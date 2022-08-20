Best Probiotics for BV and Vaginal Health

BV is a common vaginal infection that affects millions of women every year. It causes burning, itching, and discomfort during urination. Unfortunately, most doctors prescribe antibiotics as first line treatment. This is because many women who suffer from bacterial vaginosis do not respond well to antibiotic therapy.

There are natural remedies available that work just as well as antibiotics without causing any side effects. In fact, probiotic supplements may even help prevent recurrences of BV and contribute towards a healthy vagina and fights bad bacteria.

I've compiled a list of the top 3 probiotic products for treating bacterial vaginosis. They include both over-the-counter and prescription strength products. I also included information on how each product works and why it should be used instead of traditional treatments.

If you're looking for a safe, effective way to treat bacterial vaginosis for better vaginal health then read on.

What is BV? (Bacterial Vaginosis)

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a condition characterized by an overgrowth of certain kinds of bacteria in the vagina. These bacteria produce chemicals that cause irritation and inflammation.

Some women may experience itching, burning, pain during urination, and discharge. BV is caused by changes in the normal balance of bacteria in the vagina, and occurs more frequently among sexually active women.

Symptoms include a thin, white, cheesy-smelling discharge; increased vaginal odor; and painful intercourse. Women with BV should avoid douching, since douching can further upset the delicate balance of bacteria in the body.

Treatment for vaginal bad bacteria includes oral antibiotics, such as metronidazole (Flagyl), and topical treatments, such as clotrimazole (Lotrimin), as well as over the counter probiotics (like Lactobacillus rhamnosus), which can all help the vaginal microbiome.

Best Probiotics for Yeast Infection and BV

Below, we list our top 3 probiotics to help with BV and overall vaginal environment with OTC treatments like probiotics.

#1. Best Probiotics for Vaginal Health: Probiology

Brand: Probiology

Price: $59.99 (Discounts on Multibox Purchases)

Benefits:

Reduction in Stress Levels

Better Weight Management

Less Bloating

Glowing Skin

Natural Balance for Vaginal Acidic Environments (Vaginal Microbiome)

Support for immune health, digestive health and urinary tract health.

Without doubt, Probiology is our top rated probiotic on the market currently. Containing 4 different strains of good gut bacteria and 40 billion CFUs, it's an incredible probiotic.

Not only is it effective in itself as a probiotic, it's effective for creating that balanced microbiome in the vagina, and supporting other vaginal issues.

Why is this Probiotic Blend so good?

ProBiology contains four potent clinically-proven strains of good gut bacteria. Probiology's probiotic blend of strains are diverse and potent, working together to promote gut health and to fight bacterial imbalances.

Bifidobacterium lactis in the supplement helps to break down carbohydrates and synthesize vitamins, while the lactobacillus plantarum fights the growth of harmful bacteria.

Lactobacillus acidophilus regulates stomach and vaginal acidity levels, while the lactobacillus paracasei strengthens the immune system.

Together, these potent blend of bacterial strains are highly effective in reaching the gut and vagina in doing what they are meant to do.

What about the CFUs (colony-forming units)?

Probiology has 40 billion CFUs. This is essential in bringing balance to vaginal flora and microbiota. With this many CFUs, you have a lot more support than other probiotics, giving much more support to the vaginal microbiome, as well as general gut health.

The MAKtrek Bipass Technology is a huge factor as well...

The risk with most probiotics is that they get killed on arrival to the stomach. In some cases only 5% of the original probiotic makes it to the gut.

Unlike other probiotics, Probiology uses MAKtrek bipass technology - this protects the probiotics from being digested by the stomach acid and sent straight to the gut, and gives you the biggest yield of good bacteria possible.

What else you need to know about Probiology:

Shelf life: Probiology can last up to 3 years on a shelf. No refrigeration required.

Price: $59.99 for one month's supply, with various discounts on multi-box purchases.

#2. Best Probiotics for Yeast Infection and BV: Biotics 8

Brand: Bauer Nutrition

Price: $59.99 (Discounts on Multibox Purchases)

Benefits:

Helps Calmer Digestion

Reduces gas and bloating

Strengthens immunity

If you're searching for an active probiotic that will help improve the health of your gut, Biotics 8 is an excellent option. The supplement is made up of prebiotics and probiotics as well as digesting enzymes and fiber and vitamin D. All of these can help improve digestion, your immunity, mood and overall health.

What about the strains and CFUs?

The combination of strains in Biotics 8 is powerful for improving the health of your gut. These 10 strains function to aid digestion, fight infection, and assist with other issues related to the digestive tract. Probiotic supplements help keep the gut microbiota in good health and working properly.

The blend contains strains like L. acidophilus as well as L. Rhamnosus, both of which are well-known for their capacity to treat constipation, diarrhea and other digestive problems. The blend also contains B. longum as well as B. Breve, which are recognized for their capacity to help support gut microbiota as well as overall health of the intestinal tract.

Biotics 8 contains a blend of ten strains of bacterial, each one delivering 20 million CFUs.

The high amount of beneficial bacteria assists to fill the gut, boost the immune system, and help to promote the best digestion health.

CFUs (colony creating units) are crucial because they tell us the amount of viable bacteria in a given product.

The greater the CFU count and the higher the CFU count, the more efficient the probiotic will be in helping restore the balance of gut flora, and improving overall health. Biotics 8 is a fantastic option for those looking for an effective probiotic supplement.

How's the delivery?

Instead of a special delivery system, Biotics 8 is a combination of prebiotics and digestive enzymes to help in ensuring the effectiveness of the probiotics.

The prebiotics function as food for probiotics, allowing them to flourish and survive within the digestive tract.

The prebiotic mix in Biotics 8 includes inulin, FOS, and acacia fibre. These prebiotics are able to improve the health of your gut by encouraging the development of good bacteria, enhancing digestion, and lessening inflammation.

Biotics 8 also has an array of digestive enzymes that aid in breaking down food and enhance digestion of nutrition.

The active ingredients that are included in this supplement include amylase, protease and lipase and cellulase. The enzymes in this supplement work together to improve digestion and gut health.

Shelf Life and Price?

Biotics 8 Probiotic Supplement comes with a shelf life of 2 years and is able to be kept at temperatures of room temperature (no refrigeration required). This makes it a practical and simple to use supplement.

Its Biotics 8 Probiotic Supplement is priced at $49.99 for 60 capsules (a one-month supply). This is an excellent bargain for those looking for the highest-quality and efficient probiotic supplement.

#3. Best Probiotics for PH Balance : Performance Lab Prebiotic