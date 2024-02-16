Colorado is not just about breathtaking mountains and outdoor adventures. The Centennial State is also home to some seriously thrilling online gambling action.
In fact, there are hundreds of Colorado online casinos you could choose from. But you can’t be in all the same places at once – so we’ve narrowed down the options just for you.
Ignition Casino is an unrivaled champion, thanks to its amazing casino and poker features and a top-tier bonus of up to $3,000.
But our journey wouldn't be complete without outlining all the best Colorado online casinos that we’ve found.
Let’s dive in.
Best Colorado Online Casinos
Ignition : Best overall
Super Slots : Top pick for live dealer games
Slots.lv : $7,500 welcome package
Casino Extreme : Quickest withdrawals
Slots of Vegas : Excellent mobile compatibility
Lucky Creek: Newest casino games
Wild Casino: Perfect for crypto players
7Bit: Over 7,000 games
Cafe Casino: Best table games
Bovada: Best for online sports betting
Want to delve into the world of Colorado casinos and uncover their unique features? Keep reading as we review more about their game selection, bonuses, and payment options.
Ignition
Pros:
Combined 300% crypto bonus up to $3,000
$2,000 fiat welcome bonus
Over 350 games
Powered by RTG
Vibrant casino community via Ignition forum
Supports virtual sports betting
Cons:
A limited selection of banking options
Could have a more responsive website
Ignition has a well-deserved spot on top of our list. Created in 2016, this site is perfect for anyone who craves high RTP casino games and an epic poker experience.
Game Selection: 4.95/5
Powered by RealTime Gaming and a few other top-tier software companies, Ignition offers everything a beginner or experienced user might want.
In the casino section, you will explore high-quality online slots like Dragon Blast, Elvis Frog in Vegas, and Big Atlantis Frenzy. There are amazing jackpot titles as well – for instance, with Shopping Spree, you might win up to a $1M prize.
And, even if you are not very much into online poker, you should still check out high-traffic poker rooms at Ignition. Not only do you get the chance to play with experienced players, but you also explore amazing features like anonymous tables or quick seats.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
This Colorado casino greets all kinds of players with a warm welcome. That’s why it has two kinds of welcome bonuses for you to choose from.
If you make your first minimum deposit of $20 using BTC or other digital coins, you will get a 150% match bonus up to $1,500 for online casino games. Once you’ve claimed and used it, you can unlock the same amount of bonus money – only for online poker. That gives you a total of $3,000 to play with.
Fiat depositors can claim a 100% match up to $1,000 after making the first deposit, followed by the same reward for poker. And both of these come with relatively low – 25x rollover.
Payout Speed: 4.9/5
At Ignition, you can make deposits and withdrawals using credit cards, BTC, BCH, ETH, and LTC.
Generally, this online casino completes the transactions in an average of 24 hours. It depends on which payment option you go for. From our experience, cryptocurrencies are the fastest, and with them, you will get your money in less than an hour.
Super Slots
Pros:
Up to $6,000 welcome package
400% crypto match bonus
Over 70 live casino games
24/7 customer support
Great specialty titles
Cons:
Could improve website design
Needs a solid rewards program
Super Slots is your go-to destination if you are looking for action with professional hosts and superb games. Despite being created in 2020, this online casino gambling site is very popular due to its amazing bonuses and banking options.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
Don’t let the name of this online casino fool you. Even though Super Slots has a decent selection of slot machines, it also excels at providing an amazing live dealer experience.
Currently, you can choose from over 70 titles including American Roulette, VIP Blackjack, and Dice Duel. No matter what your budget is, you can still find a suitable option. There are games that let you bet as little as $1 while others might start from $250.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
For those who opt to deposit with cryptocurrencies and enter the code CRYPTO400 while committing a minimum of $20, a remarkable 400% matching bonus extending up to $4,000 awaits.
But what if you don’t own any crypto right now? Then check out a generous $6,000 welcome package.
When you make your first eligible deposit, you'll instantly activate a 250% matching bonus, maxing out at $1,000. And this generosity doesn't stop there – you'll enjoy a steady stream of 100% bonuses for the following 5 deposits, each worth up to $1,000.
Payout Speed: 4.85/5
Payment selection is something you won’t have trouble choosing at this online casino. Why? Because it offers a total of 24 options, including Visa/Mastercard, bank transfers, and over a dozen crypto.
The rules differ for each option, so you might want to check them before opting for your favorite option. As for payout speed, most of your transactions will be processed in an average of 48 hours.
Slots.lv
Pros:
Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses
1-hour crypto withdrawals
A good variety of Hot Drop jackpots
Offers practice mode
Around 250 online casino games
Cons:
Transaction fees for credit cards
Doesn’t support e-wallets
Slots.lv is one of the pioneers in the Colorado online gambling scene. It is known for providing excellent bonus opportunities for players that can significantly boost the bankroll and help you gamble online for longer – with better chances of winning real money.
Game Selection: 4.85/5
There are several casino categories at Slots.lv, offering around 250 titles including slot machines, poker and table games, live dealers, and specialty games.
This online casino has partnered with top-tier software providers like Spinomenal, Betsoft Gaming, and Rival. You can feel the quality of visuals and bonus features when launching each game. We advise you to try Johnny Cash and Reels of Fortune to know what we are talking about.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
With a crypto welcome package, you'll unlock a 200% match bonus, going up to a fantastic $3,000 on your initial deposit.
Want to go for fiat? Then, your very first cash deposit entitles you to a generous 100% match bonus, reaching up to $2,000.
If that weren't already impressive, Slots.lv adds an extra perk of 30 free spins for crypto deposits and 20 for fiat deposits, specifically on the popular Golden Buffalo slot game.
Payout Speed: 4.8/5
To start your Colorado online gambling journey, you can choose from Bitcoin, ETH, USDT, BCH, LTC, and major credit cards.
You will be glad to hear that cryptocurrency transactions are processed in a maximum of 1 hour and they are totally free. On the other hand, you might have to pay extra money for credit card withdrawals.
Casino Extreme
Pros:
Instant withdrawals
Online since 2000
200+ casino games
Excellent VIP lounge
Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
Cons:
Could have more games in the portfolio
High minimum withdrawals
Created in 2000, Casino Extreme is considered one of the most reputable online casinos in Colorado. We were excited about its fast withdrawals and amazing VIP perks, including cashbacks and a personal account manager.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
The second you launch the website of this online casino, you will immediately notice that its primary focus is on high-quality slot games.
Casino Extreme makes sure you never get bored of playing the same titles over and over again. People who never want to miss out on the freshest online gambling releases should visit the New Games section. Currently, it offers casino games like Legend of the High Seas, Samba Jackpots, and Gem Fruits.
You also get the chance to try some table games, including online blackjack Colorado residents enjoy playing. Caribbean Hold'Em and Tri Card Poker are also available for you to try.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
The welcome package at this Colorado online casino is a true stunner, offering up to a 500% match extending up to $1,000.
What makes this offer even more enticing is that the match percentage you receive is directly tied to the amount of your initial deposit. To activate this bonus, all it takes is a deposit of $20 or more, accompanied by the promo code - BESTONE.
If you become part of the VIP club, you can get up to 30% instant cashback and higher withdrawal limits.
Payout Speed: 4.8/5
Casino Extreme offers fast, convenient, and secure payment options, such as credit cards, Flexepin, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Interac, and several cryptocurrencies.
No matter which banking method you go for, all your withdrawals will be processed instantly, without the need for you to wait for your winnings for several days.
With such quick payouts and generous bonuses, Casino Extreme has a loyal player base not only in Colorado but in other states as well – in fact, it’s one of the as well.
5. Slots of Vegas – Best Colorado Online Casino Site for Mobile Players
Slots of Vegas
Pros:
Perfectly optimized mobile version
Up to $3,500 welcome bonus
50 free spins included
10x wagering requirements
Flawless instant-play feature
Cons:
Outdated web design
Lacks table games
Your search for the best Colorado casino apps ends now since Slots of Vegas is an amazing online gambling site for smartphone users. You can start playing here using any device – all you need to have is an active internet connection.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
This online casino might not have the biggest gaming library we have seen but it definitely is high quality.
In the portfolio, you can try slot machines like Great Temple, Masks of Atlantis, and Sweet Shop Collect. You can either play for real money or try these titles in the practice mode for free.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.55/5
If you wish to get your hands on a welcome offer available at Slots of Vegas, you first need to use the bonus code – TREASURE250. This unlocks a generous 250% match bonus with a maximum limit set at $3,500.
The minimum deposit requirement is $30. You will also get an extra 50 free spins to use on some of your favorite slot games.
And the best part? The wagering requirements are only 10x which makes it relatively easier for players to withdraw their gambling winnings.
Payout Speed: 4.6/5
Slots of Vegas supports BTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, LTC, Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.
Payouts using cryptocurrencies are processed almost instantly, however, other methods might take somewhere between 1 to 3 business days.
How We Selected the Best CO Online Casinos – Our Criteria
Game Selection
Our process of selecting the best online casinos in Colorado began with a keen focus on the quality and diversity of casino games. Our top picks provide a wide array of choices.
We took into account the presence of top-notch slot machines, thrilling table games, and captivating live dealer titles. On some sites, you will even find Colorado online sports betting options.
Bonuses and Promotions
Our team of experts also paid special attention to casino bonuses Colorado online gambling sites offer. We understand that players appreciate generous incentives, and we made sure that our top selections delivered just that.
Payout Speed
Our rankings were heavily influenced by the payout speed of each casino, considering the time it takes for players to receive their winnings. We favored real money online casinos that excel in this regard, ensuring that players in Colorado can enjoy their earnings without unnecessary delays.
Why Is Ignition the Best Online Casino Colorado Has To Offer?
Are you still curious why we consider Ignition the best online casino Colorado has to offer? Take a look at the list below:
A Combined 300% Match Bonus: Ignition Casino lets you unlock its generous welcome bonus for as little as $20. After that, you get the chance to claim up to $3,000 crypto sign-up pack ($2,000 for fiat) split over the first two deposits.
Multi-Currency Platform: Since players have different preferences, Ignition offers both – fiat and cryptocurrencies in its payment options. That gives you the flexibility to choose the one that suits your needs the best.
Exclusive Poker Tournaments: This casino site is not just about slots and table games, it's a haven for poker aficionados. Colorado players can engage in exclusive poker tournaments, adding a competitive edge to their gaming experience that's hard to find elsewhere.
Popularity Outside of CO: Not only is Ignition the top choice in Colorado, but it has also gained a top spot among the , as well as . This is a testament to its exceptional offerings, including its bonuses, payment options, and exclusive poker tournaments.
Why Should I Play At the Best Colorado Casinos Online?
Online casino gambling has never been more popular in Colorado and it’s for good reasons. These are the advantages you get playing at the top-rated casino sites:
Localized Experience: Many real money online casinos in Colorado tailor their services to cater specifically to the needs and preferences of local players. This means you can expect a gaming experience that's aligned with Colorado's unique gaming culture.
Community and Interaction: Some online casinos feature chat rooms, forums, and interactive elements that allow you to engage with other players. This social aspect adds an extra layer of enjoyment to your gameplay.
Safety and Security: Legal online casinos in Colorado prioritize your safety and security. They employ robust encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information from unauthorized access.
Best Colorado Online Casinos – FAQs
Which is the Best Online Casino in CO?
The best real money online casino Colorado has to offer is Ignition, thanks to its amazing $3,000 crypto welcome package and an excellent poker platform.
Are Online Casinos in Colorado Safe?
Real money online casinos in CO are completely safe. One thing to keep in mind is that you need to stick to reputable and licensed platforms that have positive reviews on the internet. Casino sites on our list are already checked for all of these.
Can I Play Colorado Casino Games for Real Money?
Definitely. All the best online casinos in Colorado give players the chance to deposit real money, get winnings, and withdraw them later.
Top 5 Casinos in CO – Quick Comparison
Here's a short summary highlighting the standout features awaiting you at the best Colorado casinos:
Ignition : The best online casino Colorado has to offer provides amazing poker tournaments, high-quality casino games powered by RTG, and a generous bonus of $3,000.
Super Slots : Check out amazing titles available at Super Slots and choose from 15+ crypto options for your deposits and withdrawals. You can also claim up to a $6,000 welcome package.
Slots.lv: Explore around 250 games and kickstart your journey with a welcome package of up to $3,000 deposit match, along with 30 free spins.
Casino Extreme: No other online casino can process your withdrawals faster than Casino Extreme. Get your gambling winnings instantly and grab a 500% match bonus up to $1,000.
Slots of Vegas: If you are looking for an online casino that is a perfect fit for your smartphone, Slots of Vegas is your go-to place. Unlock a 250% match bonus up to $3,500 plus 50 free spins.
How To Join a Colorado Casino Online
Ready to start playing top casino games in Colorado? Take a look at a step-by-step guide we have created for our top pick – Ignition Casino.
Step 1: Create a New Casino Account
Head over to Ignition to start the registration
Click the orange Join button
Fill in the required information and click Register to proceed
Step 2: Verify Your Account
Now, you should receive a message from Ignition Casino
It’s a confirmation link – follow it, so your account gets verified.
Step 3: Claim Your Welcome Bonus & Start Playing
After you log into your new account, visit Cashier
Choose your preferred banking option
Make a payment of $20 or more to get the first deposit bonus
Choose your favorite games and start playing!
Tips and Tricks for Colorado Casino Players
Do you want to enhance your online gambling experience, make informed decisions, and enjoy playing responsibly? Make sure you follow these tips:
- Learn Strategies: For certain games like blackjack, poker, or roulette, understanding and applying basic strategies can improve your odds of winning. Take the time to learn these strategies and practice them during your gameplay.
- Know When to Quit: Set winning and losing limits for your sessions. Knowing when to stop, especially during losing streaks, is crucial to prevent chasing losses and making impulsive decisions.
- Stay Secure: Prioritize your online security. Use strong, unique passwords for your casino accounts, and consider using two-factor authentication if available. Additionally, ensure that you are playing on reputable and licensed casino sites.
Still Looking for the Best Colorado Online Casinos?
We have seen just how many great online casinos the Colorado gambling scene has to offer. However, Ignition remains our favorite, delivering top-tier games, bonuses, and payment options.
If you wish to experience the thrill of playing at other Colorado casinos, feel free to check out other options on our list.
Always remember to play for enjoyment and practice responsible gambling.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
