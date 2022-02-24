Cardano Set To Surge 300% And Seesaw Protocol Jumps Over 1000% In Presale

Cardano (ADA) rose steadily in the cryptocurrency market over the last year. This newcomer is now the seventh-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, and its blockchain is attracting investors and users alike. According to Cardano Blockchain Insights, wallets for Cardano's native currency ADA recently surpassed the three million mark. According to an Electric Capital research report, Cardano nearly doubled its developer base last year.

Meanwhile, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has already surged over 1000% in its first presale stage. The new cryptocurrency will bridge multiple blockchains, solving an important interoperability problem within the emerging field. Its creators claim that SSW is going to bridge the Binance Smart Chain (BNB) with Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC).

These two cryptos look set to continue their massive gains throughout 2022

Cardano (ADA)

Transaction speed is a primary focus for any blockchain attempting to reshape the way business is conducted. Cardano currently processes approximately 250 transactions per second (TPS). However, the blockchain aspires to be faster. That is where Hydra enters the picture. At the moment, software engineers are developing a scaling solution based on Hydra heads or off-chain ledgers. These run concurrently with the primary network. A Hydra head is capable of managing transactions between a group of participants who have agreed to join.

Hydra testing established that each head is capable of processing 1,000 TPS. Naturally, multiple heads increase that figure. As a result, Cardano is on track to excel in terms of speed.

Cardano, however, does not stop there. Additionally, the blockchain employs a peer review system. That means that any update to the network must be peer-reviewed and approved prior to implementation. The disadvantage is that this may slow development slightly. However, here's the big plus: these efforts now may avert future glitches and outages. This means Cardano is building a system on which individuals and businesses can rely. This could help Cardano differentiate itself from the thousands of other cryptocurrency players.

Cardano is still at the beginning of its journey. For example, smart contract capabilities were only launched last fall. And, as previously stated, development and expansion are ongoing. Thus, there are numerous factors that could result in exponential gains.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol has seen unbelievable gains in just the first 3 weeks of its presale, surging over 1000%.

Seesaw Protocol will act as a connector between multiple blockchains or ecosystems, enabling holders to send and receive value between them. By facilitating transactions between Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum's (ETH) Smart Chain, SSW enables more affordable and faster transactions to holders by utilising the most efficient blockchain at the optimal time (depending on congestion) to find the quickest and cheapest transaction.

Due to the fact that holders are not permitted to sell during the presale, the price can only increase until launch.

In a year where cryptocurrencies are advancing at a breakneck pace, investing early can result in massive profits on a relatively small initial investment. In 2022, Seesaw Protocol and Cardano have the best chance of exponential growth.

