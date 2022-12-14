Creatine is, without a doubt, one of the most unique supplements out there. It has been extensively studied and is widely considered to be one of the most effective supplements for athletes and bodybuilders wanting to improve their lean muscle mass and performance.

With that being said, finding the best creatine monohydrate powder can be challenging.

To help you along the way, this article will provide an overview of the best creatine supplements on the market and explain why they have been rated so highly.

With the correct information and research, you can find the best creatine monohydrate powder to help you reach your fitness goals and pack on pounds of gains in no time.

The 10 Best Creatine Monohydrate Powders For Sale In 2022

With so many products on the market, it is important to do your research before buying a creatine powder. This is because different products may contain different ingredients, different dosages, or different manufacturing processes.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work of purchasing, testing, and researching dozens of products to prove you with a top 10 of the best creatine monohydrate powders of 2022!

Huge Creatine Monohydrate Powder

Huge Creatine Monohydrate powder is the best creatine supplement currently available on the market. It contains pure 100% creatine monohydrate, which is the most effective type of creatine for enhancing physical performance.

It’s also the most researched form of creatine, meaning it’s guaranteed to be safe and beneficial for your health.

Within just a few weeks of starting Huge Creatine Monohydrate, you’ll notice improved muscle gains, faster recovery times, greater mass, and stronger lifts, all from starting this product. What we most like, though, is that it packs 5 grams of creatine into a single dose.

This is the clinically recommended dosage for bodybuilding and has been established as the gold standard for creatine supplements.

Huge Creatine Monohydrate Powder is currently available in two deliciously fruity flavors, including Pineapple Mango and Orange, as well as an unflavored variety for bodybuilders who like to mix their supplements into a single stacked beverage.

Alternatively, you can also buy Huge Creatine Monohydrate in a capsule form if you prefer to take your supplements in one fell swallow.

The capsule variety is also backed by dozens of positive user reviews, many of which proclaim the short and long-term benefits of taking Huge Creatine. Many satisfied users claim to have experienced a noticeable increase in size and ability within just one week of loading this product. And, with a fair price of less than a dollar per serving, it’s certainly worth the investment.

Each tub of Huge Creatine Monohydrate Powder contains 30 servings and costs just $29.95. We highly recommend starting here to avoid the hassle of researching other products. You won’t find much better than Huge and can pick up your first supply by clicking here.

Transparent Labs Creatine

Transparent Labs is known for its dedication to pure, high-quality, lab-produced supplements and their creatine is no different. Their unflavored monohydrate formulation contains no fillers, artificial additives, or sweeteners, making it a great choice for those who are looking for a simple, straightforward supplement.

Each serving of Transparent Labs Creatine contains 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate and is designed to increase strength and muscle mass. It is also free from any banned substances, making it a safe and effective choice for athletes and bodybuilders.

This supplement is also backed by dozens of positive user reviews. Many users have noticed improved performance when taking Transparent Labs Creatine, with some claiming to have seen a noticeable increase in muscle mass and strength within just a few weeks.

This product is available in a variety of flavors, including Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical Punch, and Hawaiian Splash, and Transparent Labs also offers a 60-serving tub so you don’t have to top-up each month. Each tub of Transparent Labs Creatine costs $49.99, which is a bit pricey.

Genius Brand Creatine

The Genius Brand takes a similar approach by leaning into scientific findings and innovations. Unlike other competitors, Genius Brand Creatine is formulated using a patented German variety of creatine, known as Creapure. This formulation is highly regulated under the German Pharmaceuticals Law and is guaranteed to be pure, safe, and effective.

Each serving of Genius Brand Creatine contains 5 grams of Creapure creatine monohydrate and is designed to increase strength, muscle mass, and explosive power. It is also free from any banned substances and is certified as a Kosher and Halal product.

Genius Brand Creatine is available in two flavors, Unflavored and Green Apple, and comes in a single 25-serving tub. This product is also backed by hundreds of positive user reviews, with many claiming to have experienced increased strength and muscle mass within just a few weeks, and costs just $24.99.

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

Optimum Nutrition is one of the leading supplement companies in the world and their Micronized Creatine Powder has been a customer favorite for years. This product is made with pure creatine monohydrate, which is micronized to increase solubility and absorption. As a result, this powder is quickly and easily absorbed by the body, making it a great choice for those looking to maximize their gains.

Each serving of this product contains 5 grams of pure micronized creatine monohydrate and is free from additives, fillers, and artificial sweeteners. It is also completely tasteless and odorless, making it easy to mix with other ingredients or stack with other supplements.

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder is currently available in a range of tub sizes, including a 60-serving tub, a 120-serving tub, a 240-serving tub, and even a 400-serving.

With so many bulk options, you could easily order a year’s supply and never worry about running out of creatine again. For a standard 240-serving tub, expect to pay $101.99, plus shipping and taxes.

Rari Nutrition Creation

Rari Nutrition's approach to creatine monohydrate infuses the power-house supplement with an added dose of AstraGin. This herbal extract is designed to help your body absorb creatine faster and more efficiently. It is also free from any artificial additives, fillers, or sweeteners, making it safe and effective for athletes and bodybuilders.

Each serving of Rari Nutrition Creation contains 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate and 25mg of AstraGin. It is available in a single unflavored variety, living up to its quality guarantee of no additives and no flavorings.

While many users have reported improved performance and increased muscle mass within just a few weeks of taking Rari Nutrition Creation, the effectiveness of this product is further backed by countless positive user reviews, many of which recommend the product to fellow bodybuilders and athletes.

Each tub of Rari Nutrition Creation contains 60 servings and costs just $39.99.

EVL Creatine5000

When EVLution Nutrition set out to create a potent and powerful creatine supplement, they wanted one that would provide the maximum benefits within the shortest time frame possible. This is why they created Creatine5000, a creatine powder with 5,000 milligrams of pure creatine monohydrate per serving.

This is a much higher dosage than most other creatine supplements and is designed to help you build muscle faster and increase your performance almost immediately. Additionally, it is free from any banned substances, making it a safe and legal choice for athletes and bodybuilders.

EVL Creatine5000 is completely free from added sweeteners or flavors, meaning that you can only purchase it in a single unflavored variety. It is, however, sold in both 30-serving and 60-serving tubs, depending on your budget and needs. And, at only $0.60 a serving, it’s one of the more affordable options on our list.

To pick up your first supply of EVL Creatine5000, head over to the official Evlution Nutrition website or Amazon.