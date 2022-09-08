Big Eyes Coin – An Ethereum Meme Token With A Large Community Following Like Chiliz

Early crypto developers faced many challenges in convincing people to adopt their project. This problem arose from the perception that blockchain-based platforms were a challenging idea to understand.

However, this fear has been gradually dispelled with the introduction of meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoins into the cryptocurrency world.

Meme tokens basically simplify crypto functionalities. Following in other meme tokens' footsteps, Big Eye Coin has created a more relatable crypto project for users. Big Eyes intends to drive crypto adoption using this method.

Participating in activities within the Big Eyes ecosystem will generate passive income for users. The project will also donate a portion of the profits to a charity foundation. Big Eyes has set aside a fund to protect the sanctuary of our seas and the animals that reside within.

This attempt by Big Eyes to save the ocean will also be vital toward achieving a balanced ecosystem. The gesture will make the world a better place for everyone.

Many crypto projects have grown, building their services around an attractive theme. For example, meme projects like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are famous for their dog theme. Big Eyes recognizes this fact.

Thus, the platform has themed its project around adorable cats. Due to its theme, users will find several attributes of cats in operations and services Big Eyes offers.

Big Eyes is the project you need if you are a cat lover.

The Stage Is Set For Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The native token of Big Eyes is called BIG, which powers most operations on the Big Eyes platform. Tokenholders are responsible for making decisions on this platform. Currently, you cannot stake the BIG token to earn rewards. However, that may change in the future.

This Old Dog Reigns Supreme – Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second largest digital asset in the world, offering numerous utilities. As a blockchain network, Ethereum has the facilities for running its ecosystem along with other crypto platforms. Many project developers now host their decentralized applications on the Ethereum network.

The team behind Ethereum is relentlessly trying to ensure that Ethereum revolutionalizes blockchain technology. To achieve this, Ethereum periodically updates its network, which is always tagged with a codename. Since its first launch, Ethereum has undergone five different network updates.

Ethereum initiated two updates in 2019, tagged Constantinople and Istanbul. This update was followed by another one in 2020, labeled Muir Glacier.

The most recent upgrade of Ethereum's network consensus was the Berlin and London hard forks executed in 2021. This series of updates makes Ethereum more robust enough to run perfect smart contracts and host decentralized apps and non-fungible tokens.

The network token of Ethereum is called Ether (ETH), which has a total supply of about 118 million coins in circulation. You can find these tokens on almost all major world crypto exchanges, such as Binance, Kucoin, Coinbase, etc.

An Egalitarian Approach WithChiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz was launched in 2018 on Ethereum Mainet by its founder, Alexandre Dreyfus. It is a pioneer digital asset that leverages blockchain technology for sports and entertainment. Chiliz is a cross-chain token compliant with Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Tron Network.

Sporting franchises globally utilize Chiliz to monetize and engage their fans. This adoption was made possible by socios.com. All sporting companies using Chiliz technology possessed fan tokens with a limited supply. They can offer this token at their initial Fan Token Offering FTO based on first-come-first-serve.

The native token of the Chiliz ecosystem is CHZ, developed by the socios.com fan platform. CHZ tokens allow fans to buy fan tokens and vote on polls or decisions that affect their respective teams. This move by Chiliz gives average sports fans the liberty to be part of the decision-making process of their loved team.

There is over 8.8 Billion total supply of CHZ in reserve. Users can get the token on Binance, Coinbase, Huobi, FTX, and other popular crypto exchanges.

Big Eyes intends to be a revolutionary meme token with many genuine use cases. Be among the early birds in this project by buying the token when it launches and enjoy its benefits.

Big Eyes (BIG)

