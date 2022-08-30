Can Decentraland and Lynqyo Be Considered Smart Investments? What You Need to Know

Cryptocurrencies' excellent performance and lucrative returns have attracted many users to their ecosystem. Since the coin market is inundated with tokens to purchase, the search for good coins to invest in is ubiquitous. Consider coins like Lynqyo (LNQ), which is yet to launch but already demonstrates solid potential.

Decentraland (MANA) is another coin worthy of consideration, owing to its history as one of the most successful tokens in the cryptocurrency market.

As the market expands, crypto enthusiasts would continue to jump on coins that can potentially make healthy profits. Knowing something or two about the projects behind these coins is vital to help ensure smart decisions.

This article will discuss Decentraland (MANA) and Lynqyo (LNQ) to assess if they pass the litmus test as profitable investments.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) was founded by Esteban Ordano and Ariel Meilich and was launched in February 2020. Since then, it has captivated the interest of many content creators, businesses, and individuals who wanted a source of entertainment or an additional source of income.

Decentraland (MANA) prides itself as the first community-owned virtual world. It consists of over 90 thousand plots of LAND, which are unique NFTs built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Decentraland (MANA) has many types of LAND, including different kinds of individual parcels, ESTATES consisting of many plots, districts, a collection of parcels with similar themes, and plazas, which are untradable parcels that serve as hubs owned by the community.

Lynqyo (LNQ)

These parcels of LAND can be purchased and sold on the Decentraland (MANA) marketplace, as well as wearables and names for in-game avatars.

MANA is an ERC-20 token that can be used to transact within the Decentraland (MANA) ecosystem with almost zero gas fees. Its holders can vote for any changes that could be carried out on Decentraland (MANA) virtual space.

MANA can be bought on over a hundred exchanges, including OKEx and Binance. It can also be swapped with Ethereum (ETH) and other significant or stablecoins and purchased with different fiat currencies. A total of 1.49 billion MANA tokens are circulating in the coin market.

Centralize Fans To Decentralize Revenue – Lynqyo (LNQ)

Lynqyo aims to develop a decentralized protocol with an inclusive tokenized marketplace that will reward both the creators and the users. The creators of Lynqyo intend to achieve that by providing users with Web3 tools built on blockchain-enabled subscriptions and modular-content platforms.

Lynqyo aims to reach a large audience by developing a ‘proxy’ on the Web2 ecosystem. This will allow them to convert Web2 users to Web3 adopters.

Lynqyo aims to be a tokenized ecosystem that unlocks creator value by centralizing fans and decentralizing revenue. It also promises to monetize content with the tokenized benefits that will result from utilizing the platform. Users will transact in the ecosystem with its native token, LNQ.

LNQ is a multi-chain token that promises to reward its holders with vast benefits. Some of these rewards include voting rights and pre-sale bonuses. Purchasing LNQ in the first pre-sale stage would provide a 7% bonus.

The LNQ token will serve three primary functions: governance, utility, and engagement. These functions will create a seamless and scalable experience for the creators and users of the platform.

The token will be available on the cryptocurrency ecosystem's different centralized and decentralized exchanges. Pre-sale dates and the total number of LNQ tokens that would be in circulation are as yet unknown.

These tokens have shown the potential for profitable investments; however, the volatile nature of the crypto ecosystem may affect how well they perform. MANA, since its launch, has done well but was affected by the recent bear market. It however does appear to be surviving, giving it an excellent opportunity to generate profit for its holders.

If the developers stay true to their claims, the solid project behind LNQ is enough to make it survive the unstable nature of the cryptocurrency market.

