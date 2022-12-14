Turkesterone: Benefits, Results, Dosage, Side Effects & More

If you're a natural lifter or athlete, you know that it can take a long time to build quality, lean muscle. That's why many of us look to add supplements to help speed up the process.

One of those supplements that have gained a lot of hype recently is Turkesterone. It's said to be one of the most promising natural supplements out there for building size and strength.

But, is it really as effective as some claim it to be, and more importantly, what can you expect from taking it?

We're here to show you literally everything there is to know about Turkesterone, so make sure to keep reading to find out if it's worth taking!

What is Turkesterone?

Turkesterone is a plant-based ecdysteroid, which is a naturally occurring steroid hormone found in certain plants. It is derived from the root of the Ajuga Turkestanica plant, which is native to Central and South Asia.

Ecdysteroids are a class of steroid hormones found in plants, fungi, and certain insects. They are known for their anabolic properties, meaning they build muscle mass, increase strength, and enhance performance.

In addition, they have adaptogenic effects, meaning they can help the body adapt to physical and mental stress.

When taken as a supplement, turkesterone helps to enhance performance, build muscle mass, and promote healthy muscle growth.

Additionally, turkesterone can reduce fatigue and increase endurance, making it an effective supplement for natural lifters and other athletes.

Is Turkesterone Natural?

Yes, unlike lab-synthesized SARMs or androgenic steroids, turkesterone is completely natural and comes from the root of the Ajuga turkestanica plant.

It is a plant-based ecdysteroid, or a naturally occurring prohormone found in certain plants. It is extracted and purified to create a concentrated supplement for bodybuilding and other athletic pursuits.

It does not bind to your androgen receptors like steroids do and, therefore, does not actually interact with your body in the same way as a steroid.

Instead, it simply stimulates your cells’ estrogen beta receptors, helping to produce a similar effect as testosterone without impacting your body’s ability to produce natural testosterone.

Benefits of Taking Turkesterone

Turkesterone has become increasingly popular as a workout supplement due to its ability to support the body's natural processes.

Whether you are looking to gain muscle mass, improve endurance, or just give your body a boost, turkesterone offers a range of benefits that can help you reach your goals. In the following section, we will discuss its many benefits and show how it can amplify your gains.

It Improves Lean Muscle Gains

Turkesterone works to increase lean muscle growth by activating the body’s natural protein synthesis process. It does this by supercharging your cell’s natural mRNA translation process and promoting the uptake of leucine (an essential branched-chain amino acid) into muscle cells.

This also creates a higher concentration of nitrogen, which prevents your muscles from degrading during a workout.

There is also ongoing research that suggests that turkesterone can increase intramuscular ATP levels, which the muscles can use to produce more energy. This means that you’ll be able to lift longer than usual without fatigue or burnout. Therefore, you’ll build mass faster than before with the added benefit of longer workouts.

Some studies have even found turkesterone to be nearly as effective as androgenic steroids but without the harsh side effects or long-term hormonal imbalances. This makes it one of the most effective natural supplements on the market today and a hot topic in the world of bodybuilding.

It Improves Strength

Having more ATP in your muscles can do more than just make you last longer in the gym – it can also help you lift heavier weights. Turkesterone is known to increase intramuscular strength, which can help you push through your limits without the risk of injury. This makes it a popular supplement for powerlifters and other strength athletes who are looking to break their personal bests.

Turkesterone also helps to reduce exercise-induced fatigue and increase muscle endurance. This allows you to work out for longer periods of time without feeling burned out or experiencing muscle cramps. This can also help you lift heavier weights for extended periods of time, allowing you to reach new heights in your strength training.

Finally, turkesterone can also increase the production of insulin-like growth hormone, which is one of the body’s most important hormones. This helps to increase overall strength and improve the body’s ability to recover from an intense workout.

It Promotes Muscle Recovery

Turkesterone isn’t just for building muscle mass – it can also help you recover from a tough workout. It does this by reducing inflammation and helping the body to flush out lactic acid, which can build up in the muscles after an intense workout.

It can also reduce the amount of cortisol released into the bloodstream during exercise. Cortisol is a stress hormone that can slow the body’s recovery process and limit muscle growth. By reducing cortisol levels, turkesterone can help you get back to the gym faster and with more energy.

Finally, turkesterone can also reduce the risk of DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness). This is the pain and stiffness that can occur after an intense workout, which can significantly reduce your workout performance. By reducing the risk of DOMS, turkesterone can help you hit the gym harder and more frequently.

It Enhances Exercise Performance

Turkesterone can also help you perform at your peak, even during the most intense workouts. By increasing intramuscular strength, turkesterone can help you lift heavier weights, which can increase muscle growth over time.

It can also help to reduce fatigue, allowing you to work out for longer periods of time without feeling burned out. This can help you reach your fitness goals faster and with less effort.

Finally, turkesterone can also reduce the risk of injury. By increasing your body’s natural ability to heal, turkesterone can help to reduce the risk of muscle strain or tears. This will help you stay in the gym and reach your goals faster and with fewer setbacks.

For an additional boost, you can also take one of the best pre workouts for men stacked with Turk.

What to Expect from Turkesterone

We’ve shown you the many benefits of taking turkesterone but you have to understand that it’s not a magical pill. With that being said, though, it is a great addition for natural lifters who are seeking an extra boost.

Your first cycle will be an exciting experience, as this powerful prohormone can provide some impressive results. The most common goal when running a Turkesterone cycle is to gain muscle mass and strength, but many users also report improved recovery time, increased libido, and enhanced mental focus.

During your first Turkesterone cycle you should expect to see noticeable increases in both lean body mass and strength within the first few weeks of use. You may also notice improved energy levels that can last throughout the entire day.

It’s important to remember that these effects are largely dependent on diet and proper supplementation during your cycle; without adequate nutrition or post-cycle therapy (PCT) any gains made from using Turkesterone could easily dissipate after stopping usage.

Nevertheless, it’s hands-down the best natural muscle builder we’ve come across. When taken correctly, as described in this article, you can expect to pack on more than a few pounds of lean muscle tissue, as well as get stronger in all of your compound/accessory lifts.

As an all-natural compound, these are major results that’ll help get you the physique you want. And, best of all, you won’t have to worry about taking a post-cycle therapy or restorative hormones. Simply take it as a standard cycle and then maintain your regular diet and workout routine.

Turkesterone Dosage Info

Of course, the dosage you are taking will play a significant role in your results. Generally, it’s advised to take a dosage between 500mg and 1,000mg, depending on your body weight and goals.

We’ve run cycles at both doses—500mg a day, as well as 1,000mg a day—and found that the full 1g (1,000mg) dosage for more effective in terms of results. It blew 500mg out of the water.

We advise getting Huge Turkesterone, which packs 500mg per soft gel. In that case, you’ll be taking two softgels per day.

Turkesterone should be taken orally, with a meal or snack. It is recommended that you start with a 500mg dosage for the first five days and then work your way up to 1,000mg when you are used to the supplement. It’s also important to take the supplement with enough time to allow your body to absorb it before your workout, so preferably in the morning with breakfast.

You should take Turkesterone as a cycle, with 8-12 weeks on and 2 weeks off. During the 8-12 weeks on, take 500mg to 1,000mg every day (both training and rest days).

During the 2 weeks off, discontinue use of the supplement completely. You shouldn’t experience any post-cycle symptoms but, if you do, contact your physician with any concerns.

Side Effects of Taking Turkesterone

As amazing as turkesterone may sound, you are probably wondering what's the catch. The good news is, there isn't much of one. As far as workout supplements go, it is one of the safest and cleanest compounds on the market today. However, there are a few things you should know

As we’ve stated already, turkesterone is an ecdysteroid, which means it is a naturally occurring compound found in plants. The effects of ecdysteroids such as turkesterone are similar to those of androgen steroids in that they both reduce inflammation, increase protein synthesis, and help to increase strength and stamina.

The difference is that ecdysteroids do not affect hormone levels. Instead, ecdysteroids work by stimulating the body's natural defenses, causing the body to respond by producing more proteins and reducing inflammation. This allows the body to reduce stress and recover faster from strenuous workouts, leading to greater strength and endurance.

There are a few mild side effects of taking turkesterone, though, which can include nausea, headaches, upset stomach, and fatigue. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you reduce your dosage or discontinue use of the supplement altogether.

The basic side effects of taking turkesterone are usually short-lived and typically only last for the first few days of a cycle. However, it is important to remember that everyone's body is different and side effects can vary from person to person. If you experience any of the symptoms for longer than a few days, it is best to consult with your doctor.

The most important thing to remember, though, is that since turkesterone is an ecdysteroid, it does not affect hormone levels and does not require a PCT. It is, however, important to take the recommended dosage and cycle length in order to get the best results from the supplement.

It is also important to remember to take breaks in between cycles to allow your body to rest and recover.

Overall, turkesterone is one of the safest and most effective supplements for improving strength and endurance.

Find the Best Turkesterone Supplement

Due to the hype around turkesterone, many companies have started selling it. Unfortunately, though, this has led to a significant difference in quality, with many users receiving sub-quality supplements.

We've tried most of the popular turkesterone supplements and, after a lot of testing, found that Huge Turkesterone by Huge Supplements was the most effective.

It is unique because it comes in soft gels rather than standard capsules. This makes it easier for your body to digest and absorb the turkesterone, getting the compound into your bloodstream faster than other competing products.

Huge Supplement's Turkesterone is made from 100% Ajuga turkestanica extract, with as much as 10% pure turkesterone in each 500mg soft gel. If you're going to run an entire cycle at 1000mg per day, we advise getting two bottles.

Huge Turkesterone currently retails for $59.95 and is available on the official Huge Supplements website, as well as on Amazon.

Do We Recommend Taking Turkesterone?

We 100% recommend taking turkesterone, especially if you are a natty lifter looking for a little boost to your gains. It is one of the best supplements on the market for those looking to maximize their workouts and build muscle. It’s an all-natural, plant-based compound.

It’s known for its many benefits, such as increasing lean muscle gains, improving strength and endurance, promoting muscle recovery, reducing inflammation and cortisol levels post-workout, enhancing exercise performance, and reducing the risk of injury. It also helps to increase intramuscular ATP levels which can result in more energy during workouts.

Overall, it is a great supplement that has been proven to be effective with minimal side effects. When taken correctly at a dosage between 500mg - 1,000mg per day split into 2 doses (morning/evening), turkesterone can help you see serious results without any nasty hormones or chemicals entering your body.

Of course, you should still maintain a healthy diet and workout routine; but if you need an extra boost then turkesterone may be just what you need!

Conclusion

In conclusion, turkesterone is a powerful and all-natural supplement that can help to improve muscle mass, increase strength, reduce fatigue, enhance exercise performance, promote recovery, and even reduce the risk of injury.

It’s safe for use by bodybuilders and athletes who are looking to get an extra boost in their workouts without any harsh side effects or long-term hormonal imbalances. The best way to take this supplement is at 500mg – 1,000mg per day (split into 2 doses) with meals or snacks as part of a cycle lasting 8 – 12 weeks on followed by 2 weeks off.

To ensure you get high-quality turkesterone without fillers or other additives we recommend purchasing Huge Supplement’s Turkesterone Soft Gels which contain 10% pure Ajuga turkestanica extract in each capsule. With just two months of taking this supplement, you should begin to experience improved gains from your workout routine!

