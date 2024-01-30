7 Best Link Building Services UK - [7 Months Long Research Results]

Outlook Spotlight

In this blog, we're diving into the world of these link building maestros. We'll explore what makes them best and why they're crucial for digital success. Whether you're a small startup or a big player, understanding the art of link building can be a game-changer for your online strategy.

January 30, 2024

Have you ever wondered how some websites skyrocket to the top of search engine results?

Knowing the best UK link building agencies might just be your golden ticket.


They're the wizards behind the curtain, working their SEO magic to connect your site with others, boosting your presence on search engines, and driving more to your website.

Ready to meet the 7 best link building companies in UK?

Let's get started!

#1. The Blueprints

The website home page for The Blueprints.
The website home page for The Blueprints. TheBlueprints.co website home page shows the company logo and menus, including the login and signup tabs. The background is white, adorned with an image of a laptop and blue text.

The Blueprints is a link building agency based in Essex, UK, with team members in Thailand and the Philippines. Established in 2018, they have become renowned for their innovative and practical link building approach.

Here's a brief overview of what makes The Blueprints stand out:

  • Client Review: Uniquely, they allow clients to review all link prospects before publishing any backlinks, ensuring satisfaction and relevance. Any prospects that don't meet the client's approval are replaced.

  • Backlink Diversification: The Blueprints prioritize making your backlink profile look natural. They achieve this by spreading quality backlinks across different pages of your website, diversifying anchor texts, and using various methods like Help a Reporter Out (HARO), link insertions, and guest posts.

  • Cost Efficiency: Most clients reduce their monthly backlink investment by 17-23%, thanks to The Blueprints' efficient strategies.

  • Backlink Assurance: Any backlinks with issues are replaced within the first year of purchase, providing clients with peace of mind and reliability.

The Blueprints primarily offers link insertions and backlink validation services. Their client base spans various industries and has received positive feedback for their innovative techniques and results-driven approach.

Being considered among the best backlink provider in UK, The Blueprints are a go-to choice for businesses and agencies seeking improvements in their online presence through effective link building strategies.


Address: 50 Wear Drive, Essex, United Kingdom
Website: https://www.theblueprints.co/

Email: [email protected]

#2. FATJOE

The Link Building Services page FATJOE.com.
The Link Building Services page FATJOE.com. FATJOE’s Link Building Services page shows the various services offered by the company, including Blogger Outreach, Niche Edits, Infographic Outreach, and Multilingual Outreach. The lime green and black color elements complement the page's white background.

Since its founding in 2012, FATJOE has rapidly grown into one of the UK’s largest providers of outsourced link building, digital PR, SEO services, content creation, and design and video services. They are based in Staffordshire, UK, and are recognized for revolutionizing productized link building and SEO services, helping SEOs, marketers, and agencies scale effectively.

Here’s a sneak peek into what FATJOE offers:

  • Diverse Range of Services: With over 20 services, FATJOE stands out as one of the best link building companies in UK. Their offerings include Blogger Outreach, Niche Edits, Infographic Outreach, Multilingual Outreach, Expert Quote Links, Media Placements, Press Release Writing and Distribution, and more.

  • Exceptional Reputation: Rated by Shopper Approved at 4.8 stars based on 1318 reviews, FATJOE is renowned for its high-quality standards and efficient services. They have garnered praise for their easy ordering process, excellent customer service, and effective results.

  • White Label and Scalable: Tailored for agencies, FATJOE’s services are entirely white-label, allowing seamless integration and reselling. Their scalable solutions and fanatical support make them a top choice for those seeking to outsource SEO and link building efficiently.

FATJOE is not just about business; they are also deeply committed to charitable causes, donating a certain percentage of their profits to various charitable organizations and local events monthly. Their friendly atmosphere and team spirit reflect their mission to deliver the best services while contributing positively to the community.

Address: Point North, Park Plaza, Staffordshire, WS12 2DB, United Kingdom
Website: https://fatjoe.com/

Email: [email protected]

#3. UKlinkology

The home page of UK Linkology
The home page of UK Linkology

Located in Derby, UK, UK Linkology is a top-notch link building agency that has revolutionized the SEO landscape since its inception. Known for its high-quality services and customer-focused approach, UK Linkology has earned its place among the best link building agency in the UK.

Here's what sets them apart:

  • Customized Link Building Services: UK Linkology offers services tailored to different needs, including custom backlink building, link building package, international link building, gambling and iGaming link building, and comprehensive content services.

  • Expertise and Experience: With a team of seasoned SEO strategists, content writers, and outreach specialists, they have years of in-house SEO experience and have written countless words of content. Using future-proof strategies, they're committed to building white hat links that boost rankings and avoid Google penalties.

  • Customer Satisfaction and Trust: With a 4.9-star rating at Shopper Approved, clients rave about UK Linkology's dedication to delivering high-quality links and personalized service. They are well-loved for their commitment to customer care and transparent approach, making them a trusted partner for agencies and businesses.

UK Linkology's services also include digital PR through their sister company, Reachology. They ensure the highest quality of backlinks by rigorously vetting sites and content, guaranteeing to replace backlinks removed within 12 months. Their M-Flux and M-Flux+ HCU Optimised Backlink Formulas are particularly notable, offering a blend of industry metrics and human expertise.

Address: Sadler Bridge Studios, Bold Lane, Derby DE1 3NT

Website: https://www.uklinkology.co.uk/

Email: [email protected]

#4. Bird

The Link Building Services page of Bird.co.uk.
The Link Building Services page of Bird.co.uk. The Bird’s Link Building Services page displays the benefits it offers with its services. The black background is highlighted by white and yellow text.

Bird, an award-winning digital agency based in the United Kingdom, is soaring high in the SEO and link building industry. With offices in London, Essex, New York, and Dubai, Bird is globally connected yet deeply rooted in the UK, making it one of the best link building companies in the country.

Here’s a quick glimpse of what Bird offers:

  • Comprehensive SEO Expertise: Bird offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including eCommerce websites, web design and development, web hosting, PPC, social media marketing, branding, and more. Their holistic approach to issues ensures every aspect of your online visibility is optimized for success.

  • Award-Winning Services: Bird has earned numerous accolades, such as the Clutch Top Digital Agency Award, Good Firms Top Digital Agencies Award, Manifest Top Digital Agencies Award, and Design Rush Best B2B Digital Marketing Agency Award, showcasing their commitment to excellence in digital marketing and SEO.

  • Client-Focused and Tailored Strategies: The agency prides itself on a client-focused approach, developing customized SEO campaigns aligned with specific business objectives. Their case studies reflect a track record of going above and beyond for their clients, ensuring satisfaction and success in their digital endeavors.

Bird excels in creating and promoting high-quality content, engaging in guest blogging, broken link building, backlink outreach, and leveraging social media for link promotion. Their expertise extends across CMS platforms like Magento, Shopify, WordPress, Wix, and Squarespace, ensuring your website is optimized for maximum visibility and growth in organic traffic.

Address: 128a High Street, Billericay, Essex, CM12 9XE

Website: https://bird.co.uk/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+44) 1277 286565

#5. Genie Crawl

The home page of Genie Crawl.
The home page of Genie Crawl. GenieCrawl.com’s home page shows a long body of texts about why you need link building services. The image is complemented with a picture of a laptop with a “link building” screen display.

Genie Crawl is an esteemed digital marketing agency based in Twickenham, UK. They've carved out a niche in the competitive world of SEO, particularly in link building services. Genie Crawl is a key player known for its detail-oriented approach.

Here’s a preview of what they offer:

  • Comprehensive Digital Marketing Services: Genie Crawl provides various digital marketing services beyond link building. This includes SEO, website development, pay-per-click management, online reputation management, social media marketing, and more, ensuring a holistic approach to digital marketing needs.

  • Manual Link Building Expertise: They emphasize the quality and relevance of backlinks, steering clear of black-hat techniques. This focus on ethical practices aligns with Google Analytics guidelines and ensures long-term benefits for their client's online visibility and search engine ranking.

  • Flexibility and No Long-Term Contracts: Genie Crawl’s service plans are offered on a month-to-month basis without long-term contracts, providing flexibility and convenience for businesses of all sizes.

Genie Crawl’s client portfolio showcases their versatility, having worked across various industries, from e-commerce to health and lifestyle. This versatility and dedication to quality and client satisfaction make them a reliable option for businesses seeking the best backlink provider in the UK.

Address: 120 - 122 High Street, Twickenham, TW2 7LL

Website: https://www.geniecrawl.com/

Email: [email protected]

#6. NoN Agency

The home page of NoN Agency.
The home page of NoN Agency. NoN Agency’s home page is set on a simple dark blue background highlighted with white text. The page also shows the company’s logo and menu options, including a ‘Contact Us’ tab.

NoN Agency is a results-driven international search engine marketing agency based in London, UK, with a technical facility in Poznań, Poland. They have carved out a unique space in the world of SEO, particularly in the area of link building, and are recognized for their innovative and data-driven approach.

Here's a closer look at what NoN Agency offers:

  • Comprehensive SEO Services: NoN Agency provides a full range of SEO services, including website auditing, SEO growth strategies, technical SEO optimization, and fixing SEO errors. They emphasize the importance of link building as a vital component of any SEO strategy, adhering strictly to white-hat SEO practices.

  • Content Marketing and Consulting: Their offers extend to the content writing service, where they boast the ability to write well-optimized texts on a wide range of topics. Additionally, they offer SEO consulting services to help clients navigate the complexities of SEO and improve their website's ranking.

  • Customized Approach: NoN Agency stands out for its personalized approach, treating each client's website as a unique project. They utilize the Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology, advanced technology, and data science to cut out their services to the specific needs of each project.

NoN Agency is recognized for its innovative use of data science and technology in driving SEO performance. They employ a meticulous and iterative approach to continually optimize and refine their strategies, ensuring they meet their client's specific goals. Their commitment to transparency and quality, alongside their strategic and tactical expertise in SEO, positions them as a leading choice for businesses looking for the best backlink agencies in the UK.

Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, N1 7GU London, United Kingdom

Website: https://non.agency/

Email: [email protected]

#7. Odyssey New Media

The SEO Services page of Odyssey New Media.
The SEO Services page of Odyssey New Media. Odyssey New Media’s SEO Services page displays an image of a chain representing the link building services it offers. The image is complemented with an ‘Enquire Now’ button.

Odyssey New Media is a prominent digital marketing agency in Birmingham, UK. With over a decade of experience, they have placed themselves as one of the best link building companies in the UK, specializing in a broad spectrum of digital services to enhance businesses' online presence and marketing success.

Here are some highlights about Odyssey New Media:

  • Expertise in SEO and Link Building: They provide a comprehensive range of SEO services, including SEO analysis, link detox, and a specific focus on small business SEO. Their link building services are a significant part of their SEO strategy, focusing on enhancing backlink portfolios with white-hat SEO practices.

  • Comprehensive Digital Marketing Services: Beyond link building, Odyssey New Media provides services such as SEO, PPC management, social media management and advertising, web design, mobile app development, eCommerce development, and more.

  • Focused on Client Success: Odyssey New Media is dedicated to delivering tangible client results. Their case studies boast successful outcomes in increasing traffic, conversions, and organic search visibility across various industries, demonstrating their expertise in digital marketing.

Their case studies exhibit significant improvements in client metrics, showcasing their ability to deliver tangible results in digital marketing. Odyssey New Media’s tailored approach and broad service spectrum position them as a versatile and practical partner for businesses seeking growth in the digital realm​.

Address: Office No. 0009, The Old Bus Garage, Harborne Lane, Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands, B29 6SN

Website: https://www.odysseynewmedia.com/

Email: [email protected]

So, what's the big deal about link building?

Think of link building as making friends in the online world. It's all about getting other websites to give a thumbs-up to your site by linking to it. This tells Google you're a big deal, helping your site climb the search ranks.

But here's the thing: buying a bunch of links just won't cut it. That's like trying to buy friends, which we all know isn't cool, and Google isn't impressed by it either.

The real deal is to earn those links by putting out excellent content and building genuine connections. That's how you win at the link building game, the legit way!

FAQs

Is link building still important in 2024?

Absolutely! It's still one of the top ways Google decides whether your site is a real deal.

Can link building harm my website?

Yes, it can hurt your site's standing with Google if you're not careful and use shady tactics or get links from dodgy sites.

How do I know if a link is good or bad for my site?

A good link is like a thumbs-up from a respected site in your field. If it's from a sketchy site or unrelated to your topic, it's probably not helping you.

What’s better: lots of average links or a few great ones?

Quality over quantity! A few high-quality links from reputable sites are way better than loads of so-so ones.

Should I focus on getting links from big or small websites?

Aim for a mix! Big sites can give you more clout, but smaller, relevant sites can be valuable, too.

How long does it take to see results from link building?

Patience is key here. It can take a few months to start seeing the fruits of your labor, as it takes time for Google to notice and value the new links.

Do I need to keep adding new links forever?

Think of it like watering a plant. You don't do it just once; you need to keep at it regularly to see your website grow and stay healthy.

Can I do link building independently, or do I need a pro?

You can start independently, especially if you're a small business. But if you're looking to ramp things up, a professional can help big time.

Final Thoughts

Alright, let's wrap this up!

We've taken a good look at some of the UK's top-notch link building agencies. Each has its own particular way of boosting your website's credibility in the digital world. These agencies use tested and proven strategies, make great content, and understand how to connect digitally.

Choosing the right one can seriously amp up your online game. Just remember, it's not about how many links you've got but the quality and fit of each one. So, pick an agency that really understands what you're about, and get ready to see your website take off.

Here's to climbing the digital ladder, one quality link at a time!

