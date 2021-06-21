Environment Impact: Why We Need New-Age Air Conditioners?

Urban build-up is on the brink of a total environmental calamity. Rising levels of pollutions in air, water and excessive heat have made living difficult. Of these, heat in cities makes air dull and heavy. Foul and hot air have turned cities into large heat centres. Heat trapped within the concrete jungle makes it difficult for residents. Due to high rises, heat is unable to escape. The air is never fresh. Human activities worsen the situation. Collectively, factors like excessive use of vehicles, the release of greenhouse gases and the use of Air Conditioning(AC) have worsened the situation.

But market studies say that air-conditioning is not the only reason for the degradation of the environment. There are various additional factors like day-to-day emissions from vehicles, both commercial and private, cooking in our households and various other human-induced activities that have made it difficult to reduce the heat. Construction and infrastructure development has added to the miseries.

The milestone achieved:

Factoring the rising pollution levels, AC manufacturers have taken note of rising challenges. Hence, they are making better ACs with futuristic technologies. For example, standard Air Conditioners use hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which are compounds that contribute to ozone depletion. AC manufacturers have focused on this aspect. They are now manufacturing eco-friendly, chlorine-free, energy-efficient units with Low Global Warming potential (LGWP). All kinds of ACs are star rated. But new, modern ACs highly efficient during the summer months.

Air Conditioners have played a key role in driving comfort and prosperity in the last few decades. Brands like Mitsubishi ACs now come with more sustainable solutions when it comes to air conditioning. Their energy-efficient performance has a minimal impact on the environment. Manufacturers are constantly committed to providing sustainable electric solutions.

What needs to be done?

There is a need to find alternative and supporting solutions to de-risk the entire scenario. Various solutions are already applied. These include planting trees, retrofitting old buildings with proper ventilation, and building futuristic installations, which do not use mere concrete and glass. Ergonomic buildings save energy, remain cool and put less pressure on ACs. And these solutions are cheaper and beneficial too in the long run.

There is also a need to bring a drastic change in the way people use ACs. There is a need for a cultural and societal shift. There is also a need to endorse newer technology. The opportunity lies in a market like India, where there is still a wide gap between megacities and tier 2 towns and villages. The market is opening fast. Consumers need awareness of the challenges. They need to make the right choice while buying an AC unit. The selection is between better and best products. But the responsibility to save humanity from pollution and global warming lies with us only. And we need to bring that change.

