Top 12 Best Protein Powders For Muscle Gain That Really Work

We're about to reveal the 12 best protein powders for muscle gain, so you can avoid wasting money and get right to the gains.

Top 12 Best Protein Powders For Muscle Gains

We have spent months testing dozens and dozens of protein powders we could get our hands on to see how we liked them. Naturally, our favorites found their way onto our list.

Throughout the testing phase, we considered the effectiveness, formula, taste, price, value, safety, and much more to ensure we recommend only the best.

Are you ready to get those gains with the best protein powders for muscle gain? Let's kick the list off with our all-time favorite.

#1 Huge Supplements Whey

Serving size: 1 scoop (30.8g)

Servings per container: 30

We said it was our all-time favorite, and we meant it. It doesn't get better than Huge Whey!

Every scoop packs up to 25g of protein, thanks to the manufacturer's use of the highest-quality concentrate. For everything it has to offer, it’s definitely the best protein powder for muscle gain out there.

But it isn't just effective; it's also ridiculously tasty! A protein powder you can genuinely enjoy? What more could you possibly ask for?

Our number one pick comes in six seriously delicious flavors:

Cookie and Cream

Vanilla Milkshake

Chocolate Peanut butter

Strawberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Muffin

Fruity Cereal

Hundreds of users back up its quality and muscle-building effectiveness. So, use it with complete confidence that it isn't just us who rave about it.

For an insanely effective muscle-gaining protein powder that won't break the bank while exceeding standards, Huge Whey is your perfect match. You'll easily hit your macros every single day. By clicking here, you’ll be taken to the official product page on the Huge Supplements website.

#2 Huge Supplements Vegan Protein

Serving size: 1 scoop (30g)

Servings per container: 25

We know some of you are looking for a plant-based, vegan protein powder that still allows you to get the gains you're striving for. So, don't worry; we've got your back.

Huge Vegan Protein is the best option for those of you who follow a plant-based diet. It slams a whopping 20g of protein per scoop, which is something you certainly don't see every day.

The genius formulators at Huge Supplements took protein from four different sources — rice, fava bean, mung bean, and pea — to ensure it offers you a complete protein profile with all the amino acids your body craves.

That's right; it's unarguably the best vegan protein powder for muscle gain on the market. It'll help you build quality muscle without risking your plant-based diet.

Oh, and you can pick from five super tasty flavors:

Birthday Cake

Cookies and Cream

Cinnamon Crunch

Graham Cracker

Marshmallow Madness

If you don't want your gains to come from animal-based products, Huge Vegan Protein is your new best friend.

#3 Gold Standard Whey Protein

Serving size: 1 scoop (30.4g)

Servings per container: 74

Gold Standard Whey Protein is created by Optimum Nutrition, a brand that has been involved in the nutrition industry since 1986.

It's a self-proclaimed post-workout nutritional supplement that will help you unlock your full potential and gain muscle — and we'd have to agree with the statement.

If you like to focus on high-intensity endurance or strength training, you'll no doubt love ON's whey protein, as it contains both isolates, concentrates, and peptides.

Gold Standard Whey Protein comes in an incredible range of flavors, including:

Banana Cream

Chocolate Coconut

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Coffee

Cookies and Cream

Delicious Strawberry

Double Rich Chocolate

Extreme Milk Chocolate

In all honesty, it was the range of flavors that attracted us initially. And we were pleasantly surprised to find that the majority of them tasted as good as they sounded.

Plus, they work well with either water or milk (although, we prefer milk).

#4 Klean Isolate

Serving size: 1 scoop (22.3g)

Servings per container: 20

The brand name is pretty on point — the formula of this isolate is one of the cleanest going. It's created without gluten, wheat, artificial flavorings, sweeteners, or colorings. Not to mention it's GMO-free (as all Klean Athlete products are).

The protein powder is crafted with the ethos that the most important training facility we have is the planet. Therefore, the brand takes sustainability and environmental responsibility very seriously.

While some gym-goers are nervous about all-natural formulas, you can rest easy knowing this one mixes smoothly with water or milk and tastes amazing.

That said, as far as flavor options go, Klean Isolate is somewhat lacking. You can only choose from three — Vanilla, Chocolate, and Unflavored. Not the most outstanding selection, but still a selection nonetheless.

It's on the pricier side of things, too, so we wouldn't recommend it to those on a super-tight budget. However, we think the sticker value is justified when you consider the clean formula, mixability, and taste.

#5 Nitro Tech Whey

Serving size: 1 scoop (45g)

Servings per container: 40

Nitro Tech Whey Protein is crafted by MuscleTech, a leading manufacturer of sports supplements. They create everything from mass gainers to pre-workouts to the whey protein we're looking at today.

As one of their advanced formulas, Nitro Tech Whey claims to deliver astounding mass and strength results, alongside speeding up workout recovery and even enhancing performance. That's quite the list for a humble protein powder!

Perhaps the most standout aspect of it is the high content of glutamine and creatine. Each scoop (one serving) provides 5.3g of glutamine and 3g of creatine monohydrate. This isn't often seen in the protein powder world and can help you pack on muscle mass without fat.

That said, it's worth keeping in mind that it does contain some artificial flavors and sweeteners, which would go against many people's clean diets.

You can pick from the following five (fairly standard) flavors:

Chocolate

Cookies and Cream

Milk Chocolate

Strawberry

Vanilla

They’re all very delicious, so try them out for yourself!

#6 Ghost Whey

Serving size: 1 rounded scoop (39g)

Servings per container: 26

Ghost Whey protein has seriously broken the mold when it comes to packaging. It's certainly going to pop off your shelves with bright colors and graffiti-esque branding.

But they aren't all bark and no bite! The brand has dreams of becoming the first "lifestyle sports nutrition brand," sponsoring athletes, DJs, and entrepreneurs alike.

Each scoop contains around 15g of protein, 4g of carbs, 2g of sugars, and 130 calories. On top of the macros, you can expect 10% of your daily calcium intake and 6% of your iron.

The ingredients list is pretty short, repping the clean formula Ghost always wanted. We appreciate that they disclose the exact amount of each type of whey too.

Like their packaging, Ghost Whey powder comes in creative flavors, such as:

Cereal Milk

Chips Ahoy!

Cinnamon Cereal Milk

Coffee Ice Cream

Nutter Butter

Oreo

Peanut Butter Cereal Milk

As you can see, there’s a lot of unique flavors to choose from. Pick your favorite and give it a shot.

#7 GNC Pro Performance Whey