?
Yes, you can win money playing crash games if you cash out your bet before the multiplier of the game stops or ‘crashes.’ If you don’t cash out before this happens, though, you will lose your bet.
Which Cryptocurrencies Are Accepted at Crash Gambling Sites?
All of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash are accepted at most of the top crash gambling sites.
Some of them even allow you to deposit via less-popular coins like Solana and Shiba Inu.
Can I Play Crash Gambling for Free?
Yes, you can play for free at each crash gambling site on this page. Simply open any of the casinos listed here, find the crash game you want to try and click ‘Play for Fun.’
However, keep in mind that winning real money is not possible when playing for free.
Our Final Take On the Best Crash Gambling Sites
We went through all of the details that you need to know before you get started with Crash gambling, so you should be ready to play if you’ve been reading carefully.
We’ve listed the best crash gambling sites available today, the most popular games with the highest RTP, and even sneaked in a few strategies that we like to use when playing this game of chance.
The most important thing to remember of all is that you should always play Crash responsibly. That’s the only way to enjoy it!
Thanks for reading, and have fun!
Are you or someone you know addicted to gambling? The National Gambling Helpline is available to help you overcome your addiction to gambling. Contact them at 1-800-522-4700. Unless otherwise stated, all crash gambling sites are only for those who are 21 or older.
Some of the casinos on our list might not be accessible in your area. To see whether online gambling is legal in your area, familiarize yourself with the local laws.
Our reviews are completely independent and unbiased. We only recommend crypto casinos that offer the best crash gambling experience.
For free gambling addiction resources, visit the following organizations:
