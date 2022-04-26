CARGLOSS: A Company That Provides Top-Notch Car Protection Services At Affordable Prices

If you are a car enthusiast then you definitely know how much it hurts when your car even gets the smallest scratch. To save you and your car from such troubles many companies provide nano-ceramic coating services but it is important to go to a trusted professional. One such company is ‘CARGLOSS’ which is the number one nano-ceramic coating service provider in Bhuj, Gujarat.

The company’s vision is to provide the best quality ceramic coating for safeguarding all types of automobiles and motorcycles and the founders have an upper hand in the industry as they have prior experience and knowledge about the automotive industry. CARGLOSS treats your vehicle like their own thus they make sure to use the best quality international standard products. Even your old vehicle can get a new look by just getting a ceramic coating. Not only do they make sure to take care of your vehicles but they also make sure to take care of the environment by using eco-friendly alternatives.

‘CARGLOSS’ was Devang Kirit Bhai Thacker’s dream project. He succeeded in opening his dream company in Bhuj on September 1, 2019. However, the struggle to open his dream company was real, talking about the hardships and the future plans of the company the founder shares, “Back in the age car owners used to think that car maintenance just consists of servicing, upkeeping, and washing. Hence, it was difficult for me to explain to everyone the concept of nano-ceramic coating but I was determined and did not give up. My vision was clear, I was ready to take risks thus eventually, my efforts were worth it and CARGLOSS was up in running. Shortly, I aim to open a new studio in Gandhidham, Kachchh in Gujrat and the ultimate goal is to open studios in every city, every state.”



The company now has a display area of around 1200sq ft and they get 2-3 customers a day and roughly receive around 30-40 clients every month. People from adjacent towns like Mandvi, Gandhidham, Mundra, Anjar, and many others have been coming to Bhuj just to get their auto details by CARGLOSS.

Lately, the company has expanded its services and has included car wrapping and paint protection film services (PPF) and they are certified by Llumar India as the Authorised Fitment Centre (AFC) for Bhuj- Kachchh region. CARGLOSS provides so many services and is the perfect company for you to give your car the treatment it deserves, so next time you know where to go.



