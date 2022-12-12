7 Best Cryptos To Buy To Diversify Your Portfolio In December 2022

You often hear crypto investors say, “BUY THE DIP”, but sometimes it can be difficult to pull the trigger. There is a voice of uncertainty in the back of our minds, responding, “But what if it goes lower?”. These dips tend to be accompanied by fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD), as low sentiment accompanies bearish price action.

Since FTX collapsed, sentiment has been low. However, there is a bullish divergence on the weekly timeframe for Bitcoin, which suggests that the very bottom of the bear market may not be too far away. With that in mind, here is a list of the 7 best cryptocurrencies for a diversified portfolio during this current dip.

#1 Metacade (MCADE) - Best Crypto to Buy Overall

Metacade is a hub of blockchain-based gaming. Players can earn MCADE token rewards for playing a range of arcade games, and there are a number of additional features that make the project stand out in the world of GameFi.

The Metacade community can vote on governance proposals that can directly impact the future of the platform. The project also has plans to become a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) over time.

MCADE tokens can be earned by staking on the platform and for providing valuable contributions to the Metacade community. Contributions can include writing reviews, sharing the latest knowledge about GameFi titles, and testing new games that are currently being developed.

The Metagrants program will provide the community with the chance to vote for the best gaming proposals, before providing the developers with funding to help them bring their ideas to market.

Why buy Metacade?

The project looks set to become a major name in the GameFi sector, and it is currently sitting at very low prices since its presale has just launched.

For crypto investors, this kind of opportunity is rare. Often, tokens are released to a small number of private investors long before the public has a chance to get involved. Metacade, however, is doing things differently and has initiated a fair launch that gives the community an equal chance to get involved in a high-potential early-stage funding round, which is exactly why it has been placed number 1 in the best crypto to buy for December 2022.

>>> You can participate in the MCADE presale here <<<

#2 Enjin (ENJ) - Mint Tokens and Create Games

Enjin is a blockchain platform that enables developers to create, manage, and distribute digital gaming assets. Enjin coins (ENJ) are used to back the value of these assets. The platform was created to enable game developers to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs), specifically for the purpose of blockchain-based gaming.

Enjin’s vision is to create a blockchain-powered gaming multiverse where gamers can own and trade game items as verified digital assets. This process of transacting on the blockchain underpins many blockchain games, as incentivised asset swaps can generate liquidity for platforms with the aim of delivering sustainable reward potential to all users.

ENJ can be locked in assets that are minted for games, which provides instant liquidity for in-game transactions. The result of this service is that games can facilitate instant asset swaps, which is integral to a smooth user experience.

Why buy ENJ?

Enjin enables game developers to tokenize in-game items and create economies with real value for their players. This can help to expand the reach of GameFi over time, which means Enjin could become a key player in the sector for years to come. It is one of the best crypto tokens to buy to diversify your portfolio.

#3 Hedera (HBAR) - Advanced DLT

Hedera is a distributed public ledger that is powered by the Hedera Hashgraph consensus algorithm. HBAR is Hedera’s native cryptocurrency and it is used to pay for transactions on the Hedera network. The network’s DAG-based consensus algorithm enables rapid transactions with very low energy expenditure.

Hedera provides an alternative to traditional databases and is designed to be scalable, fast, and secure. An example of a project building on Hedera Hashgraph is Bartr World, which aims to migrate data from telecommunications companies onto a distributed ledger and solve many of the inefficiencies that currently plague the telecoms industry.

Why buy Hedera?

HBAR is the 3rd best crypto to buy to diversify your portfolio in December 2022. Hedera is governed by a council of reputable organizations from around the world. The network can support the expansion of decentralised technology into other industries, such as telecommunications as mentioned above.

While blockchain is typically used for financial services, gaming and digital artwork, the concept of a decentralised, automatically-updating database, can be applied to many industries. Hedera Hashgraph is an example of a Layer 1 solution that can merge distributed ledger technology (DLT) with other industries, and improve productive efficiency across the world.

#4 Algorand (ALGO) - Blockchain Trilemma: Solved

Algorand is a public blockchain that uses a unique consensus algorithm to enable fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. The platform is designed to address some of the most pressing issues facing blockchain technology. It can deliver a scalable blockchain solution, alongside advanced smart contract compatibility.

The blockchain has been praised due to its ability to solve the infamous ‘blockchain trilemma’, which states that a blockchain typically needs to sacrifice one of the three foundational principles: scalability, security, or decentralisation. Bitcoin, for example, compromises on scalability to deliver high security and decentralisation. Solana, on the other hand, compromises on decentralisation to deliver high security and scalability.

Algorand is powered by a novel consensus algorithm called “Pure PoS”, which allows for rapid transaction processing and efficient use of resources. The result is that it can deliver all three core principles of the blockchain trilemma, which has led many investors to believe that it is one of the best cryptos to buy at these low prices.

Why buy Algorand?

Algorand’s platform has been adopted by a number of leading organisations, including the World Bank, Microsoft, and MIT. The founder is also an expert cryptographer, with extensive experience in cryptographic research and development.

The novel solutions posited by Algorand have led to the formation of an advanced blockchain technology that can support a high number of users as the wider ecosystem expands.

#5 Optimism (OP) - Onboarding Millions for Ethereum

Optimism is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that utilizes Optimistic Virtual Machine (OPVM) to achieve high throughput and low transaction costs. Ethereum's mainnet is used as a security measure, in case any invalid blocks are produced on the Optimistic Testnet. If an invalid block is detected, it will be reverted and the final state will be determined by the valid blockchain on Ethereum's mainnet.

Optimism's primary goal is to enable Ethereum applications to scale without compromising security or decentralization. In this sense, it can deliver a similar solution to the blockchain trilemma as Algorand, except Optimism achieves this for Ethereum, which is the biggest Web3 ecosystem in the crypto space.

Why buy Optimism?

Optimism is a new blockchain, that has recently been developed by some of the best developers in the crypto world. The OP token was launched in June 2022 and is widely believed to have high potential over the next few years which is why it is on this list as the 5th best crypto to buy to diversify your portfolio.

#6 Cosmos (ATOM) - Advanced Developer Toolkit

Cosmos is a decentralised network of independent blockchains, each powered by BFT consensus algorithms. Cosmos Hub is the first blockchain in the Cosmos network and it is the central hub that interacts with all other Cosmos chains.

The ATOM token is used for several purposes in the Cosmos ecosystem. Cosmos validators stake ATOM to secure the network and earn block rewards, and ATOM holders can also delegate their tokens to validators to earn a portion of their rewards. ATOM is also used to pay fees when users send currency over the network.

The Cosmos SDK provides a toolkit for developers to easily build blockchain applications. In 2021, the network launched its Stargate upgrade, which improved the scalability and interoperability of the underlying chain.

Why buy Cosmos?

Cosmos delivers a high level of utility with its blockchain solution and provides useful tools for developers. The network can help to expand the scale of blockchain by improving the accessibility of dApp development, and wiith a talented team driving the project, it looks set to grow over the coming years. It is a strong crypto token and one of the best cryptos to buys right now.

#7 UniSwap (UNI) - Decentralised Finance for All

UniSwap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to trade cryptocurrency in a secure and trustless manner. UniSwap does not require users to create an account or deposit funds into a centralised exchange, which reduces the risk of theft or loss. Instead, UniSwap uses smart contracts to facilitate transactions directly between users.

UniSwap also features a liquidity pool that allows users to stake and provide tokens in exchange for yield. The tokens provided in liquidity pools are used to facilitate blockchain transactions, and liquidity providers (LPs) are provided with transaction fees as a result.

UniSwap’s native token, UNI, was launched in September 2020 and is used to govern the UniSwap protocol, as well as incentivise liquidity providers. UNI can also be staked to earn rewards from UniSwap’s fees. Overall, UniSwap is a safe and convenient way to trade cryptocurrency without having to rely on a third-party exchange.

Why buy UniSwap?

UniSwap is the most-used DEX for the Ethereum ecosystem. The protocol is extremely well designed, and has been forked by many other DEXs to serve other ecosystems, such as PancakeSwap for Binance Smart Chain and Pangolin for Avalanche, as well as many others.

The Ethereum ecosystem is the largest in crypto, with the highest amount of active users out of any blockchain. This means that there is more liquidity provided to the UniSwap DEX than any other, which makes for a smooth user experience with accurate prices. This DEX token is one of the best cryptos to buy to diversify your portfolio.

Conclusion: Prime Time to Buy the Best Cryptos

This December is full of buying opportunities and none more so than Metacade. The project is fundamentally strong and shows major promise for the future. Plus, the MCADE token has only just started its presale event, which means we are very unlikely to see these prices ever again.

For now, MCADE is being launched at just $0.008 per token. This will gradually increase at each presale stage with the last stage offering 1 MCADE for $0.02. If you’re looking to get in on Metacade, December 2022 could be the perfect time to do it since the bottom of the bear market and the next bull run are likely not too far away.

