Best Android VPNs: Protect Your Data And Browsing

There are plenty of Android VPNs out there, but this guide is here to show you the best VPN for your device. This means that you’ll get to see which VPNs have been created with Android mobiles in mind so that you can enjoy complete internet privacy at a cost-effective price point. Plus you’ll get to see how you can use a top Android VPN to enjoy lots of extra features like unblocking streaming services and so on. This guide has even handpicked the three best Android VPNs to start you off:
- ExpressVPN: Best all-round Android VPN
- Cyberghost: Best VPN in terms of server locations
- NordVPN: Best VPN for internet security
Top VPN Picks for 2023
All of the best Android VPNs will share certain key features. Obviously, being able to keep your web traffic secret is key, but you should also be able to do other things like use simultaneous devices, unblock streaming services and a whole lot more. Take a look at the following Android VPNs to see what you should be looking for:
Our #1: ExpressVPN
This is one of the world’s most popular VPNs and it’ll work great with your Android device. The brand has created its own Android APK that you can download for free and enjoy a 30-day trial to see if it’s right for you. You’re likely to be impressed as the ExpressVPN app gives you access to over 90 servers dotted in locations all over the world. ExpressVPN has a great reputation for maining customer privacy and security, and its app is always wonderfully intuitive to use. There’s also a split tunneling feature which is handy if you want to apply the VPN to one website and not others.
Pros:
- Excellent Android VPN app
- Good quantity and variety of server locations
- User-friendly VPN interface
- Handy split tunnelling feature
Cons:
- Not the cheapest VPN
Second best VPN: Cyberghost
Next up on this list of the best Android VPNs is Cyberghost. This has got an excellent VPN app that lets you redirect your web traffic off over 90 server locations that are well-distributed all over the world. It’s a VPN that is more than capable of keeping your data private and your web security will get an upgrade thanks to the antivirus software. Again, this isn’t one of the cheapest Android VPNs, but if you are looking for fast downloads, and the ability to use up to seven simultaneous connections, then you can’t really go wrong with Cyberghost. Plus there is a 45-day money back guarantee that gives you a great chance to see if this VPN is right for you.
Pros:
- Over 90 remote server locations
- Up to seven simultaneous connections
- Fast download speeds
- Antivirus software included
Cons:
- Some privacy policy concerns
Next best VPN: NordVPN
This is another top Android VPN that will give you a fast and easy way to keep your web activity private. You can download the NordVPN Android app and it will be able to redirect your web traffic off one of over 50 servers worldwide, and it’s worth noting that NordVPN has several extra security features like antivirus tools. It’s definitely one of the more in-depth VPNs out there that benefits from customisable options such as split tunneling, Tor connections and Meshnet file sharing. All of this comes at a high price point, but if you want industry-grade VPN encryption, then you’ll need to check out what NordVPN has to offer.
Pros:
- Over 50 remote server locations
- High-grade security and privacy
- Built-in antivirus software
- Split tunneling included
Cons:
- Complex for new users
Understanding VPNs
All VPNs should be able to perform the central task of hiding your web traffic. This means that you can use your Android device to visit websites and there would be no record of your personal information.
This is done because VPNs create a virtual private network by bouncing your web traffic off one of its remote servers. As a result, your IP address will be replaced therefore ensuring your online anonymity. Not only does this boost your security and privacy, but it means that you might be able to access certain services outside of your locale such as streaming platforms and so on.
Evaluating VPN Providers
Server Count and Locations
You’ll find that all good Android VPNs will be able to bounce your web traffic off dozens of different servers. So if you are based in the US, you should be able to load up the VPN and it could make it look like you are using the internet anywhere from Canada to the UK and beyond.
The best VPNs won’t just have lots of servers, but they will also be based in a decent variety of global locations. As a result, you should be able to enjoy unrestricted restricted access to an entire world of web uses from the convenience of your Android device.
First-Hand Experience
Lots of VPNs will offer a free trial package that lets you use their services for a certain amount of time without spending a single dime. These free trials are always worth taking up as you might find that there is a discrepancy between what a VPN says that it offers and what it can actually do.
After all, you might find that a VPN’s download speeds aren’t all that they said they were, or that claims to unblock streaming services only applies to things like Hulu and Disney Plus, but not something like BBC iPlayer.
Privacy and Security
It’s also worth considering where the VPN is actually based. This is because certain countries that are part of the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes, and 14 Eyes alliances are much more likely to be able to snoop on your internet activities. These alliances are countries that share their internet surveillance meaning that if your VPN is based somewhere like the US or UK, the virtual private network might not be quite so effective.
You should also check to see how the VPN will handle your personal data. After all, all good VPNs will have a strict no-log policy that should be regularly audited by third-party organizations. This ensures that no record of your internet activity is kept with the VPN service that you are using.
Specialized VPN Services
Every VPN company should be able to carry out the basic task of keeping your internet activity private, but many VPNs will include specialized services that boost your enjoyment of the web. For example, many top VPNs will make a big point about how they can unblock streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Hulu and so on. Plus you might find other VPNs that excel in areas such as gaming, content creation, ecommerce and even mobile usage.
Finding a top Android VPN for different purposes like gaming, streaming, and different platforms
It’s always worth checking under the hood of each VPN to make sure that it can deliver for your particular uses. If you just want a VPN for watching streaming, then you will want to ensure that the download speeds are capable of delivering at least 500 Mbps. However, if you are planning to use your mobile for content creation, you’ll also want fast upload speeds too.
Don’t forget to see how many simultaneous devices your VPN can handle if you’re looking to share the VPN service with others in your household. All of this shows that there are plenty of reasons why you shouldn’t automatically download the first VPN you see.
Setting Up VPNs
It’s so easy to set up a VPN on your Android device. All that you usually need to do is to download the VPN app either from the Google Play store or the VPN brand’s site itself.
First, you will need to set up an account with the VPN company which can usually be done by entering something as simple as an email address. From here, you’ll have to pick which payment plan you want to use and then make your payments. Once this is done, you will be able to download the app and start using the internet with a whole lot more freedom and privacy.
Conclusion - Start using the best Android VPNs
This guide has shown you that there is plenty of choice in terms of Android VPNs, and you are sure to find one that is suitable to your needs and price point. Above all, the best Android VPNs will have apps that you can download to your device and from here enjoy much more freedom and privacy over how you use the internet.
It’s a good idea to try the free trial of these Android VPNs to see which one is right for you, as they will all have their pros and cons. So download a VPN for a better way to use the internet from your Android device.
Android VPNs FAQ
Are there any free Android VPNs?
Yes, the likes of ProtonVPN and TunnelBear both have VPNs that you can get for free. Just note the fact that all free VPNs have their limitations in terms of the number of servers, download speeds and there might even be a monthly data cap.
How much do Android VPNs normally cost?
It depends which VPN you are using. On average, you should expect to pay upwards of $10 per month for a quality VPN. However, it’s worth noting that this cost can be dramatically reduced if you opt for a longer payment plan for all three options recommended in this article.
Do I have to download an app to use an Android VPN?
Not at all. You can simply go into your Android setting menu, click on Network and Internet, hit Advanced and select VPN. Here you just have to enter in your provider’s information, click Save and you’ll have the VPN added.
Provided in cooperation with WLX
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.