Best PA Online Casinos (2024): Top 10 Pennsylvania Casino Sites & Apps for Big Wins

We rank the best PA online casinos for bonuses and games. Play at TOP Pennsylvania casino sites & apps.

January 30, 2024

Pennsylvania Online Casinos
Finding a great PA online casino can be tough. With literally hundreds of choices for playing online casino games in Pennsylvania there are just as many busts as blackjacks out there.

That’s why we did the hard work to help you get started at the best site for you. 

After trying out all the top casinos in PA for ourselves, we have narrowed down your options to a top ten list starting with our top choice Ignition Casino.

Let’s take a look.

Best PA Online Casinos 2024

Wondering what makes these PA online casinos the absolute best choice for players? Read on as we review them.

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino PA Overall

Pros:

  • Combined bonus up to $3000

  • Bonus is for poker & slots

  • Top-tier online poker experience

  • Virtual sports betting

  • Fair 25x wagering requirements

  • 24/7 live chat support

Cons:

  • Limited mobile support

  • Fees on check-by-courier payouts

If you want to get started at the best online casino for Pennsylvanians, Ignition Casino is a clear choice. Featuring most common online casino games including slots, table games, live games, specialty games, and more, there is something for everybody here.

In addition, there isn't a welcome casino bonus that is better than the one here. Users can get up to $3000 for use on both poker and slots - with fair 25x wagering. Best of all, a massive community of players is ready to play games like poker with you and 24/7 live chat support.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.9/5 

Home to some of the best slots, including Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and Wynloch Keep, online slots lovers will have plenty of great games to check out here. These games are provided by top-tier software providers like RTG, Rival, Betsoft, and more.

We love that there are always some jackpots to be won when playing at Ignition Casino, too. The biggest pot we found was for $936,000 on Shopping Spree. In fact, this was also the highest pot among any online slot we could find at writing.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

If you want to jump outside the slot section, you will have a full lineup of table games, video poker, live games, and specialty games to check out. Some of the top specialty games we recommend immediately include Roll the Dice and Tribo Bingo.

Here, we want to highlight some special aspects of the casino here: the online poker room and virtual sports betting. Users can bet on simulated sports (and watch them) and also compete in poker tournaments (like their $200,000 GTD tournament) here with players worldwide.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

We think this is the best welcome bonus available from any of the top online casinos in Pennsylvania. After making your first deposit, you can receive up to $3,000 in bonus money for depositing with crypto - and up to $2,000 for using fiat currency.

It should be noted that half of this bonus is for the poker room, making this an optimal choice for casino lovers who like poker.

In addition, we love the low 25x wagering requirements you receive for the casino bonus portion.

Customer Support: 5/5 

There is a full player forum here, where you can often get help from other users. 

In addition, there is a full help center and FAQ page. If you need instant help, there is also a 24/7 live chat tool you can use at any time around the clock.

>> Claim up to $3,000 welcome bonus [Ignition]

2. Red Dog Casino – Best Bonuses of all Pennsylvania Casino Online Sites

Pros:

  • $2,200 welcome bonus

  • 45 free spins on Wolf Moon Pays

  • 1,000+ casino games

  • User-friendly interface

  • Mobile-compatible online casino

Cons:

  • Could use more table games

  • Higher minimum withdrawal

Want the most generous bonuses available for PA gamblers online? Take a look at Red Dog – it offers new users a $2,200 welcome bonus with 45 free spins on Wolf Moon Pays!

Slots & Jackpots: 4.85/5

The number of slots available for the users of Red Dog Casino is constantly increasing. Right now, we are looking at a huge library of over 800 slot titles.

In addition to 800 slot games, we also found over 35 jackpot titles – these games come with some of the biggest prizes you can find online!

Not sure which games to play? We recommend taking a look at Neferetiti's Ring, Lucky Clover, Dragon Kings, and Sands Of Egypt - these are some of the best Jackpot games we could find for Red Dog users.

Keep an eye out for updates, too; Red Dog is constantly adding new games for its users.

Other Casino Ganes: 4.8/5

Want to play something else? No worries! Red Dog’s got you covered.

Their game library is neatly divided into different categories: Slots, Live Dealers, Blackjack, Video Poker, Table Games, Jackpot, and Specialities. So, simply put, it’s got something for everyone.

The only thing we would like to see improved is the table games section. Right now, there are about 60 table game options available here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.95.5

Yes, Red Dog is a great online casino overall. But do you know where it shines the most? The bonuses.

Once you sign up for a new casino account and make your first deposit, you automatically qualify for the generous welcome package – an up to $2,200 bonus with 45 free spins on Wolf Moon Pays.

And there’s so much more!

Every time there's a new game added to its library, Red Dog offers a deposit match bonus and dozens of free spins. Make sure to check out their promotions page for the latest additions!

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Red Dog ensures you get the help you need in no time with its 24/7 live chat and a dedicated help email.

They are very professional and always ready to help you. We tried both email and live chat and were very impressed to receive prompt and professional replies.

>> Get started with up to $2,200 welcome bonus [Red Dog]

3. Cafe Casino - Best PA Online Casino for High RTP Slots

Pros:

  • Massive 350% deposit bonus

  • Total bonus of up to $2500

  • Fast one-hour withdrawals

  • Good mobile support

  • Instant customer support

Cons:

  • Doesn’t accept e-wallets

  • Payout fees on checks by courier

This should be the first place you go if you want to get the largest deposit bonus possible for your first deposit at an online casino. You heard of the 300% Ignition deposit bonus, but what about this ginormous 350% deposit bonus from Cafe Casino?

In addition to a nice deposit bonus, we find a slightly better mobile experience here, some unique games, and fast one-hour withdrawals. Of course, this is also a solid full casino with all your favorite titles, high jackpots, and more.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5 

The slot experience here is excellent when matched with most other online casino apps. Users can pick from their choice of volatile or high RTP slots. After trying out various slots for ourselves, our favorite titles include 10 Times Vegas, Golden Buffalo, and Reels of Fortune.

No good slots catalog would be complete without a nice selection of jackpot slots, though. At writing, we found a massive $100,000 jackpot ready to be won on Reels and Wheels XL. There were also about ten other jackpots with over $10,000 ready to win.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

Next up, there is a full casino to check out here, including live dealer games, table games, video poker, and specialty games. If you want to play live games with a real human dealer, you can choose from titles like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

We also thought that the video poker section here stood out as attractive. There are about eight variants to play, including Jacks or Better, Double Double Bonus Poker, and Bonus Deuces Wild.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

The 350% deposit bonus that you can receive here as a new user is higher than any other deposit bonus from other PA online gambling sites. However, this bonus “only” racks up to $2500, compared to the $3000 Ignition offer.

You should also remember that you need to deposit using Bitcoin to get the total bonus. 

Otherwise, you’ll get a 250% and up to $1500 in bonus cash.

Customer Support: 4.9/5 

Whenever you need assistance, a helping hand is ready at Cafe Casino. Those who don't need urgent help should see if their question is already answered in the help center. 

If not, click on the live chat, and you will receive a human response to your questions within a few minutes.

>> Get your $2,500 welcome bonus [Cafe Casino]

4. Slots.lv - Biggest Jackpots of all Pennsylvania Online Casino Apps

Pros:

  • Many jackpots over $100k

  • High welcome bonus up to $3000

  • Many game providers

  • Fast one-hour withdrawals

Cons:

  • Some games not available on mobile

  • Limited banking options

Many people interested in playing at regulated online casinos PA are only on the hunt for sites that offer online slots and high jackpots. If this describes your situation, there is no better online Pennsylvania casino than Slots.lv.

Some of the standout features here include a massive welcome bonus package of up to $5000 and various active jackpots over $100,000 at just about any time. You can also access lightning-fast one-hour withdrawals when taking chips off the table at Slots.lv.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5 

There are over 100 solid slots to check out here, powered by about 14 high-quality game providers like RTG, Hansbrough, Spinemenal, and more. Some of our favorite slots here are titles such as Year of the Rabbit, Luxe 555, and Ten Times Wins.

We love the active Hot Drop Jackpots promotion here, always giving users a chance at a jackpot. At writing, we also found high pots over $100k on Mystic Elements, Reels and Wheels XL, and Shopping Spree.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

There are plenty of great casino games to check out here once you are one with slots. For starters, we recommend video poker variants like Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, and Bonus Deuces Wild.

There are also plenty of great table games like Andar Bahar, craps, baccarat, and more. Users who want to play live dealer games can play from their choice of baccarat, roulette, Super 6, and blackjack.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

As a new user, you can get a 200% bonus up to $3,000 on your first crypto deposit at Slots.lv, as well as 30 free spins on the Golden Buffalo slot game. If you use FIAT currencies to deposit, you will get a 100% up to $2,000 bonus + 20 free spins.

This is arguably one of the best PA online casino bonuses out there.

Customer Support: 4.9/5 

Anytime you need help while using Slots.lv, a human customer support agent is ready to assist you. Simply click the live chat button on any page's bottom right corner to get immediate assistance. 

There is also a complete help center and forum if you need more detailed assistance.

>> Get a 200% bonus up to $3,000 [Slots.lv]

5. BetOnline - Best PA Online Casino for Beginners

Pros:

  • Sports betting bonus up to $1000

  • Casino bonus up to $3000

  • Best online sportsbook in PA

  • Great reload bonuses offers for the casino

  • Great online poker experience

Cons:

  • Credit card transaction fees

  • Casino bonus only eligible for Betsoft games

If you like sports betting, BetOnline will likely be the best PA online casino to meet your needs. As a new user, you can get up to $1000 in bonus bets for the sportsbook. There is also a great online poker room and all your other favorite casino PA classics under the same roof.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.7/5 

This is much more than just a sportsbook. There are hundreds of slots here - including high RTP and high jackpot slots. Some titles we recommend trying out right away include Project Space, Chase the Cheddar, and 4th & Goal.

The only thing we don't like about the slot experience here is that slot games are thrown on the same page as the jackpot slots - with minimal means of filtering the games based on jackpot size. 

That said, we found a massive $576,000 pot on Faerie Spells.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

Plenty of casino games are here including table games, video poker, online poker, sports betting, and specialty games. We think specialty games like Punt, Space Invasion, and Casino Solitaire are good options if you want to start with something unique.

However, the sportsbook is what stands out the most here. Users can bet on any popular sports, access many betting options, a great prop builder, and even place bets live during the gameplay.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

There are various welcome bonus packages to check out here at BetOnline. For the best casino bonus, use the code "BETCASINO" and get up to $3000 in bonuses for use on games like slots. 

To get bonus funds for online sports betting you can use the code "BET1000" instead.

The sportsbook welcome bonus is a 50% bonus of up to $1000. This offer comes with a 10x wagering requirement - compared to the higher 30x casino wagering requirements. 

There are also reload bonuses up to 35% ready here at BetOnline.

Customer Support: 4.8/5 

BetOnline has one of the fastest response times. We got a human response within a few minutes when we tested the live chat. 

Compared to some other top Pennsylvania casinos, this is incredible. You can also browse the help center to find answers to common questions.

How We Ranked & Reviewed the Best PA Casinos Online

Online Slots & Progressive Jackpots

The first thing many people will do before deciding which new PA online casino to play at is check out the entire slot library. Typically, you should find hundreds of games, multiple game providers, a dedicated jackpot page, and many high jackpots on offer.

Selection of Casino Games

Next up, any of the best Pennsylvania online casinos will also have a full library of online casino PA games including table games, specialty games, live dealer games, and even perhaps online poker rooms and a sportsbook. We featured a diverse range of high-quality Pennsylvania online casinos with a full casino game library.

Customer Support

When you are using online gambling sites, problems can quickly multiply if you cannot get assistance from the management. This is why we refused to feature any PA online casino apps that don't have fast live chat support and response times.

Bonuses

The Pennsylvania online casino world is much different than the one governed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. PA online casinos can give new users like yourself cash bonus incentives in addition to the friendly greetings you will also get at any other local casino.

Why Is Ignition the Best PA Casino Online?

If you are not sure why we chose Ignition Casino as the top site for online poker and other popular casino games, here are a few additional factors to consider:

Diverse Library: Having access to many different types of online casino games is essential when deciding which PA online casino to play at. Whether you want slots, poker, or live games, Ignition has it all.

Fair Bonus Terms: One of the top reasons to play at Ignition Casino is that they have a $3000 casino and poker welcome bonus. The best part about this offer is that it comes with fair 25x wagering requirements.

Excellent Online Poker: Nobody has the great online poker interface we find here – so if you are after the best poker site in PA, look no further. Users can connect and play recreational or competitive games at any time of day when they are a member of Ignition.

Why Should I Play Casino Games at New PA Online Casinos?

If you want to start online gambling, you might not know why this is the best way to gamble. Here are some reasons why many people are beginning to focus their attention on online casinos.

New Players Get Free Bets: You likely will never get a bonus just for walking in for the first time at any local casino governed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. You will get a bonus when you go to one of the top PA online casinos and make your first deposit, though!

All Your Favorite Games: When you play online casino games at a site like Ignition, you get all your favorite games under one roof. Whether it be online slots, a craps table, blackjack, or whatever your favorite game is, you will probably find it a lot faster at the online casino than you would while around a local casino labyrinth.

Know Your Odds: The beauty of online gambling is that you can quickly see what game providers each of the top PA online casinos is working with, what the titles of the games are, and then figure out the odds to get online gambling winnings. In comparison, local casinos hardly ever publish the odds of their slots and other electronic games.

Real Money Online Casinos PA – FAQs

What is the Best Online Casino Pennsylvania?

  • Ignition: Best overall

  • Cafe Casino: Large 350% deposit bonus

  • Slots.lv: Best for jackpots

  • BetOnline: Top casino with sports betting

  • BoVegas: Generous VIP program

The best PA online casino right now is definitely Ignition – it has all bases covered with a great selection of over 250 games, poker tournaments, bonuses with fair wagering requirements, and speedy payouts. 

Which PA Online Casino Pays the Quickest?

Based on our research and first-hand experience, Ignition is the fastest-payout online casino in Pennsylvania, with most withdrawal requests processed and delivered within 1 hour. 

However, you will need to use crypto to take advantage of this payout speed, as withdrawing via a bank wire or a check by courier will take longer – which has nothing to do with the casino.

How Do I Choose the Best Real Money Online Casino Pennsylvania For Me?

To choose the best PA online casino for your needs, you will need to know exactly what you are looking for. 

Some online casinos offer more slot games than others, while some are focused on live dealers and poker tournaments. Once you know what you want from a casino, you can easily research its strengths and weaknesses and determine whether it’s the right choice for you.

Let’s Compare the Top PA Online Casino Sites for Real Money

As a recap, here are all of our top five PA casinos, why we chose them, and the current welcome bonus at each.

Ignition: This should be the first place you go if you are after the best online gambling experience possible in PA. New players get a massive 300% combined bonus at fair 25x wagering - with up to $3000 in bonuses for poker and casino games.

Cafe Casino: If the 300% combined bonus at Ignition wasn't enough - how about a 350% bonus instead? New players get up to $2500 in bonuses after taking advantage of the highest deposit bonus for online gambling in PA.

Slots.lv: To access the best slots and progressive experience, come to Slots.lv. New players can get started with their massive $5000 bonus package.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos in PA

If you are new to using online casinos PA, you might need some additional assistance. 

To help you out, here is how to sign up and activate a bonus at Ignition Casino:

Step 1: Choose an Online Casino

  • Choose a casino from our list or visit Ignition (our top pick)

  • Click "Join" to get started

Step 2: Create an Account

  • Fill out the sign-up form

  • Accept the terms and conditions

  • Click ‘Register’ to create your PA online casino account

Step 3: Claim a PA Online Casino Bonus

  • Open the ‘Cashier’ section

  • Select your payment method

  • Scroll down to the "Selected Bonus" tab

  • Ensure your bonus is activated

  • Follow the instructions to deposit

Step 4: Play Online Casino Games

  • Complete the payment

  • Open the ‘Casino’ lobby

  • Start playing games!

Some Tips For Successful PA Online Gambling

If you want to set yourself up with the best chance of success at online slots, table games, or whatever game you prefer, here are some final tips to keep in mind:

  • Learn each game before you play.

  • Start by betting small while you’re getting a feel for the games.

  • Come in with a maximum amount you will lose and don’t chase losses.

  • Take advantage of welcome bonus offers.

  • Only play with money that you don't need.

Ready to Play At the Best Pennsylvania Online Casinos?

If you want to get started with PA online gambling at the best platform for online casino players, go to Ignition Casino. Cafe Casino might be the best option if you want the largest deposit bonus possible from any of the top online casinos in Pennsylvania.

However, those who want the best online slot and progressive jackpot experience possible should start by going to Slots.lv instead. 

Wherever you decide to play though, remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

  • http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

  • http://www.ncpgambling.org/

  • http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/


