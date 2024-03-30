If you are looking for a dedicated Rust gambling site you can’t go wrong with, we suggest you give Bandit.Camp a chance. Alongside offering numerous niche games, this platform rewards newcomers and existing customers. With that in mind, we can also offer the latest Bandit.Camp promo code “HELLAGOOD” will automatically grant you $0,15 free scrap alongside a 5% deposit bonus. For more information about what this betting site brings, we urge you not to miss out on this review.
Latest Bandit.Camp Promo Codes and Bonus Offers
HELLAGOOD - by using this Bandit.Camp bonus code, players can get $0,15 free scrap for sign up and a 5% deposit bonus on the next payment.
INFOTOP - make sure to use this promo code as it will grant you $0,15 in free scrap and to make things even better, you can get 5% extra on your upcoming deposit.
HELLAMARKETING - activate this Bandit.Camp promo code and get yours $0,15 free scrap and enjoy a whopping 5% deposit offer.
How to Use Bandit.Camp Promo Code?
Using Bandit.Camp promo codes are a straightforward process. However, if this is the first time you are dealing with this platform, there is nothing to worry about as below, you can find a dedicated step-by-step guide on how to claim a code.
Sign up for an account using your existing Steam profile. Before signing up, keep in mind that you need to have a level 5+ Steam account to claim Bandit.Camp bonus codes.
Once the account has been created, head over to the “Free Scrap” which can be found under the “Wallet” category.
Head over to the “Redeem a promo code” section and enter the code “HELLAGOOD”.
You will instantly claim $0,15 in free scrap alongside a 5% deposit offer triggered after a successful payment.
Advantages of Bandit.Camp Bonus Codes
Given the fact that Bandit.Camp bonus codes are considered as bundles, there are a variety of perks that you are in for if you use them. For more information about the main advantages, refer to the list below.
Get started for free: There are not many no-deposit bonuses available, and Bandit.Camp bonus code allows newcomers to claim $0,15 for free. Even though this is not a big sum, it will still allow you to try certain games and feel whether you like them.
Increase your starting bankroll: Another important thing to mention is the 5% deposit bonus that you are in for. This can significantly increase the planned budget that you wanted to deposit on this website hence why allowing for increased playtime.
Level up without risking your funds: It is also important to mention that the more you wager, the more experience points you can claim and climb through VIP levels without having to deposit as you are playing with bonus funds.
Is there a difference between referral, promo, and Bandit.Camp Bonus Codes?
Code terminology differs on this gambling platform; we are here to guide you through what is available. Let us start with Bandit.Camp promo codes. These codes can be claimed once you sign up for an account and they usually provide a no deposit bonus offer alongside getting 5% extra on your next deposit. For reference, Bandit.Camp promo code is “HELLAGOOD”.
Keep in mind that promo codes can only be used once, while the Bandit.Camp bonus codes can be used repeatedly by both newcomers and existing customers. Such codes can be found across official social media channels like Twitter or Telegram. With these offers, players are in for either free money or similar exclusive deals.
Lastly, referral codes can be placed in the same category as promo codes. However, with this terminology, you are on the other side as you invite someone to join a website using your code. By doing this, both you and your refer are claiming a reward.
Promotions and Bonuses Available on Bandit.Camp
To be honest, there are a lot of bonuses and promotions waiting for you on this website. Alongside the welcome offers you can unlock through promo codes, here are additional ones available to anyone without risking a thing.
Races
During seasonal events such as Easter, players are in for different races that bring massive rewards. The way this promotion works is simple: The more scrap you wager on the website, the more raffle tickets you will win.
These promotions have up to 100 winners and are usually split over several weeks. For example, the latest Easter Wager Raffle has an enormous prize pool of $250,000. By going to the promotion page, you can figure out how many raffle tickets you have acquired.
Top Bandits
This is a promotion that anyone can join and runs at all times. Top Bandits promo is split into three different promotions, that being daily, weekly, and monthly. Players who wager the most on the website throughout the day, week, or month are in for rewards. For example, we can mention that the player who wagers the most in March walks away with 1,500 scraps for free.
Open Your Daily Case
If you want to get something out of nothing, then make sure to give this promotion a chance. Link your Discord profile, make sure that your Steam profile is set to public, and ensure to add bandit.camp to your name. Afterward, verify that you have a level 5+ Steam account and joined Bandit.Camp’s Discord channel. This will allow you to open a daily free case to win up to 500 scrap.
Complete Offers and Surveys
To access this promotion, a valid email is required. Afterward, you will find numerous simple tasks and surveys that you can complete. In return, Bandit.Camp will reward you with scrap. We should mention that using VPNs to complete offers is strictly prohibited and can lead to account suspension.
Daily Giveaway & Codes
By joining the official Bandit.Camp Discord channel, players can participate in a daily giveaway and win solid prizes. The Discord channel also crawls with bonus codes that players can use to claim exclusive perks on the website, such as deposit offers or free scrap.
Reviewing Casino Games on Bandit.Camp
Now that we have provided you with all there is about the latest Bandit.Camp promo code, it is time to touch base on what funds can be used for. With that being said, you can refer to the upcoming text for more information about the games offered on this gambling platform.
Crate Battles
This is one of the go-to games for most gamblers on this website. Players can either create or join battles in a winner-takes-all type of match. The animations are great, and this game is surely going to give you an adrenaline rush. We should also mention that creating battles increases experience points accumulated by 5%.
Wheel of Fortune
This one resembles the real Wheel of Fortune game you can play in Rust. The coloring, the wheel, everything is the same. That said, if you like wagering scrap while playing Rust, you can also do it here, but this time around, for real money.
Scrap Upgrader
This one is a classic and it allows players to wager on-site currency to claim more expensive items. Keep in mind that players can either type in the multiplier they are looking for or use the suggested ones. We should also mention the fact that a provably fair system is also put in place for this game and can be accessed as soon as the round has been played.
Minefield Madness
Have you ever run across the map and stumbled upon a land mine that killed you? If that made you furious, now you have a perfect chance to get one back by playing the Mines game, which resembles the Rust graphics. Choose how many land mines you want on the field, type in the wager, and have a go at it.
Crate Unboxing
Opening cases against other players does not guarantee a prize, but opening them yourself will give you a guaranteed skin you can withdraw at any time. Choose from various available cases based on your risk tolerance and enjoy stunning animations that get you hooked on this game.
Beancan Blast
This one feels a lot like the good old Dice game. In the Beancan Blast game, players bet over or under to determine whether the doors are getting blown off or not. Keep in mind that both the wager and the odds are fully customizable for this one. With one lucky blast, you can win an insane amount of money.
Spinner Battles
This one is suitable for 2 to 4 players. Choose your color based on how many players can join the game, wait for the opponents to hop in, and wait for the game to commence. The player takes it all when the spinner lands on a certain color.
Is it Bandit.Camp Legit?
Yes, Bandit.Camp is a legit platform that has served millions of gamblers across the globe. To prove that this platform is all about fair business, we will give you evidence and facts. For example, the ownership of this website is transparent and can be found in the footer. The company behind Bandit.Camp is APEGANG LIMITED, with headquarters in Cyprus.
This website also uses SSL 256-bit RSA encryption to keep your personal and financial information safe. It is also important to mention the fact that Bandit.Camp is all about fairness hence why a Blockchain-powered provably fair system was put in place.
Lastly, we also looked closely at what existing customers had to say about this website. Based on 1,200 unique reviews on Trustpilot, 84% of players had an excellent time when playing on this website and a majority of them praised the site for quick support, excellent bonuses, and a variety of casino games.
Advantages and Drawbacks of Bandit.Camp
Pros:
Plenty of ways to get free scrap on the website through bonus codes, doing surveys, or by claiming daily rewards.
There is a wide plethora of deposit methods, including skins, cryptocurrencies, gift cards, and fiat money through credit cards and Zen.
Numerous games with pristine graphics and animations are available on this website.
Cons:
This website operates without a proper gambling license
It is not possible to withdraw fiat money from the website, as only skins and crypto withdrawals are available
Customer Care
Reaching out for help on Bandit.Camp can be done in a variety of ways. To begin with, a dedicated live chat feature is available and the agents can be reached 24/7, 7 days a week. Alternatively, it is also possible to send out your queries, problems, praises, or complaints to the following email address: support@bandit.camp. Lastly, we should also mention that customer staff can be reached via social media channels like Discord or Twitter.
Summary
In this piece, we tried to provide you with the best Bandit.Camp promo codes that are going to provide you with everything you need to come out on top. To give you an overlay of the website, we have also included valuable information about the available games on this website and additional offers that can be claimed just by staying active.
That said, there is no time to waste. Head over to the Bandit.Camp website, use the code “HELLAGOOD” and enjoy $0,15 for free alongside a 5% deposit bonus. This bundle is going to provide extra bang for your buck and put you in profit!
FAQ
Who is the owner of Bandit.Camp?
The company behind Bandit.Camp is APEGANG LIMITED, reg. no. HE 434551, with the address at Avlonos, Maria House 1, Nicosia, Cyprus.
Is Bandit.Camp allowed in the US?
Given the fact that Bandit.Camp put in place strict terms of service all customers need to abide by, we can verify that United States players coming from New York, Washington, and any other state that does not allow Steam trades or games are forbidden from signing up for an account.
How to get more Bandit.Camp bonus codes?
Getting more Bandit.Camp bonus codes is a simple task to achieve. To begin with, make sure to follow Bandit.Camp across social media channels as you are likely to find a variety of bonus codes there. On top of that, do not forget to join the official Discord channels where you can participate in daily giveaways and win codes.
Is Bandit.Camp safe?
Yes, Bandit.Camp is a safe and established website that has been around for quite some time. On this website, players will enjoy SSL encryption, which is put in place to guard personal and banking information. Moreover, a Blockchain-powered provably fair system has also been implemented to ensure gambling fairness.
What are the free codes for Bandit.Camp?
The latest free codes on Bandit.Camp are “HELLAGOOD”, “INFOTOP”, and “HELLAMARKETING”. All of these Bandit.Camp promo codes will grant $0,15 for free and a 5% deposit offer on your next payment.
