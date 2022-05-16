Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

A glistening and charming piece of clothing, an intertwined string work that is glazed with laces and garlands, six to nine yards long, a saree always steals the show at a wedding, occasion, or ceremonies of an Indian household. Sambalpuri sarees are simple and elegant, traditionally handwoven and tinted with color in knotted design before it's weaved. This saree influences many regions of Odisha- Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Balangir area, and Boudh District. BharatSthali is a brand with a wide range of sarees categorized under Silk, Cotton, and Linen, along with a distinctive regional sarees sub-section that includes sarees from popular areas called Banarasi, Sambalpuri, Kanjivaram, Bengali, Mysore, Maheshwari, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.



The stunning Sambalpuri saree is woven on a hand-linger and is well-known throughout India. It also mirrors a unique style of art known as baandha. Baandha depicts flora and fauna of the geometrical area that comprises delineated pictures of blossoms and sceneries all over it. This saree is famous for its indistinguishable outlining on both sides of the fabric. The intrinsic work allows the artist to weave a detailed plan on the drapes of the saree, giving it a surreal look. On a Sambalpuri saree, the most popular themes traced (dyed) are a shankh (shell), chakra (wheel), phula (blossom) and the most explicit craftsmanship that is creatively colored and tinted in a 'Bandhakala.'



The origins of a saree can be uncovered back in the Indus Valley Civilization (2800- 1800 BC), following the museum caricatures that depict a priest wearing an unstitched piece of clothing. The ancient Sanskrit and Tamil poetry and literature also describe the saree as an essential part of womanhood. Ancient scriptures often show women in a single piece of drape flowing down from their waist. Even the famous mythology Mahabharata has shown an epic episode of 'vastraharan' that included the untying of a saree of the iconic Draupadi character. Sarees like Banarasi and Kanjivaram are very prominent in India. Still, Sambalpuri sarees never seem to disappoint oneself, especially when worn with a sophisticated blouse and drapes wrapped delicately around a waist pleats in the centre.



These beloved sarees are the first choice for many women who wear them regularly. These are comfortable, light, and flamboyant to present. After being categorized as one of the major saree collections in India, BharatSthali also showcases an extensive saree flock which attracts a majority of saree admirers. The collection includes different types of sambalpuri sarees, like Silk cotton, Art silk with border, printed border, woven designer handloom, ikkat handloom, Taant handloom, and many others.



Sarees with such fine art have been making many lives easier; in this busy life that we lead, there is very less time to hand-pick clothes of high quality and original artwork, and if you have to go to a party or attend a puja, a saree is always the way to go.










