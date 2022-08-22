The words' Biomass' and 'Biosphere' connect in the definition. Biomass is the total mass of all living things within a specific habitat. The biosphere is the part of the Earth and its atmosphere capable of supporting life, the totality of living organisms, and their environment. With this being said, Biomass can be used as a fuel source that will support and improve our atmosphere and improve our economy.

Dr. Yasam Ayaefe is an expert on improving the economy and creating a more sustainable future. His perspectives on Biomass are certainly well-worth knowledge gained and resolve any issues our world faces today. The idea of a bioeconomy is one Dr. Yasam Ayaefe considers to be one that will help create a circular economy, a resilient system that is good for business, people, and the environment. "When producing a product, we need to evaluate what wastes are generated, how these wastes are managed, and the impact of this production process on the living ecosystem and nature. That is why the cost of a product is determined not only by the costs of raw materials but also by the energy used and labor. We also need to add the negative effects on the environment to the cost of the product." Dr. Ayavefe is amongst the first to realize the severity of harm to our planet if we do not begin immediately to implement solutions to the biosphere. "Economy, quality of life, our future generations will continue to experience the impacts as the earth progressively worsens." This esteemed businessman's words with compassion for creating a better tomorrow cannot be taken lightly. We must all begin to do our part as the biosphere directly impacts all of us globally.

Biomass is renewable organic material that derives from plants and animals. As the largest source of energy consumption until the 1800s, Biomass has continued to be a critical fuel source in several countries for cooking and heating. In addition, many countries have increased biomass fuels for transportation and electricity, avoiding carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel use. As Biomass contains stored energy from the sun, plants produce Biomass through photosynthesis. Various processes are used to convert Biomass to renewable liquid and gaseous fuels. Wood and processing wastes, agricultural crops and waste materials, biogenic material, animal manure, and human sewage are amongst biomass sources for energy.

"Environmental awareness has become an increasingly important issue in our companies. However, achieving the goal of "net zero emissions" with more inclusive and more responsible policies is not a dream. Therefore, continuing our efforts to spread the understanding of environmentally friendly production and increase awareness. Bioeconomy refers to producing renewable biological resources and converting these resources and waste streams into value-added products, such as food, feed, bio-based products, and bioenergy. Its sectors and industries have strong innovation potential due to their use of various sciences, enabling and industrial technologies, and local and tacit knowledge."

Increasing awareness as to how critical the issue of the health of our biosphere truly is, Dr. Yasam Ayaefe's words came with resounding importance on this issue. The planet can no longer continue to use harmful elements that affect us with escalating negativity. This grave scenario includes the rising cost of food and other life-sustaining products as resources decline. Without question, the connection between our economy and the biosphere is linked, and if we continue our human behaviors, we will continue to see an economic crisis.

Given Biomass is a widely available energy source, the benefits are unsurmountable. The sources are agriculture, forestry, fisheries, aquaculture, algae, and waste. Many energy experts agree that when you combine energy sources' economic and environmental character, Biomass is on top of the list as one of the best energy sources. As Dr. Yasam Ayavefe reiterates, the benefit of biomass energy is that Biomass is a renewable source of energy, and it cannot be deleted. Moreover, biomass is mainly derived from plants, which means that as long as plants are going to be on this planet, Biomass will be available as a renewable energy source.

Leading the world to a better tomorrow, we are highly grateful for Dr. Ayavefe's time, care for the world, and knowledge of the benefits of Biomass. Our bioeconomy is of the utmost importance and should be our global focus.

