This year could be the year of meme coins. The meme market surged massively in March, gaining 30% in a day only at the beginning of the month. The market shows lots of potential, especially now that many investors hurry to invest in the sector.
If you want to invest in the sector, here is the list of the best meme projects of the year.
8 Meme Coins Poised for 100x Growth - Overview
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20)
SMOG Token ($SMOG)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
DogWifCat ($DWIFC)
Scotty AI ($SCOTTY)
Shiba Inu ($SHIB)
Pepe Coin ($PEPE)
Floki Inu ($FLOKI)
Here is more about each.
Dogecoin20 is the best meme coin to buy now!
Dogecoin is not another DOGE successor. Although it belongs to the same lineage, Dogecoin20 focuses on bringing utility to investors. The project is also more eco-friendly and adaptable when compared to the original $DOGE. Dogecoin20 is built on the Ethereum blockchain, operating on a Proof-of-Stake network.
The project also offers a fixed supply, enabling unrestricted upward pressure on the token price. This means that there is no fear of inflation when it comes to Dogecoin20. Further, the staking mechanism empowers holders to participate in the network actively while earning rewards. Holders contribute to the project's stability, security, and growth through on-chain staking. The current rewards through staking are 226%.
Dogecoin20 is on presale, having raised over $3.9 million in funding. The project is close to the next presale stage and price increase. If you want to invest, hurry and get this meme coin poised for 100x growth before it gets more expensive!
SMOG Token is poised for 100x growth in 2024
Since its release on Jupiter, SMOG Token has grown by over 2000%. Many experts believe $SMOG could hit $4.5 by the end of the year. If this comes to be, SMOG Token will grow by 7500%. Analysts say $SMOG could hit $16 by 2025 and $35 by the decade's end.
The 1st season of $SMOG airdrop is coming to an end. On April 3rd, the first season will end. The next day, April 4th, SMOG Token will start the second season. The project has over 104k holders who completed over 2.45 million quests. The current is over $125.4 million.
According to CoinMarketCap, CEX listings will fuel a 10x growth for the project. The project also collected much praise from crypto influencers like Franklin Emmanuel and Jacob Bury. The latter called this project the next meme coin to explode in 2024.
So, if you want to invest in the project and earn 42% staking rewards, head to the SMOG Token official website and buy the project with a 10% discount.
Sponge V2 will be the best community project of the year!
Since its release, . The total value of staked coins is over $27.8 million. If you lock your $SPONGEV2 coins, you earn a 172% rewards rate on Ethereum and 409% on Polygon.
Experts believe Sponge V2 can follow BONK's success and gain 100% after CEX listings. Another factor that will affect $SPONGEV2 price is the release of the Play 2 Earn game. A blockchain-based game will allow players to buy credits and access paid gameplay models.
Sponge V2 price predictions say this meme coin poised for 100x growth will hit $0.0075 by 2025 and $0.011 by 2030. If you missed gains from SpongeBob Token, Sponge V2 could be your chance for massive ROI.
DogWifCat is the next top dog among meme projects
This Solana-based meme project just launched on DEXs and is already progressing. The project is available on Jupiter and Raydium. Since its release, DogWifCat has grown by over 2900%, hitting $0.0135. The project quickly collected over 1.65k holders and reached a market cap of $13.5 million.
The project has a supply of 1 billion, and the fun and memorable branding that looks promising. The project's website doesn't say anything other than this is a dog connected to the cat, or vice versa. The early performance, however, suggests the project has lots of potential and could be the next meme coin poised for 100x growth in 2024.
Scotty AI shows a massive potential to dominate the AI space
After smashing through its presale and reaching a hard cap of $7.5 million ahead of schedule, Scotty AI launched on Uniswap on March 21st. Thanks to the combination of blockchain and AI, Scotty AI has the potential to grow 100x in 2024.
Price predictions say $SCOTTY will trade at $0.05 in 2024. By 2025, this project aims to surpass 10,000 holders and reach $0.08. By 2030, $SCOTTY should hit $0.1.
Shiba Inu has entered a bullish run
Despite the recent slight price drop, Shiba Inu's sentiment remains bullish. This meme coin is poised for 100x growth in 2024, showing significant activity with 73% green days in the last 30 days. Technical indicators are high, standing at 96.35 and showing a bullish outlook. The analytics show it could be a good time to invest in $SHIB, considering its growth potential.
Pepe Coin is becoming a prominent project in the crypto world
Pepe Coin is the leading meme project on the Ethereum blockchain. The project led the recent meme coin rush, jumping 15% in the last 24 hours. In the first week of March, Pepe Coin gained 350%, bringing millions to investors who invested $3000 in the project a few weeks prior. Changelly predicts between 54% and 62% price growth for $PEPE by the end of March. If this happens, Pepe could trade at $0.00001077.
Floki Inu could come close to its ATH
Floki Inu's stats show a bullish sentiment, with the Fear & Greed Index at 82. The project gained 530% in March, hitting an all-time high of $0.31. This indicates Extreme Greed, suggesting investors are buying this meme coin. The project's price surged 32.79% to $0.0002439. Experts predict $FLOKI will hit $0.00026 by March 25th.
Final Thoughts
These eight meme coins poised for 100x growth show potential on the crypto market, thanks to active trading and positive sentiments. If you want to pick the best projects, we suggest Dogecoin20, DogWifCat, SMOG Token, Sponge V2, or Scotty AI. These projects bring you utility and massive rewards while trading at lower prices.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.