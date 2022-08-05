Best Belly Fat Burner- Top 3 Thermogenic Fat Burners for 2022

Men and Women with belly fat are a common sight all around you. But the condition is not as innocent as it looks. It poses a number of health risks in men.

When carrying extra weight is risky, it is more so for belly fat. In the case of belly fat, the deposition of the fat is not merely limited under the belly skin.

Deposition of fat padding just below the skin of the belly is called subcutaneous fat.

Belly fat also gets deposited in the areas surrounding the internal organs of the belly. Such fat lying deep inside the abdomen is called visceral fat.

Doctors connect a number of health risks to the belly fat as given below:

● High blood pressure

● Diabetes Type 2

● Insomnia

● Cardiovascular ailments

● Cancer

In addition to dietary and exercise regimes which will be dealt with in later paragraphs, following dietary supplements can be of huge benefits for getting rid of belly fat.

1. PhenQ - Best Belly Fat Burner Overall

2. LeanBean - Best Thermogenic Fat-burner for Women

3. PrimeShred - Shredding for Professional Athletes

The above dietary supplements are made of natural ingredients which tend to shed the belly fat with a three prong attack. These are:

● suppressing appetite so that calorie intake can be reduced

● shedding extra fat by boosting metabolism

● providing more energy so that the user can carry out hard training to burn calories.

# PhenQ # - Best Belly Fat burner - *Editor’s Pick*



PhenQ dietary supplement for reducing belly fat contains potent ingredients as given below:

❖ Alpha Lacy’s Reset

❖ Capsimax Powder

❖ Chromium Picolinate

❖ Caffeine

❖ Nopal

❖ L-Carnitine Fumarate

Alpha Lacy’s Reset is a synergic blend of alpha lipoic acid, magnesium and cysteine. This patented blend of potent ingredients make the Reset a rich antioxidant eliminating free radicals.

Alpha lipoic acid of the complex triggers the enzyme called AMP-kinase, activating the metabolism. As the metabolism is boosted, the body starts burning excess fat causing weight-loss.

Fatigue is reduced and the recovery after training is improved.

Magnesium improves metabolism yielding more energy.

L-cysteine which has been included in the Reset complex stimulates the glutathione synthesis, eliminating oxidative stress. Aging process is halted. By regulating hormonal secretion it helps to improve mood.

Capsimax contains capsaicinoids. Capsaicinoids trigger thermogenesis in the body which means more heat is produced inside the body. Excess heat generated due to thermogenesis melts the fat thus helping to slim the body and reduce the belly fat.

Chromium Picolinate is an essential mineral chromium which helps in curbing hunger cravings, thus reducing calorie intake.

Caffeine is thermogenic, melting the excess fat by heat due to thermogenesis. It is well known for reducing fatigue and improving focus.

Nopal is a fiber rich cactus which curbs appetite by getting a feeling of fullness of stomach. By binding to the dietary fat, the fiber in the ingredient Nopal helps in the removal of the fat through the body's waste disposal system.

L-Carnitine Fumarate helps in burning the excess fat stored in the belly fat. This substance is found normally in red meat and green vegetables. By burning the fat into useful energy it fights tiredness as well as psychological exhaustion.

# LeanBean # - Top Thermogenic Fat Burner for Women

