New AI technologies and Telegram trading bots are all the rage in 2024. A new project, Bitbot, is at the intersection of these two growth markets, offering a Telegram trading solution that could see it catapulted to the top of the leaderboard.
already pulled in $2.3m in its ongoing presale, expecting its BITBOT token to enter the stratosphere and offer 100x gains to presale backers later this year. So, how does its new AI trading technology work, and why could Bitbot be one of 2024’s greatest success stories? Let’s find out.
Bitbot's new AI trading bot could kickstart a Telegram trading revolution
Part of the rapidly growing Telegram trading bot scene, is entering a sector that’s transformed from a niche novelty to a mainstream powerhouse. Its volumes have exploded from around $6 billion at the start of the year to .
These bots have revolutionized mobile access to decentralized exchanges (DEXs), providing traders with advanced, automated crypto trading tools within the Telegram app. They're famously effective at helping traders jump on projects the moment they hit a DEX. And with daily volumes hitting the $270 million mark from around 100,000 recurring users, it's clear that clients are finding success.
Bitbot is forging a unique path in this booming market with two groundbreaking innovations: new AI trading insights and a non-custodial approach. Its AI diligently analyzes on-chain signals, delivering a curated Alpha List of hot projects directly to BITBOT token holders.
Meanwhile, its sniping feature automates the art of buying low and selling high in these little-known projects ready to pump—a huge leg up for those wondering which crypto to buy in today’s market. This feature, only expected to grow more potent as AI development surges, already places Bitbot a step ahead of the rest.
Security-wise, Bitbot sets a new standard. Previous Telegram trading bots like Maestro, Unibot, Banana Gun, and Solareum have seen over $1.5 million in user funds vanish. Bitbot flips the script with its mantra, "your keys, your wallet, your assets," partnering with —a decentralized, open-source self-custody solution safeguarding over $28 million. This approach means users retain complete control over their funds until trades are executed.
Bitbot's presale attracts tens of thousands of investors
is rocketing ahead, attracting $2.3m from a massive investor base. Its social presence is growing too: and are eagerly watching Bitbot’s development, excited about its new AI capabilities and promise of a more secure Telegram trading experience.
But many also cite the range of other profit-making opportunities as a key reason behind their investment. From copy trading, which lets users mimic the moves of top traders, to a lucrative revenue-sharing program offering up to 50% of the platform's daily revenues and a referral scheme rewarding 15% lifetime earnings from referrals, Bitbot offers a recipe for passive income galore.
With product demos on the horizon and constant updates via Medium blogs and AMAs, it’s clear the Bitbot team is serious about building the next Telegram trading bot scene leader. Above all, presale investors are buzzing about the potential of the BITBOT token in 2024.
Bitbot’s price prediction
For those pondering which crypto to buy right now, they wouldn’t go far wrong with Bitbot. Currently a steal at $0.0155 in stage 10 of its 15-stage presale, has 29.03% left before it hits the final presale price of $0.02.
We’ve already seen how its blend of new AI technology and a bulletproof security approach sets it leagues ahead of the competition. Considering the explosive growth of Telegram trading bots, AI's unstoppable rise, and the general bullishness surrounding crypto right now, the foundation is laid for Bitbot to thrive this year.
Look at Banana Gun—a competitor that, despite early hiccups, after reaching an all-time high in late March, creating a $105 million market cap. Given this, the potential for Bitbot to record 100x gains this year is a real possibility. In that light, even 10x, 25x, and 50x gains seem well within reach for today’s investors.
Pondering which crypto to buy? Check out Bitbot’s presale
It’s crystal clear: Bitbot packs all the right punches to surge when its app debuts this year. With each presale stage flying off the shelves faster than the last, we’re likely just weeks away from a complete sell-out, and presale investors are in the prime spot to potentially multiply their gains as hits exchanges.
If you’re wondering which new crypto to buy, Bitbot should be on your radar, it’s worth checking out the site and whitepaper as well as the AMAs to understand the investment potential in more detail.
To learn more and purchase BITBOT tokens, visit the .
