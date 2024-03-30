Is it Bandit.Camp Legit?

Yes, Bandit.Camp is a legit platform that has served millions of gamblers across the globe. To prove that this platform is all about fair business, we will give you evidence and facts. For example, the ownership of this website is transparent and can be found in the footer. The company behind Bandit.Camp is APEGANG LIMITED, with headquarters in Cyprus.

This website also uses SSL 256-bit RSA encryption to keep your personal and financial information safe. It is also important to mention the fact that Bandit.Camp is all about fairness hence why a Blockchain-powered provably fair system was put in place.

Lastly, we also looked closely at what existing customers had to say about this website. Based on 1,200 unique reviews on Trustpilot, 84% of players had an excellent time when playing on this website and a majority of them praised the site for quick support, excellent bonuses, and a variety of casino games.

Advantages and Drawbacks of Bandit.Camp

Pros:

Plenty of ways to get free scrap on the website through bonus codes, doing surveys, or by claiming daily rewards.

There is a wide plethora of deposit methods, including skins, cryptocurrencies, gift cards, and fiat money through credit cards and Zen.

Numerous games with pristine graphics and animations are available on this website.

Cons:

This website operates without a proper gambling license

It is not possible to withdraw fiat money from the website, as only skins and crypto withdrawals are available

Customer Care

Reaching out for help on Bandit.Camp can be done in a variety of ways. To begin with, a dedicated live chat feature is available and the agents can be reached 24/7, 7 days a week. Alternatively, it is also possible to send out your queries, problems, praises, or complaints to the following email address: support@bandit.camp. Lastly, we should also mention that customer staff can be reached via social media channels like Discord or Twitter.

Summary

In this piece, we tried to provide you with the best Bandit.Camp promo codes that are going to provide you with everything you need to come out on top. To give you an overlay of the website, we have also included valuable information about the available games on this website and additional offers that can be claimed just by staying active.

That said, there is no time to waste. Head over to the Bandit.Camp website, use the code “HELLAGOOD” and enjoy $0,15 for free alongside a 5% deposit bonus. This bundle is going to provide extra bang for your buck and put you in profit!

FAQ

Who is the owner of Bandit.Camp?

The company behind Bandit.Camp is APEGANG LIMITED, reg. no. HE 434551, with the address at Avlonos, Maria House 1, Nicosia, Cyprus.

Is Bandit.Camp allowed in the US?

Given the fact that Bandit.Camp put in place strict terms of service all customers need to abide by, we can verify that United States players coming from New York, Washington, and any other state that does not allow Steam trades or games are forbidden from signing up for an account.

How to get more Bandit.Camp bonus codes?

Getting more Bandit.Camp bonus codes is a simple task to achieve. To begin with, make sure to follow Bandit.Camp across social media channels as you are likely to find a variety of bonus codes there. On top of that, do not forget to join the official Discord channels where you can participate in daily giveaways and win codes.

Is Bandit.Camp safe?

Yes, Bandit.Camp is a safe and established website that has been around for quite some time. On this website, players will enjoy SSL encryption, which is put in place to guard personal and banking information. Moreover, a Blockchain-powered provably fair system has also been implemented to ensure gambling fairness.

What are the free codes for Bandit.Camp?

The latest free codes on Bandit.Camp are “HELLAGOOD”, “INFOTOP”, and “HELLAMARKETING”. All of these Bandit.Camp promo codes will grant $0,15 for free and a 5% deposit offer on your next payment.