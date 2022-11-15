November 15: After the success of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many more, investors are looking for the next best crypto coins to buy for high returns. While some investors may choose to invest in cryptos for the long term, this guide reviews the best possible cryptocurrency assets to invest in for an extremely high return.

Here is the list of the best crypto tokens to buy now in India:

Trace.Top Metaverse Token ($TRC): $TRC is the native token of Trace Metaverse, Trace is a geolocation-based metaverse with AR technology for smartphones. It is a virtual copy of the whole world's map, where your avatar moves according to your geolocation. Trace is like Pokemon Go with the possibility of earning. You go, look for boxes inside which have valuable NFTs, go to work or school and earn money, you can also post something there, meet new friends and chat, pumping up your avatar, you earn all the time. In short, the game does not force narrow banal mechanics. You live your life, develop in the real and digital world in parallel and earn more. Trace missions to impress people to spend their lifetime using good habits, exploring surroundings, engaging in more communications in real life, and bringing them more motivation to move instead of sitting all the time in front of a computer.

When you move in the real world, your Trace avatar moves around the map in the metaverse. Trace governance token ($TRC) has only 5,000,000,000 token issuances and it has already raised more than 3.5 million USD. Trace will soon make its limited NFT sales, you may love to buy some rare NFTs so that you can be eligible to buy the token at their token pre-sale.

This real-life app has a strong possibility to explode in 2023, if you are a game and metaverse fan, Trace metaverse token (TRC) can be your big bet to be rich.

VITA INU TOKEN ($VINU): Vita Inu (VINU) is the governance token of the VINU Ecosystem and is the native token of the Vite DAG chain. VINU is the world’s first fast, feeless (and cheeky) dog-themed coin with high TPS and smart contracts.

VINU’s philosophy is to have fun, make new friends, and learn all about the greatest technological revolution of our lifetimes – cryptocurrency - within an engaging, viral ecosystem. In conjunction with the Vite network, Vita Inu seeks to play its part in building large DAG ecosystems where various cryptocurrencies may be moved around freely, securely, and efficiently.

VINU is a powerful multi-chain currency (BNB, Polygon, Ethereum, and others) and governance token of the Vinuverse. The VINU community believes cryptocurrencies should be moved around freely, securely, and efficiently. Vinupay, Vinuverse, Vinu games, and a lot more utilities are already existing for this token. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #797, with a live market cap of $6,697,633 USD. It has a circulating supply of 488,608,576,012,002 VINU coins and a max. Supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 VINU coins. We can perfectly say, VINU is currently the world’s most favorite emerging meme token which has real-life use cases and strong community support and maybe the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the world soon.



You can trade $Vinu at Bybit, the best crypto exchange in India right now. If you are a meme token and fun lover, you may put your bet on the VINU token to be rich.



Social Good ($SG) Token: Social Good Foundation Inc.’s mission is to build the world’s largest global platform and to provide financial freedom to all people worldwide. The more they shop through the SocialGood App, the more assets’ users earn. There are over 1.85 million users from more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The app has partnered with over 1,800major shopping websites, and users can earn SocialGood ($SG) cryptocurrency in proportion

to how much they spend at these stores. Social Good Foundation Inc. has registered 68 patents in Japan, including their patented Crypto Back system.



The more you participate in the growth of the SocialGood Ecosystem™, the more benefits you will gain. Supportive members of the community are more likely to earn 100% Crypto Back rewards. You could also win $1,000 worth of SG just by sharing a screenshot of your $SG earnings with the hashtag #SocialGoodApp_CryptoBack on social media.



Become a member of the Social Good app today by holding only 200 SG and get 100% cashback from all stores like Myntra, Flipkart, Make My Trip, and many more. The price of SG tokens is currently only $0.10 and has a possibility to go up to $506. If the social token is your favourite, you may put your bet on SG for a heavy gain.



Polygon ($MATIC): Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.



Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains). The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, in securing the system and enabling governance. Recently they announced partnerships with Disney, Instagram, Facebook, and many more. If you are a fan of Layer 2, Matic can be your steady bet.



Ethereum ($ETH): A decentralized software platform called Ethereum (ETH) makes it possible to create and manage smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps) without the need for a third party’s oversight, control, or interference. Ethereum aims to build a decentralized ecosystem of financial services that anybody in the world can use freely, regardless of their country of origin, race, or religion.



Cardano ($ADA): An "Ouroboros proof-of-stake" cryptocurrency called Cardano (ADA) was developed using a research-based methodology by engineers, mathematicians, and cryptography professionals. Charles Hoskinson, one of the original five founding members of Ethereum, co-founded the project. It has the 8th largest volume and can be your medium-risk bet as well.



Where to trade buy and trade Cryptocurrency?

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges available out there. You may consider buying crypto tokens ($VINU, $ETH, $MATIC, $ADA, etc.) at the world’s safest exchange, Bybit.com, or their app. It's currently the best exchange in India and also the 3rd biggest crypto exchange by daily derivatives volume. If you would like to trade at some other exchange, always check their safety precautions, etc.

Please remember new tokens like $TRC are not available in exchanges as you will be able to buy them at a discounted price, so for buying such tokens, you may join their communities or follow their websites to know how to buy.



Happy Trading and Happy investing!!! Please be safe and do your own research before investing!!!