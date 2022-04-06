5 appliances to upgrade this summer

Indian summers are notorious for draining the last ounce of energy not just from you but also from your appliances. Most kitchen appliances run overtime in a bid to preserve your food, keep you cool and provide you with refreshing drinks every day. This results not only in wear and tear but also in increased energy bills. So here are five of the most used appliances you should consider upgrading this summer.

Air Conditioner

In many cities, the temperature reaches over 40°C in peak summer. Most homes run their Air Conditioners overnight and frequently during the day to keep themselves cool and comfortable. If you have an old AC, most likely you will incur a high energy bill running the outdated appliance. Whereas newer ones come with advanced features and functionalities whereby you can adjust the tonnage and reduce humidity all the while keeping your energy bills low. Invest in a 3 or 5 star AC depending on your usage pattern. If your budget permits, opt for a split AC which is more silent and energy-efficient than window ACs.

Mixer Grinders

Summer is that time of the year when you need refreshing drinks to keep yourself hydrated. To crush ice and blend various fruits into luscious smoothies, you need to invest in a good mixer grinder that has a powerful motor. If your mixer grinder is old, consider buying a new one with at least 750 watts motor, strong built quality and the ability to run for an extended duration.

Refrigerator

Refrigerators too sweat it during the summers as it needs to work extra hard to preserve your food for longer. Most often, you need to keep your refrigerator’s temperature at the coldest setting in summer. But, this shouldn’t cause ice formation inside either. If your refrigerator is on the verge of a breakdown or if food has started spoiling sooner than usual, consider upgrading it. A new refrigerator incurs quite low energy bills compared to older ones. Moreover, you get irresistible summer deals which makes it easier on your pocket too.

Water Purifiers

Waterborne illnesses are generally on a rise in the summers due to poor quality water supply. As water is scarce, often tankers compromise on quality in a bid to meet the demand. If you depend on external providers for water, it would be a good idea to get your water purifier serviced. Also, if your water purifier is old and not sufficient for purifying the type of contaminants you find in your water, then upgrade it to one suitable for your needs.

Juicer

It is true that consuming fruits is better than having juice. But after spending time outdoors on a scorching summer day, you would be in no mood to eat fruits but would love to drink a refreshing juice. A good centrifugal juicer or if budget permits, a cold press juicer, would help you get that soothing glass of juice without having to depend on juice bars. You can also experiment and create various drinks, sharbat and mocktails to energize yourself. If you are someone who relishes juices throughout the year, consider opting for a cold press juicer so that you can squeeze the last penny out of it!