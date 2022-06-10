A Potential Price Hike In KDMC Real Estate Is On Its Way Predicts Real Estate Enthusiast and Wisebiz Founder Partner - Chintan Vasani

Wisebiz Realty, a Real Estate Market Research, Strategic Planning and Sales Closure Management Company having slew of Projects in Mumbai MMR have been appointed as a Strategic partner for a 10 acre and over 1100 apartments township - Charms Padmavati Royal, a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Project at the holy town of Titwala, known for Siddhivinayak Mahaganpati Mandir and #CPRoyal is at a walking distance from the Mandir. The Project is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between MHADA, Charms Group and Associate Partner - Padmavati Builders.

Commenting on the above development, Chintan Vasani - Founder Partner, Wisebiz Realty said, “The real estate market has seen an uptick given the current positivity of buyer sentiments. Also, consumers leveraged the opportunity to buy real estate due to the low interest rates and lucrative payment plans provided by the developers along with other exciting offers. The sales momentum saw a sharp rise as this was also the last opportunity for real estate buyers before a potential price hike. We are proud to be associated in a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) project and also our official entry into KDMC. It’s a very interesting market and have major Real Estate players like TATA, Mahindra, Lodha, Runwal, Regency and a few more doing exceptional work. Direct Railway Connectivity to Kalyan, Thane and Dadar is the key positive feature of people opting for Titwala and areas nearby. Pricing and amenities make the deal even sweeter. KDMC market has huge potential and now is the best time to enter. Taking about CP Royal, for the very first time, we have made a TVC with acclaimed actor Hiten Tejwani explaining about PMAY Scheme and our project. We have planned a 360-degree campaign covering Print media, OOH, Radio and Digital. We plan to use Social Media influencers to amplify our reach. Our Creative Agency - Creative Steps have worked tirelessly in designing the campaign.”

Chintan is a strong advocate of sustainable and conscious living. With Wisebiz Realty, he wants to create the legacy of delivering superior quality and yet build the category on the pillars of responsibility and sustainability

Chintan has also been active with the recently organised Real Estate Expo by Brihanmumbai Developers Association (BDA) an affiliate of NAREDCO West in association with News Giant Mid-Day. Chintan says “BDA is one of the most active Real Estate Associations representing developers who are into redevelopment projects in MMR. With the expo we had a Real Estate conclave covering six power packed sessions attended by over 5000 audience and streamed live to social media for people to join virtually. Very recently Chintan had been invited as a Real Estate Panelist on ET Now News channel and enjoys writing articles on Real Estate and has featured in Deccan Herald, Asian Age, Mid-Day and many more. Chintan has been awarded as “Economic Times Young Achiever of the Year 2020 in Real Estate and Finance”.

In mid 2020 Wisebiz Realty launched “WISE X-Change”, India’s first real estate e-talk show where Chintan candidly interacts with real estate industry leaders not just about their work but also their vision.

