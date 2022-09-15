Award Winning Automated PR Platform, ZEX PR Wire Is Creating Waves In The Industry With Its Innovative Approach

We live in a time where getting consumers' attention has become the most challenging and valuable thing. And when something has such a great value, you have to be different and unique in your approach to achieve your target. ZEX PR Wire is here to revolutionise the market of PR with its innovative approach. It's a platform that promises to provide a solution to every problem a PR Team or firm faces in this fast-changing time.



A good PR strategy is extremely important for any company to create consistency in the market, and increase its awareness. Nowadays press release campaigns are as important as social media management or influencer marketing. It's the press releases of a company that makes a clear and official statement about its products or services thus making the people or audience aware of correct information.



Understanding the requirements of the fast-evolving industry, the team of ZEX PR Wire has come up with a very modern, fast, efficient, and budget-friendly approach to provide PR-related solutions to leading and growing businesses. The founders of ZEX have worked day and night to come up with a Press Release Distribution SAAS platform that syndicates press release content to Tier 1, 2 & 3 media outlets globally.



It has also partnered with 500+ media outlets and is a 99% automated platform that can be used by any marketing or PR team for conducting and managing PR campaigns for their clients. Furthermore, ZEX PR Wire promises to be a platform with zero mail trails, zero mediators, & truly automated PR platform which enables you to do any press release campaign in less than 72 hours. Some of the best features of Zex PR Wire include:



Multiple Company Management

24/7 web & email support

Dedicated Whatsapp/Telegram support

Exclusive agency plan and reseller plans

Transparent pricing

Automated full coverage report

Dedicated Editorial Support

No additional charges for image uploading

Free PR templates

Link insertion



The platform has been founded by Mr. Saurabh Singla and Mr. Apoorv Gupta with a background in engineering. Thanks to their excellent vision and tech skills, the platform has managed to make a huge mark in the industry and has been rewarded several times. Some of the most reputed awards won by the team include:



“Best PR Partner” by Metadecypt at Museum of the Future Dubai

“Best PR SAAS Platform in Blockchain Space” by India Blockchain Week 2022 organized by BlockOn Capital

“Best PR WIRE” by Money Expo Mumbai 2022 by Trasol

“Best PR Agency” by India Ecommerce 2022 organized by Entrepreneurs Media