Coindcx Coupon Code: GET222 (Claim Sample Bitcoin)

Coindcx coupon code is GET222. Using this code you will get Rs.222 directly into your Coindcx wallet. Share this code with your friends and let them earn a free sample bitcoin. CoinDCX is the best bitcoin cryptocurrency app for beginners to start their crypto investment journey.

Just apply Coindcx code GET222 in the app and get a free sample bitcoin into your wallet.

What is Coindcx Coupon Code?

GET222 is Coindcx coupon code. By applying you will get the best sign up bonus. You can also share coupon code with your friends and let them get free bitcoin worth Rs.222 into their wallet.

Coindcx Coupon Code 2022

Coindcx Coupon Code

GET222

Signup Rewards

Rs.222

Coindcx Code Today

GET222

Cashback

Instant Rs.222

App Code

GET201

How to Apply Coindcx Coupon Code?

1. First of all, download Coindcx app from playstore

2. Once download completes, open the app and click on sign up

3. Enter your name, email id, password, mobile number and verify your mobile number with OTP.

4. On the app dashboard, you will see the Do you have a Code option after completing the registration process

5. Just enter CoinDCX code GET201 on sign up to get Rs.201 into your wallet.

6. That’s it. You will get free bitcoin into your wallet. Now you have to unlock the locked coin.

About Coindcx

The CoinDCX crypto exchange is India's safest, with a mission to make crypto accessible to everyone. The company was founded in 2018. You can buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with ease on CoinDCX, India's largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange.

What is Coindcx Coupon Code India?

GET222 is Coindcx coupon code India. You will get a Rs.222 bonus for using this code in the app. By just applying the code you will get a bonus into your wallet.

What is Coindcx Code 2022?

The Coindcx code 2022 is GET222. Using GET222 Coindcx code you will get Rs.222 free sample bitcoin into your wallet.

How to Unlock Locked Balance in CoinDCX?

1. You have to Deposit INR on CoinDCX

2. Make at least one purchase of any value within 30 days of receiving your free bitcoin.

3. Once done, your free Bitcoin will be unlocked automatically after 30 days.

4. You can withdraw the locked balance now.

Note: If you fail to unlock your free Bitcoin within 30 days, the funds will be reversed and your portfolio will become zero.

Conclusion

Coindcx coupon code: GET222 can be used to get the welcome bonus. The signup bonus is extremely easy to get. Just enter the Coindcx code GET222 while creating an account. The code can only be used after creating an account.