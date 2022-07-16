Best Phentermine Over The Counter Alternatives in 2022: Top Natural OTC Phentermine Diet Pills Near Me

Phentermine over-the-counter alternatives are a fantastic way to lose weight successfully while tackling some of the biggest hurdles people face when trying to get healthy.

Think back on your own weight loss failures from the past. Like most people, you've probably attempted to get fit many times in your life only to experience a roadblock. Maybe you hit a plateau after losing a few pounds or found it challenging to change your lifestyle and see results. Whatever the case, what was the one common thread through all your past attempts?

Chances are, it's the struggle to manage cravings and a seemingly insatiable appetite.

Controlling the urge to eat is the biggest hurdle to overcome, and giving in to cravings is one the quickest ways to set back your results and walk away from your efforts in defeat. Luckily, there are ways to address that issue.

Decades ago, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug called phentermine that works wonders to suppress appetites. Many touted it as a "miracle drug" to finally combat the growing issue of obesity in America and beyond. While it certainly has its perks, there are many drawbacks.

Because it's a controlled substance with the potential for many side effects, many are hesitant to try phentermine. If you want to lose weight and experience many of the same benefits as phentermine, you can look to OTC alternatives! These supplements are much safer, giving excellent results without adverse effects. So, where can I get phentermine to lose weight?

There's no shortage of safe phentermine substitutes. Take a look at some of our top brand picks that you can get right now!

Five Most Popular Phentermine Over-the-Counter (OTC) Products

PhenGold :The Overall Best Alternative to Phentermine PhenQ :Top Multi-Action Phentermine Substitute Phen24 :Top Metabolism-Boosting Phentermine Alternative TrimTone :The Best Natural Phentermine Diet Pills for Women PrimeShred :Top-Rated OTC Phentermine for Cutting and Muscle-Building

1. PhenGold - The Overall Best Alternative to Phentermine

PhenGold

PhenGold is one of the most popular phentermine over-the-counter products you can get today! It's not hard to see why. This unique formula takes care of all facets of weight loss, addressing the obstacles you face to help you see real results.

How Does PhenGold Work?

This phentermine over-the-counter alternative uses all-natural, yet proven, ingredients to help you overcome plateaus and burn fat. It triggers fat-burning hormones to take action, breaking down stored fat. Not only does it help get rid of existing fat, but the effects on your metabolism and appetite encourage you to avoid additional gain.

It does wonders to help you change your ways and see continued progress. All the while, it boosts your metabolism and ensures you're burning more calories around the clock!

What's in the PhenGold Formula?

Some of the most potent active ingredients in PhenGold include:

Green tea and coffee extracts: Powerful stimulants that boost metabolism, trigger thermogenesis, and increase energy

L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine: Amino acids that improve mood and focus while burning fat

Cayenne pepper: A natural pepper that helps keep cravings at bay

Pros:

Dramatically improves energy levels

Triggers fat-burning through hormonal production

Offers metabolism support

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Stimulants may be too much for some people

Who Will Benefit Most from Taking PhenGold?

Most people can use PhenGold without any issues. Its long list of potent ingredients makes it a powerhouse for weight loss. Thanks to processes like appetite suppression, metabolism-boosting, and fat-burning, you can see amazing results with long-term use.

Click Here to Try PhenGold and Kickstart your Weight Loss Journey!

2. PhenQ - Top Multi-Action Phentermine Substitute

PhenQ

PhenQ is a well-known weight loss supplement that can replicate many of the same effects of phentermine. It comes to us from Wolfson Berg Limited, a well-known manufacturer responsible for creating many famous supplement brands. This particular product has a multifaceted approach, delivering many noteworthy benefits on top of appetite suppression.

How Does PhenQ Work?

The unique thing about PhenQ is that it tackles weight loss by addressing five key areas of metabolic health. It's not focused exclusively on controlling your cravings.

It also reduces fat accumulation, boosts your overall energy levels, balances your mood, and helps burn fat through a process similar to thermogenesis.

What's in the PhenQ Formula?

PhenQ contains a bevy of beneficial ingredients. However, some of the heavy hitters include:

α-Lacys Reset: A proprietary formula that triggers natural thermogenesis

Capsimax Powder: A unique ingredient that contains heat-producing compounds to trigger thermogenic fat-burning

Caffeine: A stimulant that boosts your energy and metabolism levels

Pros:

Powerful appetite supression

Helps burn more calories

Encourages your body to burn fat stores

Can have a positive impact on your mood

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Caffeine could cause sleep troubles in sensitive users

Who Will Benefit Most from Taking PhenQ?

PhenQ is a fantastic choice for most. Because it does more than simply tackle your cravings, it can help you lose weight in many ways. Whether you're trying to overcome a plateau or you need to lose a significant amount of weight, PhenQ will help you do it.

Pick up PhenQ at an exclusively discounted price by clicking here!

3. Phen24 ​​​​​​​ - Top Metabolism-Boosting Phentermine Alternative

Phen24

Check out this unique phentermine alternative! While many products focus on non-stop energy and thermogenesis, this supplement supports your sleep cycle and boosts your metabolism around the clock.

How Does Phen24 Work?

With Phen24, you're not just getting one formula-you're getting two! It's a two-pill system. One is for daytime use, and the other supports your metabolism at night.

The daytime pill is a fantastic energy booster with similar appetite suppression effects as phentermine. It helps kickstart your weight loss goals and push your body to burn more calories.

Meanwhile, the night pill supports your sleep cycle while maintaining your higher metabolism levels for all-night fat-burning.

What's in the Phen24 Formula?

Guarana extract: A plant extract that provides energy and boosts metabolism

Glucomannan: A dietary fiber that makes you feel satiated and controls cravings

L-Phenylalalnine: A compound that suppresses your appetite naturally

Pros:

Increased metabolism day and night

Doesn't impact sleep cycle

Amazing appetite suppression

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Two-pill dosing could be hard to maintain

Who Will Benefit Most from Taking Phen24?

If you're struggling to lose weight because of low metabolism, Phen24 might be for you. Its unique approach helps boost your fat-burning potential around the clock. Day and night, it's ensuring that your body is doing what it can to help you get fit.

Click here to buy Phen24 at its lowest price yet!

4. TrimTone ​​​​​​​ - The Best Natural Phentermine Diet Pills for Women

Trimtone

TrimTone is a phentermine over-the-counter diet pill that's made specifically for women. Women often have a more challenging time losing weight than men. They carry more stubborn fat. As a result, many ladies reach a plateau sooner. This product helps you overcome those issues and control your appetite with one easy pill.

How Does TrimTone Work?

TrimTone is a 24-hour fat-burner and appetite suppressant. The ingredients can achieve a few different things. You have potent stimulants and thermogenic ingredients that trigger fat loss.

Meanwhile, natural dietary fibers expand in your stomach to eliminate that feeling of nagging hunger and keep your cravings to a minimum!

What's in the TrimTone Formula?

Green Tea and Green Coffee extracts: Sources of energy that trigger thermogenesis and curb cravings

Grains of Paradise: A natural ingredient that triggers thermogenesis

Glucomannan: A dietary fiber that makes you feel fuller for longer

Pros:

Easy one-pill dosing

Powerful appetite suppression

Caters exclusively to the needs of women

Boosts metabolism levels naturally

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Not suitable for men

Who Will Benefit Most from Taking TrimTone?

TrimTone is an ideal phentermine HCl alternative for any woman. It's safe to take and caters to your unique needs. Not only does it curb cravings, but it boosts your metabolism and helps you get that killer figure you want.

Try this top-rated supplement at a generous discount by clicking here!

5. PrimeShred - Top-Rated OTC Phentermine for Cutting and Muscle-Building

Prime Shred

PrimeShred is a unique phentermine alternative. Not only does it help keep cravings under control, but it can help you get ripped! This product is made for strength trainers. It helps overcome plateaus, pushing you to reach the next phase of your body transformation.

How Does PrimeShred Work?

This product does many things. In terms of fat-burning, it increases your metabolism, provides a blast of long-lasting energy, and triggers thermogenesis. The supplement also works to activate fat-burning enzymes. The goal is to reduce your body fat percentage as much as possible to help your muscles pop!

What's in the PrimeShred Formula?

Green Tea extract: Provides energy, triggers more production of the hormone norepinephrine, and suppresses appetite

Rhodalia Rose Root: A root that activates fat-burning enzymes

Bioperine: A piperine extract that improves bioavailability of active ingredients

Pros:

Nourishes and supports muscles

Effectively burns fat

Keeps your appetite under control

Provides an impressive amount of energy

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Not ideal for people wanting to lose a significant amount of weight

Who Will Benefit Most from Taking PrimeShred?

Trying to bulk up and get killer muscle definition? PrimeShred is likely the over-the-counter Adipex alternative you need! The formula is perfect for cutting out those last body fat percentage points. Pair that with muscle and recovery support, and it's a fantastic choice for strength trainers.

Click here to buy PrimeShred and get the physique you've always wanted!

What Is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a prescription drug first approved by the FDA in 1959 . Today, it goes by many brand names. You might see it under the name Sentis or Ionamin. One of the most popular brand names is Adipex.

Whatever it's called, this drug is a powerful appetite suppressant. In the United States, it falls under Schedule IV classification. That means it's a controlled substance with the potential for abuse. Upon its release, many touted this drug as a game-changer. Many in the medical world still view it as such!

However, there are some limitations. The FDA recommends prescribing phentermine for only short-term weight loss for up to 12 weeks at a time. Anything more than that, and patients could become dependent on it.

For this reason, many physicians these days reserve phentermine 37.5 mg prescriptions for cases where weight loss is essential. For example, many recommend it for people who are severely obese and need to take steps to make a positive life change. The drug provides the push people need to get over plateaus and see real results.

How Does Phentermine Work?

This drug works as an appetite suppressant. It makes you feel fuller longer, leaving you less likely to snack and binge. Internally, Adipex stimulates neurotransmitters in the brain. The most commonly affected by phentermine are norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin.

These chemicals help control many emotions and play a big part in your weight loss journey. By releasing more neurotransmitters, you can block hunger signals from the brain and release more catecholamines. The catecholamines increase your heart rate, suppress feelings of hunger, and make you feel satiated.

The result? You eat less while burning more calories!

What are the Risks of Prescription Phentermine?

Here's where phentermine starts to lose its shine.

While the drug can provide some fantastic results, experts argue that the risks of complications aren't worth it. The drug increases your heart rate to boost your metabolism, stop cravings, and help you burn more calories. But prolonged use of phentermine could lead to cardiovascular issues.

Many people who take the drug report feelings of tingling skin, general nervousness, sleeplessness, and other related issues.

It can also cause high blood pressure, exacerbating the risks to your heart. Pair that with mood changes, constipation, and even uncontrollable muscle twitches, and using phentermine becomes less and less attractive.

What are Phentermine and Adipex Over-the-Counter Supplements?

Fortunately, you don't have to settle for those side effects. You can get the best Adipex over-the-counter alternatives that are safe, healthy, and effective.

OTC phentermine alternatives achieve many of the same results as the real deal. They can help suppress your appetite, alter your hormone production, and even boost your metabolism enough to burn more calories throughout the day.

But here's the kicker:

These best over the counter weight loss pillsdo all that without any chemicals or drugs! It's all-natural and uses ingredients that actually benefit your body. As a result, the risks for adverse effects are much lower. They still exist in people sensitive to stimulants and other metabolism-boosting ingredients. But for the most part, these over-the-counter Adipex products are much better for you.

You get similar fat-burning potential without worrying about the implications on your heart and health.

How We Chose Our Top Phentermine Alternatives

We know what you're thinking: "How can I find a safe alternative to Adipex near me?"

These products are game-changers, and many manufacturers offer them. It doesn't take much to find suitable options. However, quality can be all over the place. This is your health and physique at stake! Choosing a low-quality product with questionable ingredients isn't the way to go.

Lucky for you, we're here to help!

Our team has scoured the web to find some of the best phentermine substitutes on the market. But we don't just pick random products. We want you to see excellent results, so we do our due diligence to pick the cream of the crop.

How do we do that? In addition to using our knowledge of supplements and phentermine, we look into the following factors.

Ingredients Used in Natural Phentermine Alternatives

Of course, we pay close attention to the ingredients list. A supplement is only as good as its ingredients. The most effective phentermine alternatives have a bevy of proven healthy and effective ingredients.

Most products contain plant and extract combinations that suppress the appetite, burn fat, and increase your metabolism. Some common things you'll see in these phentermine alternatives include:

Green tea extract

Green coffee extract

Guarana

Cayenne pepper

Capsicums

Caffeine

Garcinia cambogia

Glucomannan

That's just a short list of possible ingredients. Each one of those is proven to provide amazing results. Depending on the exact formula, they can help achieve thermogenesis while helping you keep cravings at bay.

The most important things we look into are quality, safety, and potency. Those three details make all the difference.

The Advertised Benefits of Natural Phentermine Alternatives for Weight Loss

Next, we pay close attention to the claims a manufacturer makes. A natural over-the-counter phentermine pill can do wonders to help you overcome plateaus and drop stubborn weight. But are these products miracle pills that can help you lose 30-something pounds in a week?

Absolutely not.

You have to be realistic about what you can achieve. You should look at any product that makes tall claims like that with more scrutiny. Generally, over-the-top promises aren't a good sign, so we tend to avoid them!

We also look into what types of weight loss methods a supplement uses. The main goal of phentermine is to suppress your appetite, so each one of the products we recommend can do that. But they also have additional perks.

For example, some will boost your metabolism while others help you reach a level of thermogenesis for maximum fat-burning. We look at those perks to recommend diet pills like phentermine that help you get the results you're after.

OTC Phentermine Reviews and Testimonials

Manufacturers can make all the claims in the world. But the best way to learn more about an Adipex OTC product is to look at real-world reviews!

Our team dives deep to read testimonials and see how products perform in the real world with real people. Even companies with the best intentions often put their products through super-controlled tests. But let's be real: You're not working out or living in a controlled lab. Many other factors can impact how a product works.

Testimonials give us a better idea of a fat burner performance in real-world conditions. That way, we can recommend universally effective products comparable to phenterminefor the masses.

Adipex Over-the-Counter Alternatives Pricing

We'll be honest: Pricing for these products isn't cheap. They are powerful and contain many premium ingredients. Think of these supplements as an investment in your health. It's a big investment, but the payoff is well worth it.

We understand that price is a big concern. So, we try to recommend products that are reasonably priced. Many of the manufacturers we cover have great discounts. Save buying bulk, and trying an all-natural phentermine alternative becomes much more affordable.

Most also come with money-back guarantees, making this a risk-free endeavor you can try with confidence.

How Does a Natural Over-the-Counter Phentermine Pill Compare to the Prescription Drug?

You must remember one thing before buying good phentermine alternatives: These fat burning supplements won't be as powerful as the actual drug. There's no getting around that.

It's a controlled substance for a reason! It's potent and provides pretty dramatic results.

That's not to say that OTC alternatives aren't worth taking because they are. They work more subtly and take time to provide the desired results.

No natural supplement can replicate the power and efficiency of a drug.

Don't let that turn you away from the best over-the-counter phentermine alternatives. The subtle change could actually benefit you more than the fast-paced results of the drug. You can use these products to make genuine lifestyle changes by taking things slow.

Losing weight requires more dedication than a quick diet. The more subtle effects of these phentermine OTC products make losing weight and getting healthy more manageable than ever.

Frequently Asked Questions

#1. Can You Buy Real Phentermine Over the Counter?

Genuine phentermine is not available for over-the-counter sales. It's a Schedule IV controlled substance. That means the only way to get the real drug is through a prescription from a licensed physician. Because of its potential side effects, many physicians are hesitant to prescribe it unless it's medically necessary.

#2. Is Phentermine Available to Buy Online?

One of the common questions is “where can I get phentermine to lose weight?” Well, you cannot buy phentermine online. There are many strict regulations around this drug and other controlled substances. However, you can get the best phentermine alternatives online! They're considered supplements, making them much safer and easier to get.

#3. Does Phentermine Actually Work for Weight Loss?

Phentermine does work to achieve weight loss. It's a powerful appetite suppressant that stimulates neurotransmitters in the brain to make you feel full.

#4. How Much Do Phentermine Substitutes Typically Cost?

There's tons of pricing variety in the market today. Generally, you can expect to pay around $60 for a bottle of OTC phentermine.

Keep in mind that many manufacturers offer generous discounts when you buy in bulk. So, you can save a good amount of money by purchasing several months of OTC phentermine diet pills in advance.

Our Final Thoughts

Phentermine is an appropriate drug in some cases. But, its potential for adverse effects makes it a risky choice for most people. Instead of attempting fate and putting your health at risk, stick to a natural phentermine alternative without a prescription!

These OTC diet pills provide similar results without the risk. What's not to like? You can reach your weight loss goals, get the body you've always wanted, and get healthy! Try one of our best phentermine over-the-counter alternatives and see what kinds of results you can get.

